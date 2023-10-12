Friday’s Rugby News: ‘Banzai’

Konechiwa & welcome to the Black Friday edition of Friday’s Rugby News

No point fluffing about, so today get the firing squad ready and take aim with ‘Later Traitor?’ Take a look at possible rugby positives & opportunities from ‘The Regression we had to Have’. Discuss actual rugby matches & cracking ones at that in ‘Eight is Enough’. And put a full stop on a week of war, referendum, scandal & lies & that’s just within Rugby Australia, with ‘Friday’s RWC Goss with Hoss’ categorically ruling out I am the next coach of Uzbekistan.

‘Sayonara maaaaaate’

Later Traitor?

It’s a fair question isn’t it & one that wont, or can’t be emphatically answered until Japan finally announce their next head coach. Indeed whispers have reached the Ponderosa from playing ranks inside Japan that the deal may in fact be already done.

There’s been speculation, claim, counter claim, ‘leaks’, whispers, innuendo’s galore and ample opportunity for our coach to absolutely deny the claim. Instead we get mealy mouthed ‘word plays’ that would make former Minister for Everything, Schomo blush. Voluminous amounts of words, yet nothing actually said. Quick, look over there!

But perhaps what’s really the most telling insight is if you lean in close, steady your breathing and listen & I mean really listen. Listen with your soul & your intuition, you’ll hear it loud & clear. Did you do that? Did you hear it, just as I did, loud & clear as well? That’s right, that’s the sound of absolute nothingness. Or as Paul Simon & a largely non talented hanger on said: ‘the sounds of silence’.

There has not been a single solitary word from Eddie-san, RA, or their media partners @ Nine & by default, STAN. Now for sure you can say ‘well, there’s no story to tell and it’s a media beat up’. But you (me) might also say ‘they know what’s coming and are in a war bunker working on plan ‘Foxtrot’. Because sure as spit plans ‘Alpha’ through ‘Echo’ aint worked so far. Indeed they may want to brush op on their NATO phonetics a wee bit cause they might need ‘Sierra Tango’ as well. Certainly ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’ is being said amongst Oz rugby fans a fair bit.

Maybe I am a tactical novice though? Perhaps the plan all along was for Eddie-san to completely torpedo our RWC performances? I mean we were never going to win the thing anyway. Most on G&GR were predicting a QF exit, so have we really ‘failed’ in our campaign? If so, it’s by a single game only, isn’t it?

Or more precisely, was ‘the plan’ all along to set such a low bar for the RWC, that it would force The State Unions & it’s stakeholders to the RA negotiating table to drive through much needed and sustainable generational & operational change? As a poker fan, that would be akin to going ‘all in’ with a pair of two’s and a six ‘kicker’ when there’s two Aces on the table. It’s either insanely brave or complete bloody stupidity that could (likely) end in tears.

But what of the wider & more individual issues of ‘legacy’ and of ‘trust? What about of ‘contracts’ & ‘personal integrity’ and the good ol’ fashioned handshake being the fabric of a person? I acknowledge this piece today is pure conjecture & speculation for now. But I also know that when something walks like a duck, has feathers like a duck & quacks like a duck it’s time to get the shotgun out and shoot the frigging duck. And there’s a fair few different media outlets at the moment all ‘quacking’ a similar tune: Eddie is going, going, with some already saying: ‘gone’

So where would that leave the man who was going to rescue Rugby in Australia?

Stay & fight for the code and restore faith and respect in himself, in RA & in our side? Or cut & run and forever be the traitor who deserted Australian rugby when we needed him most. As Taylor Caldwell writes in ‘A Pillar of Iron’

‘A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within’.

Over to you Mr Jones.

Placido Domingo rates the Wallabies RWC campaign.

The Regression we had to Have?

Let’s park the above for a moment and look more broadly at & briefly at the sate of the code in Oz and to quote Rahm Emanuel, the head of staff of former POTUS Barrack Osama, the chance to ‘never waste a good crisis’.

There’s no one thing that ails our great game, rather a myriad of ailments that has rendered the patient to a sleeping stupor, akin to talking with a Crow Eater. So it stands to reason that not one ‘treatment’ will cure all either.

Earlier this week I read the media release from the QPRQ Communist organisation & I found it a mature, well reasoned & articulated position they have taken. I found my flailing rugby spirits lifted by the approach of the Reds and can only hope there is a similar approach, albeit a cautious approach, from all other state rugby bodies, as well as a real commercial maturity.

Centralisation must be at the heart of a reset in Oz, how that looks and functions on a daily basis, what are the commercial imperatives, intellectual property ownership, cost & profit distributions et al absolutely needs to be thrashed out and agreed to, by all parties. However, Centralisation is simply the ‘foundation’ stone of which all that follows must be built off and not the ‘final’ product itself.

