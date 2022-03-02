Thursdays Rugby News 3/3/22

How good is footy welcome to my ramblings for the week. Firstly, well done France, Scotland actually played well but goodness gracious the French IMHO have stamped themselves as RWC favourites particularly if they win the Grand Slam.

Stats That Matter – Opinion Piece

Utter Rubbish in the Modern game

I have been watching too much rugby which is barely enough. I have been interested that the stats that would be important at lower levels are not important at the highest level. Often teams that win the possession and territory game seem to lose close games. The key IMHO at the highest level seems to be ruck speed. I have tracked it over the course of the Six Nations and almost without fail the team that wins the Ruck Speed Statistics wins the game. Ultimately it is the capacity to regain possession at the greatest speed which ultimately stresses defences and creates opportunity.

I watch a great deal of Brisbane Club footy and at that level if you can retain possession for six plus phases you will score points so the game is possession based and the players are generally not as fit so possession will accrue points. At the Super or International level it is the ability to stress the opposition by creating quick ball that creates opportunity as the rush defences cannot reload and jump all over the attack.

Link to the Scotland France game illustrates my point. HERE

As you can see France generally held sway over ruck recycle speed with over two third of the ruck speed being less than 3 seconds therefore creating more opportunity for the fairies.

All of the Teams for Super Rugby Round Three

Moana Pasifika V Crusaders (Saders (Mordor) by a lot)

MOANA PASIFIKA (1-15): Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Luteru Tolai, Sekope Kepu (c), Mike McKee, Sam Slade, Solomone Funaki, Alamanda Motuga, Henry Time-Stowers, Ereatara Enari, Lincoln McClutchie, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala, Levi Aumua, Tima Fainga’anuku, Will Havili

RESERVES: Samieula Moli, Taukiha’amea Koloamatangi, Joe Apikotoa, Alex McRobbie, Jack Lam, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano, Fine Inisi

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Brodie McAlister, Oliver Jager, Mitchell Dunshea, Quinten Strange (c), Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Simon Hickley, Kini Naholo, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, George Bridge, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Bryn Hall, Richie Mo’unga, Isaiah Punivai

Drua V Rebels (Close but the Rebels to Squeek it in)

DRUA (1-15): Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Tevita Ikanivere, Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Rotuisolia, Meli Derenalagi (c), Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Vinaya Habosi, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Apisalome Vota, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Baden Kerr

RESERVES: Mesulame Dolokoto, Timoci Sauvoli, Manasa Saulo, Viliame Rarasea, Rusiate Nasove, Joshua Vuta, Teti Tela, Jona Mataiciwa

REBELS (1-15): Cameron Orr, James Hanson, Cabous Eloff, Matt Philip, Josh Canham, Michael Wells (c), Brad Wilkin, Tamati Ioane, Joe Powell, Matt To’omua, Glen Vaihu, Ray Nu’u, Lukas Ripley, Young Tonumaipea, Carter Gordon

RESERVES: Efi Ma’afu, Isaac Aedo Kailea, Rhys Van Nek, Josh Hill, Sam Wallis, James Tuttle, Nick Jooste, Ilikena Vudogo

Force V Reds (Heart says Reds Brain Says Force)

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Feleti Kaitu’u (c), Santiago Medrano, Fergus Lee-Warner, Izack Rodda, Brynard Stander, Ollie Callan, Tim Anstee, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Reesjan Pasitoa, Manasa Mataele, Richard Kahui, Kyle Godwin, Toni Pulu, Jake Strachan

RESERVES: Jack Winchester, Harry Lloyd, Greg Holmes, Ryan McCauley, Kane Koteka, Ian Prior, Jake McIntrye, Grason Makara

REDS (1-15): Dane Zander, Josh Nasser, Feao Fotuaika, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (c), Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, James O’Connor, Josh Flook, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Matt Faessler, Harry Hoopert, Taniela Tupou, Ryan Smith, Tuiana Tualima, Spencer Jeans, Lawson Creighton, Mac Grealy

Chiefs V Blues (Chiefs Blues to Choke)

BLUES (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Kurt Eklund, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Josh Goodhue, Tom Robinson, Dalton Papalii, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Stephen Perofeta

RESERVES: Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, Sam Darry, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Beauden Barrett/Zarn Sullivan, AJ Lam

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Sione Mafileo, Josh Lord, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Cane (co-c), Pita Gus Sowakula, Brad Weber (co-c), Josh Ioane, Etene Nani-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Alex Nankivell, Shaun Stevenson, Chase Tiatia

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, Angus Ta’avao, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Bryn Gatland, Anton Lienert-Brown

Canes V Highlanders (Highlanders by a close margin)

HURRICANES (1-15): Pouri Rakete-Stones, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, James Blackwell, Caleb Delany, Reed Prinsep, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea (c), Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Salesi Rayasi, Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan, Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett

RESERVES: Siua Maile, Xavier Numia, Tevita Mafileo, Devan Flanders, Brayden Iose, Richard Judd, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Peter Umaga-Jensen

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Liam Coltman, Jermaine Ainsley, Bryn Evans, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, James Lentjes, Gareth Evans, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Fetuli Paea, Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop

RESERVES: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Aaron Smith, Marty Banks, Scott Gregory

Brumbies V Tahs (Brunbies by 20 they rested quite a few last week and the Tahs don’t have the depth)

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Andy Muirhead, Irae Simone, Len Ikitau, Tom Wright, Tom Banks

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, Scott Sio, Tom Ross, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Jesse Mogg

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Jeremy Williams, Hugh Sinclair, Charlie Gamble, Will Harris, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, James Turner, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Dylan Pietsch, Alex Newsome

RESERVES: Tom Horton, Tetetra Faulkner, Ruan Smith, Max Douglas, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harrison, Tevita Funa

Flooding at your local club

As the Biblical weather works its way down the coast spare a thought for your local club of whatever persuasion. Given most of them are in low lying areas or flood plains they will probably need some assistance in cleaning up. I am sure if you ask them they will be only to happy for some help. I am sure they would even accept financial or in kind donations to get the Clubs back in order.

Here are some photos of the Norths Rugby Club in Brisbane this week. As you can see it is good weather for Ducks.

I expect a chastened Hoss of the medium run tomorrow as his Tahs face the Brums this weekend. Where hope meets reatity.