MILESTONE YEAR FOR DARLING DOWNS RUGBY

By guest writer Corbyn Holznagel.

There are few places in Australia that can be described as rugby strongholds, but if there was such a thing, surely the Darling Downs would be podium finishers. They love their rugby on the Downs, so much so that these true believers in all things Australian rugby (well mostly) are celebrating their 60 years anniversary in 2024, and it’s sure to be another great year of footy.

In 1964, a courageous group of rugby lovers got together, sharing stories of wool prices, header machines, too much rain, not enough rain, and a rugby comp for the locals. For the inaugural season of the Risdon Gold Cup, proudly and generously donated by the Risdon Stud outside of Warwick off the Stanthorpe Road, they saw five teams battle for supremacy with Toowoomba Rangers, Warwick, Goondiwindi, Gatton Ag College and Dalby making history by having their young men heaving their tired bodies off tractors, out of banks or classrooms or wherever, to commence and start a legacy for not only the Downs, but Queensland and Australian rugby too. A future that would see classic Wallabies such as Tim Horan, Jason Little, Chris Roche, Garrick Morgan and many others cutting their teeth on the dry windswept, often flint hard paddocks of the Darling Downs.

Rivalries have been built and forever maintained: townies against cockies, Wheatmen against Emus, Cods against Bears, towns against towns and everyone against the Rangers.

The 2024 season kicks off this week, and to keep an eye out for the battle of Downs supremacy, we’ll check in to see how things are going throughout the year and keep GaGGERS up to date with a real heart and soul comp, somewhat removed from the seemingly everyday controversies that keep popping up along the rocky road that is Australian rugby in recent years.

Meanwhile, if you’re in the Downs area or travelling through, get out to one of the local

games for a few tins and a steak sandwich with the added bonus of seeing some really

entertaining rugby played in great towns and in the true spirit of the game.

Congratulations to all those of Darling Downs Rugby, past and present, for creating a lasting and fantastic legacy for all lovers of the game in good times and bad. Bravo, and here’s to another 60 years. First round kicks off Saturday arvo as follows;

Country rugby is the only rugby!

First Grade:

Dalby Wheatmen v Toowoomba Bears in Dalby.

Roma Echidnas v Goondiwindi Emus at the Echidna Dome

Uni v Toowoomba Rangers at USQ, and

Condamine Cods v Gatton Pigs at the Fish Tank

Women’s:

The sevens comp featuring all teams will kick off at USQ.

Elsewhere around the state for this Saturday:

Townsville: Mike Carney Toyota Park

Teachers West v North Ward

Brothers v Burdekin

Sunshine Coast:

Caboolture Snakes v Wynnum Bugs at Cabo

Caloundra Lighthouses v USC Barbarians at Lighthouse 1

Noosa Dolphins v Maroochydore Swans at Noosa.

Gold Coast: Rd 3

Bond Pirates v Helensvale Hogs

GC Eagles v Coomera Crushers

Surfers Dolphins v Nerang Bulls

Palm Beach Currumbin Alleygators v Griffith Uni Knights

To all involved, go well!