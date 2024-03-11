The Chewsday Chew – Green & Gold Shoots (Ep6-24)

Ramadan Mubarak,

I hope you’re all fighting fit and blasting into the new week, just like the Italians are into their new national dish of Haggis. I mean, following up from Brissy yesterday, just how was that weekend for a spell of surprises eh?

And there is also the 'Submit a Story' option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier. And after being accused of 'journalism' yesterday, I fear I need the help.

Today, I’ll drop a few words on the Wales vs France game which was played too late to make Brissy’s otherwise outstanding review from yesterday. Then I’ll revert to type by recommending Nutta’s Aussie Super Team and close out by making a few random comments about what was there to be observed over the weekend gone. So without further ado…

Wales vs France

With only 1 win for 6 starts between these two sides in this years 6-Nations Tourney prior to Monday’s match (our time), this game was looking to be a murderous bit of butchery to have to sit through. But cometh the hour did cometh the entertainment as an 8-try and 5-penalty goal festivus unfurled. Bluntly, a very different looking Frog outfit took a while to gel. But once it did, the French took the Welsh apart in the last 30min or so to post a pride restoring 45-24 victory in Cardiff.

But it wasn’t all one-way traffic. The lead swapped around 3 or 4 times in the first half. But after warming up again after oranges and apertifs, it was the class and depth of Galthie’s Frenchmen that shone as they surged away to go post their biggest score ever against a flagging Wales.

In an intriguing bit of fate, the loss leaves Wales, who have now lost 11 of their last 12 6-Nations matches, set to battle Italy next weekend (again in Cardiff) in what can only be described as a desperate attempt to stave off their first wooden spoon in 21yrs. And after the way the Azzurri set about the Scots this weekend past, that’s no sure bet. Ok, so the Ities are currently 4/1 to beat the Joneses, but I wonder the odds on Italy winning two matches straight?

Nutta’s Super Team of the Week:

If you played for an Aussie Super Team, you can get picked:

1. Angus Bell – just squeezed out Peni Ravai, but not by much

2. Mahe Vailanu – his meat & potatoes are sound and his gravy is even better

3. Zane Nongoor – his best game for the Reds yet and against quality opponents

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – will certainly be on Joe Schmidt’s radar after recent efforts

5. Jed Holloway – craft & graft. Had another solid game

6. Liam Wright – the ninja of the shadows whose unseen work lets McReight & Harry shine

7. Fraser McReight – his workrate is expected now, but his physicality has lifted and it shows

8. Harry Wilson – besides his normal route-1 metre-eating, he also showed great hands

9. Ryan Louwrens – IMO he did enough to beat the other 9’s

10. Tom Lynagh – displayed great toughness and still kept trucking despite late shots

11. Tristan Riley – he has brought some ferocious D and very strong carrying back from league

12. Hamish Stewart – had a stellar game for a Force team who couldn’t take their chances

13. Josh Flook – he must also be on Schmidts radar and is holding out Sticky Iky for now

14. Harry Potter – despite the cheese, he had a great game and a pie to boot

15. Andrew Kellaway – developing to be all class, especially as Tom Wright fades away

16. Matt Faessler – rock solid reliable

17. Peni Ravai – just squeezed out Jimmy Slipper for the bench slot

18. Sam Talakai – deserves his nod, but how good was Jeffery Toomaga-Allen off the bench?

19. Hugh Sinclair – he is the Tarts Mr Reliable right now and earned his 50th Super cap

20. Rob Valetini – his physicality was critical for an out of sorts Donkeys

21. Nic White – has his haters, but he was imperious for the Forcies in his return to Donkey-Town

22. Tamati Tua – was most impressive in post-contact metres and squeezed out Isi Perese

23. Jock Campbell – played with aplomb out the back for the Reds

Random thoughts from a random guy:

The Donkeys versus Force game was just bizarre. To be fair, the Donkeys did remarkably well to claw back and record a win after being down 14-0 at 20 minutes. But then again, to be 2 tries up on the Donkeys proves that the Forcies can actually play. But when you (Force) give someone like the Donkeys 15 penalties and only get 4 back, well you’re the ones making life hard for yourself. The Forcies are hurt by two things: one from the front office / planning and one from the players themselves as a result. Firstly, their front row exposures (which I say is the front-office fault in-terms of recruitment and development) leave them increasingly exposed as matches wear on. And the penalties the players then start to surrender because they are going backwards in the tight, are what’s actually killing them on-field. And we saw that evidenced on the weekend as the longer the Donkey’s went, the stronger they got, especially with the Donkey 2nd-string front-row coming to terrorise the Forcies by the end of the day.

