Greetings, salutations and welcome rugby lovers, to yet another Friday’s Rugby News.

Lots to discuss today so what are you waiting for? Once more unto the breach we go and start with ‘Biscuit Test?’. Hook into some late breaking Thursday night news with ‘Rebel Hell?’. Check out your teams finals chances with ‘The Run Home’. Preview round #10 of SRP in ‘Get Busy Winning!’. Peak behind the paywall and ask ‘Is STAN The Man?’ Preview the SRW final in ‘Tahs Time’. And wrap it all up with ‘Friday’s Goss’ With Hoss’, currently urinating in the forests of PNG with Albo.

So popular it has it’s own holiday.

Biscuit Test?

Murmurs out of RA of a push to hold an annual Wallabies / Nearlies ANZAC day test and on first thoughts, what’s not to like? It’d be a money spinner, a point of difference, an early season beak wetter, give St Joe and Razor a chance to get their players into camp early. I just don’t see a downside, do you? It could even give all Super Rugby a two week hiatus instead of the insidious spread of three weeks of byes as happens now.

As much as this could just be a ‘thought bubble’ there is, in my opinion, much to like. It could be rotated between nations, cities & venues yearly. It could also serve as early season motivation for players to perform better, given there’s a test played in April, as opposed to July onwards? Therefore giving ‘local derbies’ or just plain ol’ SRP form more meaning earlier in the year!

And with Bledisloe’s now returning to two tests during The Rugby Championship, this is a genuine way to reintroduce a third test and maintain more interest in the series? Plus generate more income. It would sim a win-win for all involved.

The same reports have NZ lukewarm to the idea, maybe that’s because they are no longer the power house they once were and are scared of St Joe and his coaching squad?

Carter Gordon suits up.

Rebel Hell?

Breaking news on Thursday night with the release of the Administrators report into the financial riddle at the Melbourne Rebels, including claims the Rebels were trading whilst insolvent since 2018.

Yep, 2018.

With claim & counter claim, accusation and denial, those of you who can access it, really should check out the SMH article. With a variety of ‘options’ on the table not one entity is going to have a ‘win’ here. It very much seems a case of who loses least will be doing well.

In all of this, it’s almost easy to forget that the Reb’s, at least on the field, are having their best year ever.

RA supremo, Lieutenant Dan Herbert had a wide ranging and inciteful interview on the Inside Line podcast where he also touches on this (and other) Rugby issue. Well worth a listen.

Is your teams bus ready for the run home

The Run Home.

Whilst the weight challenged opera singer who identifies as female hasn’t yet sung, for some sides, she is however behind the curtain humming loudly.

So before we jump into round #10 of SRP, here are each sides run home to the finals, or not.

Australian Conference:

Brumbies Hurricanes (H), Drua (H), Waratahs (A), Crusaders (H), Rebels (H), Force (A)

Drua: Moana Pasifika (H), Brumbies (A), Force (A), Reds (H), Highlanders (A), Rebels (H)

Force: Highlanders (A), Chiefs (A), Drua (H), Waratahs (H), Reds (A), Brumbies (H)

Rebels: Crusaders (A), Blues (H), Reds (A), Chiefs (H), Brumbies (A), Drua (A)

Reds: Blues (H), Crusaders (A), Rebels (H), Drua (A), Force (H), Waratahs (A)

Waratahs: Chiefs (H), Hurricanes (A), Brumbies (H), Force (A), Moana Pasifika (A), Reds (H).

NZ Conference:

Blues: Reds (A), Rebels (A), Hurricanes (H), Highlanders (H), Crusaders (A), Chiefs (H).

Chiefs: Waratahs (A), Force (H), Moana Pasifika (A), Highlanders (H), Crusaders (H), Chiefs (H).

Crusaders: Rebels (H), Reds (H), Highlanders (A), Brumbies (A), Blues (H), Moana Pasifika (H).

Highlanders: Force (H), Moana Pasifika (A), Crusaders (H), Blues (A), Drua (H), Hurricanes (A).

Hurricanes: Brumbies (A), Waratahs (H), Blues (A), Moana Pasifika (H), Chiefs (A), Highlanders.

Moana Pasifika: Drua (A), Highlanders (H), Chiefs (H), Hurricanes (A), Waratahs (H), Crusaders (A).

‘Why’s he dropped Jed, Red?’

Get Busy Winning!

Week #10 is upon us already, my how time flies when your team continues to blow chunks. All teams on Happy’s Thursday News.

