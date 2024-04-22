Your Wallaby XXIII.

The Green & Gold Rugby faithful have spoken. The votes are in, the tabulations processed and the official G&GR Wallaby XXIII and voting breakdown are below. Thank you to all who participated.
Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Sam Talakai, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Billy Pollard, Jed Holloway, Lukhan Solakaia-Lotu, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Harry Wilson & Charlie Cale (tied).
Fairies: Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook & Lalakai Foketi (tied), Andrew Kellaway, Corey Toole, Tom Wright & Jordan Petaia.
The Voting Breakdown
Props:
James Slipper (127 votes = 33%), Taniela Tupou (117 = 21%), Allan Alaalatoa (82 = 15%), Sam Talakai (54 = 10%)
Hookers:
Matt Faessler (103 votes = 40%), Billy Pollard (40 = 16%)
Locks:
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (92 votes = 23%), & Nick Frost (90 = 22%) & Jed Holloway (71 = 17%)
Loosies
Rob Valetini (123 votes = 23%), Fraser McReight (117 = 22%) Liam Wright (54 = 10%) & tied Charlie Cale & Harry Wilson (52 – 10%)
Halfbacks:
Ryan Lonergan (79 votes = 32%) & Tate McDermott (73 = 29%)
Five-eight:
Noah Lolesio (77 votes = 58%)
Centres:
Len Ikitau (104 votes = 27%), Hunter Paisami (67 = 17%) & tied Josh Flook & Lalakai Foketi (64 = 17%)
Outside Backs:
Andrew Kellaway (130 votes = 24%), Corey Toole (109 = 20%), Tom Wright (88 = 16%) & Jordan Petaia (53 = 10%)
So what do you think? Is this a team to beat Wales and win the Rugby Championship?