All that said, something is definitely off-kilter at the Brumby’s. I know they won, but both halves the previous week and H1 this past week were quite possibly the worst footy I’ve seen them play in some time. And the lineout woes, from the Donkey’s of all Aussie sides, were just mesmerising. If the Forcies had a few Fronties and so gave away less penalties (both related), that 2nd half may have turned into something as rubbish as the Donkey’s previous three 40min spells. Plus it must be said that if Andy Muirhead had a disappointing game the previous weekend, then Tom Wright was just atrocious this weekend just gone. What was almost his mortgage on the Wobbly no15 jersey for the last year or two is a dwindling memory in the rear-view mirror as folk like Kellaway and Jock Campbell surge ahead.

Speaking of surging, isn’t the timing of the injection of replacement front rows proving critical? Shoup, Pollard and VanNek were pivotal for the Donkeys as was Ravai, Nasser and Jeff Toomunga-Allen for the Reds. I wouldn’t go so far as to say their imposition ‘won’ their games, but the quality of their involvements took their sides to higher bars while their opponents started to fold. The lift their driving scrummage and ‘around ground’ physicality provided their teams was palpable.

And one more observation of the front rows, whilst I commented last week in depth in Locks, isn’t it grand to finally see a crop of good Hookers coming through? The green and gold No2 jersey is looking good with Faessler & Vailamu the front-runners but starting to be challenged by Nasser, Pollard, Lonergan, Horton, Kaitu’u et al. It’s good to see.

I feel I should also acknowledge the quality being shown by a number of NZ Expats in the Aussie sides at the moment. The likes of Tamati Tua, Jeff Toomunga-Allen, Chase Tiatia and Ollie Sapsford all displayed significant class, skill and so were huge for their respective franchises over the weekend. Conversely, yet again we got to see another example of home-developed talent be used by others, and in this case back against us, in the shape of Jermaine Ainsley playing strongly for the Highlanders on the weekend, which is always disappointing. Fair enough, he was born in Cromwell (Otago / South Island), but he did get 3 caps for Australia before returning to the 7th state in 2021.

Speaking of expats, Aussies overseas are playing well I note, with Jock Dempsey having a blinder for the Scots while Louise Lynagh scored on debut for the Italians in their famous win. Meanwhile Finlay Bealham continues to play handily for the Irish, despite their loss to England.

And while on the Irish vs English game, I scarcely believe what I’m about to say and feel dirty before I even say it, but how good was it to see the English run the ball? I was deeply impressed by the verve, creativity and just awesomeness of much of the English running game. And it wasn’t as though they were playing muppets, as it was against the much-vaunted Irish, the no2 or 3 side in the world right now (depending on how you rate the All Blacks after losing the RWC Final) and who were supposed to spank Bortho’s men from one end of Twickers to the other. I think the effectiveness of English running even took the English players themselves by surprise, for how else does anyone explain the look of sheer horror on Jamie George’s face when he made his mid-field break? I thought the guy was going to give himself a heart-attack with the shock of it as he then noticeably shortened his strides and visibly cringed waiting for the cover-tackles to hit him! To be fair, it was a typically English thing that won the game – the late field goal from Wonder Boy Smith. But it was the hitherto unseen English ball running, and their incrementally stabilising rush-defence, that put them there to be able to win it.

And finally for today, I’ll give a nod to the commentating team at Stan. I’ve been critical of you guys in recent times. And I think you have deserved it with the likes of Sonny Bill Williams unintelligible drivel (I still can’t get over last weeks ‘rolling rucks’ comment) and what appears to be almost an unseen roster operating by which otherwise random players are slathered in praise for inexplicable reasons (eg Tane Edmed last weekend). But to be fair, you are LIGHT YEARS in front of what we used to get served on FUX. And I have to say that the considered words of Matt Rogers over the last weekend was a welcome source of insight and a breath of fresh air. More of the latter and less the former please.

That will do for today Pig. Run straight, tackle hard, and play brave Cobbers. Peace be upon you all. Comment away below, you pack of heathens.