Friday 26 April 5:05 PM AEST – Crusaders v Melbourne Rebels at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

A lot of noise around Scott Barrett being back for the cellar dwellers, well at least until he gets a red card at some stage in the first half. But riddle me this Gaggers, if one player ‘makes’ a side, how bad are the rest of the side to begin with?

Salakaia-Lotu will be a big loss for the Reb’s. The big unit underwent foot surgery last week following a fracture sustained in their Round 8 win over the Highlanders. However they do welcome back Rob Leota from a calf complaint and he will add impetus in the last 25 minutes. For all they’ve endured off the field this season, the Reb’s have momentum, have a terrific front row, pace out wide and in Flash Gordon, possibly Australia’s best running #10. Let’s just hope goal kicking doesn’t decide it though. The closer into the posts his kicks are, the more likely he is to miss it!

Fearless Prediction: Barrett Smarett – Rebels by 11. Has there ever been side go from Champions to Wooden Spoon in Super Rugby before?

Referee: Angus Mabey Assistant Referees: Nick Hogan, Anthony Petrie

Friday 26 April 7:35 PM AEST – NSW Waratahs v Chiefs at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport.

Been saying to anyone who’ll listen that I simply can’t fathom Coach Coleman’s selections and this week’s side leaves me nearly speechless.

Jed Holloway to the bench for this one and I quote:

“Jed’s had a flat couple of weeks. We’d like to see a bit more bang. Hopefully this move to the bench will really spark them up.”

Nutta – how many TOTW week votes has Holloway had again? Plus he also made the official G&GR Wallaby XXIII.

To compound to my utter confusion, Edmed starts at #10 again, Joey Walton comes in at #13, the funky bunch is back starting, Flanders Hannigan who has been a revelation at #4 or #5 (sometimes 6) is starting at #8. I can cop Gleeson being dropped to the pine, he seems to have had his hands surgically replaced with flippers and drops more pill than a Maitland Chemist during cold winters, but once again, the selections are simply head scratching.

For all of that, my beloved Tahs are going to endure a similar fate to what Andy Dufresne did early on in Shawshank. It will be rather uncomfortable to witness.

Fearless Prediction: Chiefs by lots. Tahs season will be done, their run home is horrid and the narrow, early season losses will take their toll on season 2024.

Referee: Jordan Way (somebody take the pea outta his whistle, please) Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Matt Kellahan

Saturday 27 April 12:05 PM AEST – Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park, Lautoka, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

The battle for PI bragging rights. Much made of the Fiji being at home and all that, but they’ve also made 8 changes, have a coach with one eye on the national squad and seem to have their best rugby behind them already.

MP are more settled, have been going ok-ish, but I think would have had this match circled on the calendar for a while and ready to spring an upset.

Fearless Prediction: MP by 5.

Referee: Graham Cooper Assistant Referees: George Myers, James Palmer

Saturday 27 April 2:35 PM AEST – ACT Brumbies v Hurricanes at GIO Stadium, Canberra, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport.

The Brumbies were appalling last week, no wonder National Parks and Wildlife just shoot them. No doubt the Blues were good, but just how much of the gap between the two sides was because the Ponies were just so very, very, very rank?

Sure the ACT lads were coming off a bye week and some rust could be expected. But they rolled over and played dead and to be fair, I switched the game off it was that embarrassing. Is a week enough time to regain their mojo? Or is it simply the great contenders are the great pretenders?

Great to see 7A’s back in the pack, likewise Ikitau returns to the starting centres and the side has a more ‘solid’ look about it. But solid enough?

Fearless Prediction: Just to upset KARL, its Brumbies by 2, a clutch kick after the bell.

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey

Saturday 27 April 5:05 PM AEST – Highlanders v Western Force at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

Great to see the Crusaders get spanked by the Force last week. And for mine it’s two Kiwi scalps in a row as the WA boys head to the land of the mutton molesters. Isaac Rodda was terrific last week and he adds real size, skill and experience to the side and here’s hoping we get to see the best of the big human in coming weeks, months and years.

Fearless Prediction: Force by 16.

Referee: Dan Waenga Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Mike Winter

Saturday 27 April 7:35 PM AEST – Queensland Reds v Blues at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

Man for man, pound for pound, skill for skill, the Reds are totally outclassed for this one. If the Blues can belt the Brumbies, they’re going to bludgeon the Reds.

Fearless Prediction: Blues by 40+.

Referee: James Doleman Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Thank FUX FUX are gone.

Is STAN The Man?

I must admit to running a few days behind myself this week, so I can empathise with life as a Queenslander and as I sat down to type Fridays prose, I was also listening to the G&GR Talking Teams podcast when KARL sunk in the slipper to STAN. Countered by Happy and a sterling defence.

