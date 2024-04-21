Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #27: As the Mayor of Hiroshima said “What the $%*^ was that?”

Well, bugger me with a fish fork. What a topsy-turvy round that was. Games that were expected to be close, weren’t. Games that we thought would be floggings, weren’t. But one thing that was common this weekend, numerous teams were seriously let down by skills execution. So let’s dive into Super Rugby Pacific 24 Round Nine, then have a butcher’s at the Super Rugby W semi-finals, and wrap it up with Brisney’s ‘Old Man shouting at Clouds,’ this week’s topic is cards.

So sit down and grab a triple shot of that wonderful magic liquid, and let's get into it.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Round Nine

Wellington Hurricanes 38 defeated Fiji Drua 15

What was billed to be a real test for the Wellington Hurricanes and their undefeated streak, fizzled a bit til the Canes decided to make it really hard for themselves with a bout of poor discipline that has been striking Super Rugby teams of late. But it was basic errors by the Fijians that ended up costing the home side a 38-15 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Canes got off to an early start bagging a 5-pointer in the 6th minute through Bill Proctor. Not to be outdone the Fijians hit straight back through Rabitu to level the scores. But then the Canes started to pull away with tries, taking them to a 28-7 lead at oranges.

The Drua came out hard in the second stanza with Salawa scoring a try, but unfortunately, it was unconverted. But this is where the Canes discipline started to implode. Du’Plessis Kirifi and Isaia Walker-Leawere were both given a serve of cheddar cheese in the 64th and 65th minutes followed by replacement lock Caleb Delany’s yellow two minutes before full-time. Kirifi’s cheddar should’ve been upgraded to a Shiraz as it was identical to Fraser McReight’s from last week.

Valetini iced a penalty for the Drua to have them trailing 28-15 and on the attack with the Canes playing in deficit. However, a series of errors under pressure enabled the Canes to seal out the game and remain undefeated.

In this author’s opinion, the Canes were very lucky not to be down to 12 players and perhaps even 11. And while they won the game comfortably I’m sure the coaching team will be having some serious conversations with the team over the coming week. The Canes have also demonstrated that you can beat the Drua in Fiji, but you pretty much have to be on an unbeaten streak like they are to do so.

Queensland Reds 31 defeated Otago Highlanders 0

My beloved Reddies achieved their first pantsing of a team since 1999, defeating the Clan 31-0. The men from Otago were seen after the match doing the lap of the stadium pantless. In what was viewed prior to the game as one that would be a close contest, the Reds were systematic in their 4 tries to shut down the Highlanders.

In what was a fairly scrappy game for both teams, with what could be called a limited display of playing skills, the Highlanders dropped their bundle, and the ball, multiple times throughout the game. The Clan looked the worst I think I have ever seen them play.

The Reds had some strong performances with Hunter Paisami playing well and putting his hand up for higher honours. Kalani Thomas highlighted that the Reds have a very strong backup to Tate ‘Joe Dirt’ McDermott. Ryan Smith and Tom Lynagh also looked the goods. However, this isn’t a game to watch the whole replay of, unless you are a Reds fan, or you take enjoyment out of watching baby seals getting clubbed to death.

Auckland Blues 46 Defeated ACT Brumbies 7

Speaking of watching baby seals get clubbed to death, the first of Saturday’s games followed on from the Reds dismantling of the Highlanders. What was billed to be the clash of the round, ended up being an Auckland slaughter, with the Blues running a train over the boys from Canberra, defeating them 46-7.

With a back-and-forth first 10 minutes, the game looked like it was going to be the competitive slugfest that we hoped for. Then the wheels fell off the Ponies’ wagon. The Blues, instead of kicking the ball in very wet conditions, decided to play ball in hand and simply ran over the top of the Brumbies. Any semblance of skills deserted the boys from Canberra and their game just fell apart. Even after Blues player Funai was given a serve of cheddar, the Blues ran rampant. They could’ve been down to 11 players and the Brumbies still wouldn’t have been able to score, so hopeless were they.