Perhaps the only sliver of silver lining we fans have is that our abysmal RWC and the abysmal 20 years that preceded it are indeed the regression we had to have. Maybe we all needed to have our eyes opened, more importantly perhaps those charged with the care of our great game may have now had their minds opened as well.

Perhaps that’s Eddie-san’s potential gift to us after all?

Catholics Coach Erasmus with Jacque, Jaco, Johan, Aneke, Aneka, Anje, Arabella, Ava & wife, Sharon.

Eight is Enough.

Anyway, enough naval gazing and speculation, how ’bout instead, as pure rugby fans we put our orange jerseys to one side for now, sit back, relax and enjoy possibly this weekends matches, which in my opinion could be the best ever matches in RWC in history, barring England that is.

All times & coverage details are AEDST and coverage on STAN.

All team details – rugby.com.au

Sunday, October 15: Wales v Argentina, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (2:00 AM)

Oh yes, he’s the great redeemer.

So says Welsh press over their favourite adopted son, Warren Gatland. And who could argue with them? He took an underperforming rabble, lost a few of his veterans just prior to the cup, yet still managed experience where it matters most @ #10 (Eddie, come in Eddie?). Has an underfunded program and a population equivalent to that of Tasmania to draw from, yet here they are, playing a simple, uncomplicated brand of Rugby in yet another QF and on the verge of another RWC SF appearance.

Standing in their way are the improving, dynamic, but ultimately ‘flighty’ FIMS’s side coached by none other than our most successful Australian coach ever, one M Cheika.

What a contrasting match we have. It’s the ‘equivalent of the safe, yet uninspiring Welsh national dish of ‘Cawl’ or ‘Lobscows’ in Northern Wales, verse the flamboyance and potential gastronomic delights of Los Pumas ‘Asado’. It’s a team that will do the job without fuss by serving up a basic broth, against the team that can tantalise your taste buds, but give you an stomach upset to last a week and embarrassing flatulence problems.

The Welsh are rugby toilers & ‘no’ that’s not a sledge. Just that they are a team made up of hard working players, lead by a seasoned coach who has developed a game plan to suit where they’re at in their journey. And that’s rather smart Mr Gatland.

Los Pumas, well when they’re ‘on’, they’re ‘on’. They have a terrific forward pack who perhaps haven’t peaked just yet, an experienced #10 (there’s that theme again), pure pace out wide ad a strong bench. Plus, they seem to have tempered that South American ‘passion’, AKA ‘brain snaps’ that had once been an unwlecome ghost that visited many a winnable rugby match. Cheika has taught them how to win, but he has also taught them to ‘believe’ they can win and that’s been the biggest change to Argentina under his watch.

Question is can Mr Cheika find the right balance of ‘believing’ & ‘delivering’ for this match?

And the answer is ‘yes’, yes he can. FISM’s by 6.

Wales (15-1):Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (c); Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU) Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU) Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR) TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Sunday, October 15: Ireland v New Zealand, Stade de France, Paris (6:00 AM)

This has Charles Dickens written all over it! ‘Kiwi fans, tonight you will be visited by the ghost of 2007’ It’s like deja vu, except it’s repeating itself. A French hosted RWC, Wayne Barnes with the whistle and the Kiwi’s in a knockout game!

I’d almost fly to NZ for a weeks holiday if they lose this one. Be awesome!

And Splut Unz rickons ‘husstory nuvva ruppits”, guess we will see won’t we.

In the black corner, weighing approximately 4,000 pounds, scarred by a first ever home test loss to the Oirish & subsequent first ever home series loss to the same are ‘The Nearlies’ and just what do we make of their form?

Supreme in the RC, handing the Catholics a proper beating, but then blown off the park a few weeks later at Twickers by a Saffa side that simply looked imperious. Pipped by the French and then essentially a few opposed training runs later, WHAMMO, a clash against the worlds number one side who look to be fully in their rugby ‘groove’.

In the Green corner, also weighing approx. 4,000 pounds, currently on a 17 game unbeaten streak and wearing a swagger commensurate with being rugby’s ‘Real Deal’, The Oirish.

If there’s a weakness to the Oirish side & game, can someone point it out to me? They are to rugby, what the internet is to pornography, a perfect combination.

Their countless modes of deception, all flat at the gain line from very similar attacking ‘set-ups’ is pure rugby ballet of the highest order. Their passing from forward or fairy, in traffic or more precisely, just before traffic, is unrivalled in world rugby. In Sexton they have a majestic #10 who is like a bottle of Grange, matured, understated and a delight to behold & savour.