Now lets be clear, if I wanted to listen to people who are always correct, engaging, informative and entertaining, I’d continue to talk to myself. Well said Hoss. Thank you Hoss. But as three counsellors tell me, that’s not healthy and it continues to freak people out on public transport.

So that’s where STAN comes in. Sure, there’s a degree of dribble, but cast your minds back to the dark ages of FUX. $150 / month for reruns of Seinfeld, soft porn cooking shows with Nigella Lawson (I have never witnessed full body whisking before?) and not much else, bugger me if STAN aint a breathe of fresh air for this rugby fan.

Rugby shows five nights a week. Different content, different voices and insights, plus live coverage of every single game, or the bloody magnificent ‘mini’ replays and I’d wager that perhaps STAN has the best coverage, of any code, in Oz.

Besides, they’ve also created a couple of terrific drinking games if you’re keen:

‘The Brew Bourbon Threw’ – every time Sunny Brew says ‘Brew, Essay, Cuz or Holmes’ you skol a shot of Americas finest. I got hammered during the world cup!

Or Goog’s ‘Rugby Ecosystem Connection Rum Rampage’ – every time Goog gets that ‘guttural’ voice going, you know what’s coming next. Invariably it will be a sentence or three involving his ‘go to phrases’ with words like ‘connection’ & ‘rugby ecosystem’. You hear those beauties and its Bundy time.

After a few seasons, the commentary team have found their rhythm. The commentary / hosting team compliment each other well. The STAN coverage is terrific and there is a heap of content. And I’ll take that every day of the week compared to the dark ages of FUX.

Go you blue things!

Tahs Time!

This weekend sees the final of the SRW take place between the Waratahs & the Fijian Drua. In it’s 7th year, the SRW has been won four times by the Tahs and twice by the Drua, who have won the last two in a row.

This season has seen the Tahs take it up a notch and their fitness, skill and game management has been vastly improved on years gone by. They play an expansive attacking game and have wonderful ‘balance’ across the paddock. Size in the piggies, skill and guile in the halves, defensively brilliant in the centres one of my faves Georgina Friedrichs (who is skipper for this one) and genuine gas on the flanks in Maya Stewart & Desiree Miller.

I have been critical on these pages on the fitness or lack thereof of the Fijian side this year, but once again, they are at the pointy end and there chances, skill & flair must be respected to stop them going a threepeat.

Sunday 28 April 2:00 pm AEST – NSW Waratahs v Fijian Drua at Ballymore, Brisbane, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

WARATAHS (1-15): Brianna Hoy, Brittany Merlo, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Atasi Lafai, Leilani Nathan, Skye Churchill, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Katrina Barker, Georgina Friedrichs (c), Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

RESERVES: Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Annabelle Codey, Sera Naiqama, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Jade Sheridan

DRUA (1-15): Salanieta Nabuli, Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake, Jade Coates, Asinate Serevi, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa (c), Setaita Railumu, Jenifer Ravutia, Adita Milinia, Merewalesi Rokouno, Vani Arei, Merewairita Neivosa, Atelaite Buna

RESERVES: Litia Marama, Loraini Senivutu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Fulori Rotagavira, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Repeka Tove

Fearless Prediction: The Tahs haven’t looked like losing a match this season and it wont start on Sunday. Tahs by 17. Go you blue things.

You heard it here first eventually!

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Sheet wearing, cross burners ‘fans’ at Eastwood.

The SMH reports:

‘Shute Shield club Eastern Suburbs have been cleared of a breach of the Rugby Australia code of conduct but instructed to educate and supervise fans after a judicial committee found West Harbour players were subject to racial abuse during a trial match at Woollahra Oval.’

You can rad the article here.

And Pigs Might Fly

Seems the Crusadists are big ‘Journey’ fans, with this weeks them song at training: ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ stiff.co.unzid reports the Crusaders still believe they can win this years title. In other news, the Sadists also think the moon landing was a fake and that Bill Gates & 5G towers caused COVID.

Pull Ya Finger Out Phil!

S says Waratahs & Wallaroos prop Emily Robinson, who will this weekend become the Tahs most capped SRW player. Obviously a huge fan of G&GR’s FRN, who made the exact same point last week, how in the name of (insert deity here) in 2024 do we only have a one round SRW competition. Its just crap.

One interesting point Robbo makes in the SMH is:

“There needs to be two [halves to the schedule] and I think that the best way to do that from my perspective is to play the first [half], play PAC4, and then come back and play a second,”

Club Corner

rugby.com.au and Lachlan Grey have all your Club New.

Here’s one for the Saders fans for this week

Until net week. Go the Tahs

Hoss – out.