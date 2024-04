Join Happy, KARL and Sully as they discuss their highlights of the action in round 9. They take you through the ins and outs of all the teams in round 10. Sully picks KARL’s brain about the knock on rule. And finally, they do their best impressions of old men in the “Shouting at Clouds” segment.

If you have a question for anyone on the podcast please send it to sully@greenandgoldrugby.com