With the start of the second half, Aussie fans were hoping Stephen Larkham found some magic words to say to the boys from Peter Harvey Land, but instead whatever he said made it worse. The Auckland boys dotting down 5 minutes after oranges, then helped them selves to another 2 tries within the next 10 minutes. The Brumbies finally got on the board in the 65th minute when Luke Reimer dotted one down. But all that did was save them from doing a lap of the stadium minus their duds like the Highlanders.

This is clearly the worst performance we have seen from the Ponies in over a decade. I’m still not sure whether it was one of those nights where they just shat the bed or whether this is an ongoing trend where when faced with tough opposition the Ponies just choke! What are your thoughts, G&GRs?

Western Force 37 defeated Canterbury Crusaders 15

In what was truly keeping up with the theme of “What the fark was that?”, we went to Perth for the clash of the 2024 cellar dwellers. I genuinely thought I would never be in a position where I’d be writing about the Western Force giving the Crusaders a touch-up and relegating them to the bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder, but yet here we are.

The game started well for the lads from Canterbury with Aumua dotting one down within the first five minutes. But then it started falling apart for the South Islanders. The Force managed to barge their way to the front for a 16-5 lead at oranges. Looking to take advantage of their weakened foe, the Force looked strong with the ball in hand.

While the Crusaders got within 7 points during the second half, the final quarter of the game saw the Force put their foot on the throat of the Crusaders and extinguish any hope they had remaining. What really hurt the Dark Ones was their turnover ball, conceding 14 turnovers to the Force.

On the other side of the coin, the Force had several stand-out players. Sam Carter was immense with 16 tackles, six lineout wins, seven carries, and a try. Also, veteran Santiago Medrano’s 67-minute go at tight-head was a quality performance against a very strong Crusaders pack.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Ladder

Well, boys and girls the ladder is starting to settle down now after the three split rounds with the three top teams from both NZ and Aus consolidated in the top 6. The Canes remain unbeaten on the top. Fiji and MP sit within reach at 7 and 8 respectively and then the no-hope bottom four. Yes, that does include you, Waratahs!

The last few rounds are going to be very interesting.

Super Rugby Women – semi-finals

Fijiana Drua 25 defeated Western Force 14

The Fijian Drua Women powered their way through to the Super Rugby W final for the third year in a row with a comfortable 25 – 14 victory over the Western Force. The Fijiana Drua fullback Atelaite Buna dominated the game with a hat-trick of meat pies.

The Drua initially trailed the Force by 11-10 at oranges in what was a stop-start first half. However, the second half saw the Fijian ladies put the hammer down and draw ahead. The Drua have qualified for the final next weekend to be held in Brisbane.

Waratahs 47 defeated Brumbies 27

The Waratahs women’s side have qualified for another Super W grand final after a strong win over the Brumbies 47-27, demonstrating that not all Tahs are useless. The Tahs through Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart powered to a decisive victory, with Miller and Stewart continuing the way they have all season.

The Tahs sprang out of the blocks with a 5-pointer in the first 4 minutes of the game, laying down the marker to their opponents. Not to be outdone the Canberra ladies through Biola Dawa returned fire. But after that, the NSW women started to power ahead, going to oranges 28-10.

The ACT came out firing in the second half with a penalty and try to claw their way back into the game. But the Tahs girls regained the initiative and powered home to a solid victory. This sets up a titan-like clash between the girls of NSW and Fijiana Drua. Can’t wait to watch that one. Go girls!

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

Well to continue that fine G&GR tradition of old men shouting at clouds, this week what really pissed me off was the inconsistency of the cards.

In the Fiji Drua v Canes game Du’Plessis Kirifi received a yellow card for an upright head on head tackle on a Drua player. It was very similar to, if not worse than, the Fraser McReight tackle from the week before. After review, it remained a yellow card.

Now to be fair G&GRs I am not whinging because I am a Reds fan. Fraser got what he got and I have zero problem with that. What grinds my gears is the inconsistent application of the same laws. Kirifi should be facing the judiciary this week, but I am pretty sure he won’t be.

Also, I’m not saying that Australian and New Zealand players are being held to different standards. What I am saying though is the TMOs are not applying the rules in a consistent manner. I am 100% sure if a review committee looked at this incident in comparison to others like it this season, Kerifi would be doing some time away from the game.

Anyway enough of me whinging. Happy Monday and over to you G&GRs. Have at it!