Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Lest We Forget Fallen Wallabies, Super Teams Men’s and Women’s Super Final, Concussion

Harold George (Eastern Suburbs, Waratahs, Wallabies):

A prop forward and stalwart of the game, George was ever present in Waratahs and Wallabies teams from 1910 until the war broke out days before the final Test against the All Blacks in 1914. “It is hard to imagine anyone playing a harder, tougher game than he did. Perhaps never super-brilliant, he always played himself out to the last ounce, and was an awfully hard man to beat for the ball in the front rank of a scrum” wrote The Arrow of George. Enlisting in the AIF, and just two weeks into the Gallipoli campaign, he undertook a “heroic rescue of a wounded comrade, whom he carried several hundred yards under hot fire, a deed that might have won the V.C.”, only that before George could then get himself back into the trench he was shot. He died on a hospital ship on 10 May 1915.

Lest We Forget

To all of my friends who serve and everyone who has served in the defence forces thank you for your service.

I always question the call to arms but thank and respect those who serve

Here is an excerpt from an excellent artivle and is well worth the read.

On the Wednesday afternoon of 5 August in 1914 telegraph wires flashed back and forth across Australia with news that Britain had declared war on Germany, and therefore Australia was also at war.

When the third Test between the Wallabies and All Blacks was held a week later, the match had to be moved to a 2pm kick-off so the New Zealanders would have enough time afterwards to board their ship home, which under new war-time regulations had to be out of Sydney Harbour by sunset (or be made wait tied-up at the dock until sunrise the following morning).

The Wallabies that played in the final Test match on 15 August 1914 included nine players that enlisted during the war, four of whom would be killed in action:

Bruce Beith (enlisted), full-back; Ernie Carr (enlisted), Larry Wogan, Larry Dwyer, Monty Massy-Westropp, three-quarters; Bill Tasker (killed), five-eighth; Fred Wood, half-back;

Fred Thompson (killed), Harold Baker (enlisted), Pat Murphy, ‘Doss’ Wallach (killed), Ted Fahey (enlisted), Harold George (killed), David Williams (enlisted), Clarrie Prentice,forwards. (killed), Ted Fahey (enlisted), Harold George (killed), David Williams (enlisted), Clarrie Prentice, forwards.

WALLABIES WW1 ROLL OF HONOUR

“Given his life for the Empire”

Australian players who died while serving with

Australian or British forces in WW1

[date of death & where serving]

Blair Swannell (Nth Sydney / Sydney) – 25 April 1915, Gallipoli

Ted Larkin (Newtown) – 25 April 1915, Gallipoli

Harold George (Easts) – 10 May 1915, Gallipoli

Fred Thompson (Easts) – 29 May 1915, Gallipoli

Arthur Verge (Sydney Uni)– 8 September 1915, Gallipoli

George Pugh (Newtown) – 5 September 1916, Belgium

Herbert Jones (Newcastle) – 4 November 1916, France

Clarence Wallach (Easts) – 22 April 1918, France

Bryan Hughes (Nth Sydney) – 6 August 1918, France

William Tasker (Newtown) – 9 August 1918, France

Super Rugby Teams Round Ten

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Crusaders v Melbourne Rebels

Carter Gordon

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Brodie McAlister, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Heremaia Murray, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Johnny McNicholl

RESERVES: George Bell, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, David Havili, Chay Fihaki

REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Alex Mafi, Sam Talakai (c), Tuaina Taii Tualima, Josh Canham, Josh Kemeny, Maciu Nabolakasi, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, David Feliuai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Jordan Uelese, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Rob Leota, Jack Maunder, Matt Proctor, Nick Jooste

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: Nick Hogan, Anthony Petrie

Friday 7:35 PM AEST – NSW Waratahs v Chiefs

Hoos in his evening attire

WARATAHS (1-15): Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Julian Heaven, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Hugh Sinclair, Miles Amatosero, Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen

RESERVES: Jay Fonokalafi, Lewis Ponini, Tom Ross, Jed Holloway, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Will Harrison, Izaia Perese

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Pohipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Quinn Tupaea

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Matt Kellahan

Saturday 12:05 PM AEST – Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waga, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi (c), Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Taniela Rakuro, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Mesu Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Michael Naitokani

