Rugby

Your Wallaby XXIII.

G&GR Votes

The Green & Gold Rugby faithful have spoken. The votes are in, the tabulations processed and the official G&GR Wallaby XXIII and voting breakdown are below. Thank you to all who participated.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Sam Talakai, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Billy Pollard, Jed Holloway, Lukhan Solakaia-Lotu, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Harry Wilson & Charlie Cale (tied).

Fairies: Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook & Lalakai Foketi (tied), Andrew Kellaway, Corey Toole, Tom Wright & Jordan Petaia.

‘But I was never here?’

The Voting Breakdown

Props:

James Slipper (127 votes = 33%), Taniela Tupou (117 = 21%), Allan Alaalatoa (82 = 15%), Sam Talakai (54 = 10%)

Hookers:

Matt Faessler (103 votes = 40%), Billy Pollard (40 = 16%)

Locks:

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (92 votes = 23%), & Nick Frost (90 = 22%) & Jed Holloway (71 = 17%)

Loosies

Rob Valetini (123 votes = 23%), Fraser McReight (117 = 22%) Liam Wright (54 = 10%) & tied Charlie Cale & Harry Wilson (52 – 10%)

Halfbacks:

Ryan Lonergan (79 votes = 32%) & Tate McDermott (73 = 29%)

Five-eight:

Noah Lolesio (77 votes = 58%)

Centres:

Len Ikitau (104 votes = 27%), Hunter Paisami (67 = 17%) & tied Josh Flook & Lalakai Foketi (64 = 17%)

Outside Backs:

Andrew Kellaway (130 votes = 24%), Corey Toole (109 = 20%), Tom Wright (88 = 16%) & Jordan Petaia (53 = 10%)

So what do you think? Is this a team to beat Wales and win the Rugby Championship?