I tells ya Gaggers, I have real trouble separating these sides. On form it should be the Oirish shouldn’t it? But I can’t shake the fact that husstory will have a hand in deciding the result. Sure the team in green will one day make it past the QF stages of the Battle for Bill, but will it be this time? Likewise, is it my own husstory as a Wallaby fan of two decades of thumpings that clouds my judgement of this current Nearlies side? Are they really any good or are they underdone and wee bit rusty for this one?

Prédiction Intrépide: Without any conviction whatsoever and because they’re basically part of Australia anyway, it’s the Kiwi’s by 2. Who said Husstory nivva ruppits!

Ireland (15-1): Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony; Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU) Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU) Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU) TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

Monday, October 16: England v Fiji, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (2:00 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: I acknowledge I probably have sour grapes when it comes to those fat, old, stodgy, boring as bat-snot English rugby players. Actually, it’s not ‘sour grapes’, but total & utter disdain for the type of rugby they play. But, they’re in a QF and our lot are in Ibiza working on their tans, so there you go.

Fiji? Well, they looked tired and flat and one cannot underestimate the heavy toll the team must have endured when Josua Tuisova lost his seven year old son Tito to illness during the RWC campaign.

I love everything about Fijian rugby. The pure joy, the humility, the skill, size, pace & flair they bring to the game. And if indeed rugby is the game of life, Fiji are it’s sunshine, England in comparison are it’s broken sewerage pipe, causing a large festering sink hole.

So acknowledging all of that its Fiji by 8. Bula!

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR) Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA) Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR) TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Monday, October 16: France v South Africa, Stade de France, Paris (6:00 AM)

Just when you thought Ireland v NZ couldn’t be topped! What a bloody spectacle this will be. All reports have Anton ‘The Man in the Iron Mask’ Dupont ready to return to steer the good ship Les Bleus into battle against the Pirate Behemoth’s of South Africa.

What is not to like about this French side? Size and lots of it across the forwards, with flair & panache all across the backline. Penaud is one of those players that even I sit forward with anticipation whenever he is near the ball. The goal kicking of Ramos is laser-like and may well be a huge factor, depending who starts at #10 for The Popes Lot. The unsung French hero for mine & the player I think could ultimately be the difference is French #8, Gregory Alldritt. His workload, skill & physical presence cannot be understated in what in means to France. He is also a terrific lynch pin between the forwards and backs on counter. In short: ‘he got game!’

The Saffa’s, well, they probably should have beat Ireland quite well if not for dreadful place kicking. And it must also be remembered that they played an up tempo attacking game and looked very, very, very good. It’s just the Irish defence looked better! For mine the Ireland v Saffa’s match was the game of the tournament so far. High quality, high physicality and with the game in the balance throughout.

It will be interesting to see just what bench the Bok go with for this one? Will they risk a 7-1 split again? Will they go 6-2? I sure as spit do not expect to see a 5-3 split, that would be heresy to the Bok fans.

But, I think France are specials for this one. They have been building for 4 years, they can match the Catholics for size and outpoint them across the backs, considerably. Then there is the crowd and the support of the nation. Previous French sides would wilt under the weight of such crushing expectation, but not this lot. So for me, the equation is simple. Dupont plays, France win by 8. Dupont does not play & its the Boks by 5.

Just a point too, BOK has the game and he likes the rucks to be a proper & equitable contest. This game will last a lifetime in our memories. Can’t wait

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR) Assistant Referee 1: Paul Williams (NZR) Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR) TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s RWC Goss’ with Hoss.

Tahriffic signings.

Good news for the Tah’s fans with the retention of Swinton, Hannigan, Teddy Wilson & the forgotten Will Harrison – who may well be the answer we all seek to the curse of the Orange #10 jumper. rugby.com.au has more

Cannon Ball.

Former Wallaby hooker and sometimes FUX Rugby commentator Mr Brendan Cannon tells codesports.com.au of just why the RWC campaign was ‘doomed’ from the start.

WXV Match schedules

A reminder that WXV 2 & WXV 3 matches are on this weekend. Details from wxvrugby.com

Pot meet Kettle.

Have to laugh when media shy Catholic water boy Rassie ‘Jaco Johan’ Erasmus fires a shot at the French for being ‘simulators’ in search of a penalty! Especially when his ‘plus sized’ forwards spend more time with their arses on the ground then my retriever when he has itchy butt syndrome. planetrugby.com has more

Can’t wait for this weekends matches. Especially now the anxiety and stress of following the Wallabies has ended. I can actually enjoy some rugby itself.

Hoss – out