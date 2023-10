The Wallabies might be out, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Nick and Natho are joined by GAGR writer Happyman to review the last round of the #RWC2023 pool stages, preview the 2023 Quarter Finals, plus chat a little closer to home with news of centralisation afoot, and the first of a new series of ‘Eddie Watch’, where we discuss what the hell is happening with Eddie now.

WARNING: We’re all angry atm, just let the boys swear.