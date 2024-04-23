Hump Day News – In from the Side

Welcome to Hump Day fellow GAGRs. Here’s hoping you’re having a good week and starting to think about how things will go this coming weekend. Last weekend certainly saw some interesting results and while the teams seem to be a bit closer than in previous years, there is still a pretty consistent gap between the top and bottom levels.

Referee Corner

Despite referees being a critical part of the game, and without whom, the game would not go ahead, the hate just keeps on coming. To be fair there is a lot about the refereeing that could be done differently to assist with people being less critical of the calls being made in the game. Last weekend saw a good example of this. In the Canes vs Fiji game (Canes won just in case I hadn’t mentioned it) the Canes openside flanker, DuPlessis Kirifi was given a Yellow Card for a high tackle that on the face of it looked extremely similar to the one Fraser McReight received against Moana Pasifika last week that was upgraded to Red. Despite the similarities, the yellow card given to Kirifi was not upgraded during the match, nor was it looked at afterwards by the citing commission and subsequently upgraded. To a lot of people, it feels as though Kirifi Got off and McReight didn’t.

Now of course all the conspiracy theorists come out about how NZ players are refereed differently to everyone else and if that had been an Australian/Fiji/Pasifika/English/Welsh/Irish/French…………… player then it would have been a red card. Of course, being a Kiwi I don’t buy this at all. Sure a real-life conspiracy could exist. Maybe when referees get to a certain level they are then indoctrinated into a secret society where they promise to rule differently against any NZ player and that if they don’t agree they’ll be forever banned from refereeing again. But really? Even the most tinfoil hat, Trump loving anti vax tosser couldn’t get that past a reality check.

The issue for me is that I feel we (Referees) are too quiet on these types of issues. The Kirifi incident was seen by the referee, the AR’s and the TMO. The citing commission viewed it as did all the other match management and coaches and yet none of them have said a word about “why” there was no upgrade. There is obviously a reason why it wasn’t upgraded. Maybe they saw the tackler lowering into the tackle, maybe they saw the first tackler bringing him down below where Kirifi was targeting, maybe they saw a different 1st point of contact. I really don’t know and for me this is the problem. If the officials had come out and said, “We didn’t upgrade the tackle because of……..” Then at least we’d know why. We might not agree with the reasoning, but we’d know what it was and while it wouldn’t have satisfied everyone, it would probably have actually made a difference to how we all feel about the decision.

Now I don’t expect a referee to explain every decision in the game, that would be just stupid. But I do think there is room for them to make a statement about why some critical decisions were made. Unfortunately for a lot of supporters who are feeling hard done by on decisions against their team (and it’s always their team, not ever the opposition) quite often the only explanation will be, “That’s the picture I saw at the time,” or “I didn’t feel it had a material effect on the game at the time.” However, I think that this would still be better than the silence and lack of any explanation.