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Irie Papuni, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Ereatara Enari, William Havili, Fine Inisi, Julian Savea, Henry Taefu. Viliami Fine, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Sama Malolo, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Lotu Inisi, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Lealiifano, Neria Fomai

Referee: Graham Cooper

Assistant Referees: George Myers, James Palmer

Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – ACT Brumbies v Hurricanes

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Sefo Kautai, Tom Hooper, Jahrome Brown, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Andy Muirhead

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, James O’Reilly, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Kini Naholo, Ruben Love

RESERVES: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Ben Grant, Peter Lakai, Richard Judd, Riley Higgins, Bailyn Sullivan

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey

Saturday 5:05 PM AEST – Highlanders v Western Force

Issak Fine-Leleiwasa

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Folau Fakatava, Rhys Patchell, Connor Garden-Bachop, Jake Te Hiwi, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jermaine Ainsley, Will Tucker, Hugh Renton, James Arscott, Cameron Millar, Martin Bogodo

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Sam Carter, Izack Rodda, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White (c), Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Bayley Kuenzle, Kurtley Beale

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Josh Bartlett, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Jeremy Williams, Michael Wells, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Henry O’Donnell

Referee: Dan Waenga

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Mike Winter

Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – Queensland Reds v Blues

‘Brad who?’

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Liam Wright (c), John Bryant, Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa’agase, Connor Vest, Joe Brial, Louis Werchon, Lawson Creighton, Floyd Aubrey

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Soane Vikena, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Mark Tele’a, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, James Thompson, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Caleb Clarke

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Fearless Predictions

Rebels by 5 (That feels weird to say)

Chiefs by 5

Drua by 25

Brumbies by 7

Force by 10

Blues by 2 (That hurts)

Super Rugby Pacific Womens Teams NSW Waratahs Women vs Fijiana Drua Women

The Fijiana Drua attack

Kick Off 2pm Sunday April 28 at Ballymore Stadium. Live on Stan and well worth the watch.

Looking forward to a great game between the Fijiana Drua and the NSW Warratahs at Ballymore on the weekend. While I am looking forward to going out to watch the game on the weekend. I feel the Tahs should have the benefit of a home game. The Fijian diaspora will be out in force so it will be a home game for them.

At the time of writing the teams had not been released. My fearless prediction is NSW who I have picked from the start.

Brain-cooling treatment for concussion trialled

‘Normal’ brains are blue!

From the BBC

A new brain-cooling treatment for sports-related concussion is being trialled in professional rugby union.

It is the first acute treatment for the injury able to be delivered pitchside and is being used by six clubs in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

‘PolarCap’ works by delivering targeted cooling to the head and neck for between 45 and 60 minutes following a concussion injury.

The treatment originates from a five-year study in professional ice hockey in Sweden, which found it had the potential to reduce long-term concussion absence.

Mental and physical rest have until now been the main treatments for sports-related concussion, alongside a graduated return to action.

Erik Andersson retired from professional ice hockey because of concussions and is now the chief executive of PolarCool, the company behind PolarCap.

“I see the different parts of the concussion issue,” he says.

“I think we should focus on all parts and how we can prevent them from happening.

“How can we have a safe return to play, which is very important, and can we treat it in the acute phase? Well, actually, as of right now, you can.”

Many former players will be familiar with treatment consisting of a cold sponge and bucket of water, while those playing more recently have experience of the more modern post-match ice bath.

Andersson adds: “PolarCap reduces the risk of shivering, which can be counterproductive – going into an ice bath you have a large risk of that, which would not be good for you.”

A recent study published in the Journal of Neurotrauma concluded that the treatment may “reduce symptoms and shorten return-to-play time” for athletes. It is now being expanded to other sports, such as motorsport and handball.

Scotland centre Mark Bennett used the treatment after he suffered a concussion in the URC match against Stormers in March.

“From a players’ point of view, if there is any suggestion it is going to help us, then absolutely we’re going to use it,” he told BBC Sport.

“It’s a contact sport – there are going to be risks involved, I knew that when I was going to play.”I think the more research that is happening and the more information we get the better. ‘Polarcap’ is just another example of that research sort of aiding us and having more information to make an informed decision

Hoss back tomorrow.