Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #28: Who says Australian Teams aren’t competitive?

Firstly on this ANZAC round, I would like to pay tribute to all those G&GRs and their family members past and present who have served. Having completed my 36th year of uniformed service, along with KARL, both of us at times having served together, we know the importance of rugby to serving soldiers, sailors, and airmen. And we know the sacrifice our predecessors have made so that we can live the life we do now. Lest We Forget!

Onto the Rugby. Wow and Wow! This round produced some results that most of us didn’t see coming. But what is most pleasing is that the Aussie teams are back and competitive. So G&GRs let’s dive into Super Rugby Pacific 24 Round Ten, then look at the SRP ladder, and finally examine the Super Rugby W Grand Final.

So sit down and pour yourself the largest ☕ of that wonderful magic liquid, and let’s get into it.

As always this is a fan-run site and any contribution is welcome, feel free to reach out to me at bris@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea, or an opinion piece. There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Round Ten

Canterbury Crusaders 39 defeated Melbourne Rebels 0

Well, it had to happen eventually. The Real Slim Shady, oops I mean Canterbury Crusaders showed up! Having previously only won one game from their first nine, most people had written the ‘boys from the plains’ off! But boy oh boy did these lads come back hard. And on the receiving end of this comeback was the hapless Melbourne Rebels.

In what was a complete power display of rugby, the Crusaders absolutely belted the living crap out of the Rebels. The Saders scrum looked like they were competing against a U15’s side, that’s how dominant it was, forcing Coach Foote to replace his entire front before halftime and earning the Dark Ones 6 scrum penalties.

The Scott Barrett-led Crusaders totally dismantled the Rebel’s game, with the eldest of the Barrett boys looking like he hadn’t been away for weeks. There were no positives out of this game for the Rebels, with any potential Wallabies coming out of this game looking worse for wear. Even Taniela Tupou got scrummaged off the park.

Coach Foote is really going to have to go back to the drawing board post this one. The only thing that remains is to see if the Crusaders have resumed normal transmission or was it just a flash in the Saders 2024 pan.

Waikato Chiefs 38 defeated NSW Waratahs 22

The boys from Waikato really gave the Tarts a solid spanking in this game, coming back from a 12-0 deficit to touch up the Tarts, 38-22. The Tahs getting off to a good start, to be up two tries before the Chiefs managed to pull their finger out of their ass and get cracking putting down 5 unanswered tries.

Surprisingly the NSWelshmens discipline was pretty solid in the first half, but it was after oranges when fatigue set in and their discipline went to kak. And it was about this point that the D-Mac came on song and delivered a fantastic second half, making it look almost effortless.

Lachie Swinton managed to bag a 5-pointer for the Tarts, but by then it was too late, and shortly thereafter Kaylum Boshier gassed it to nail a meat pie. And when the Chiefs were on they were on, producing some scintillating rugby.

There were plenty of talking points out of this game, but the main one centered around the tackle on Edmed by Chiefs 6 Semipeni Finau. Mr Clickbait on the shouty site (Christy Doran) launched into an article which you can read here. Having reviewed this tackle about 100 times, I would have to say it isn’t a yellow card, and at best it is a penalty. The ball had barely left Edmed’s hand and Finau was fully committed. The arm movement is a faux wrap, but his arms are moving in a wrapping motion.

In comparison to his hit on Lynagh, I think the hit on Edmed was ok. Just. The only thing I will add to this is that at the moment Finau’s hits on three 10s have been deemed legal, and I think they are marginal. But one day he will get the timing wrong, and then he is going to spend some serious time in the naughty corner.

Fiji Drua 24 defeated Moana Pasifika 17

The Flying Fijians are back to their winning ways, taking care of Moana Pasifika in Lautoka, on a stinking hot Saturday in Fiji. And what will be even more pleasing to the Drua and Mick ‘the Kick’ Byrne was getting revenge for their Round 2 loss to MP.

The Drua got off to a cracking start, grabbing a one try lead through Taniela Rakuro. However shortly after Mesulame Doge was given a piece of cheddar cheese. In what would be a frustrating trait for Mick Byrne, it is when Fiji are down players that something seems to kick in and their defence was absolutely on point. As always with Fiji they can turn nothing into a blistering attack in nano-seconds, and Selestino Ravutaumada managed just that banging down a 5-pointer just before oranges, taking a 17-0 lead into the sheds.

MP came out firing, probably after a Tana Umaga barrage, with Henry Taefu dotting down a 5-pointer, saving their trousers and getting them back in the game. But Drua’s Rakuro hit back for his second meat pie. Not to be outdone, MP surged back into the game putting down two tries to get them up to 24-17. But from there Fiji knuckled down and defended well locking MP out for a solid victory. A really entertaining game to watch, worth the full 80-minute replay.

ACT Brumbies 27 defeated Wellington Hurricanes 19

Well in what was the match of the round, the Puppy Killers stood up and dissected the Hurricanes 27-19, bringing an end to their 9-game undefeated streak on a sunny afternoon in Peter Harvey Land. The Hurricanes were smacked hard in the first half with the Brumbies launching a blistering assault breaking out to a 24-5 lead before the clock had even ticked over thirty minutes.

The Chiefs finally started getting their mojo back, and fought their way back into the game, with two 5-pointers from Xavier Numia and one from Jordy ‘I have a clean judicial record’ Barrett to take to a 27-19 deficit.

A fantastic game where the Ponies really decided to turn up and attack the breakdown. The Canes responded in major attacking raids that were entertaining to watch. But it was the Pony’s game this one, with strong defence and a really strong set piece. Coach Larkham and the team will be very happy with their performance, especially after the utter dog shite that they had paraded the week before. Several Pony players put their hands up for selection, but it was Big Booby V that really shone. The Canes will rue letting the Brumbies pull away to such a big first-half lead.

Otago Highlanders 7 defeated Western Force 6

In what can be described as one of the least watchable games of rugby I have ever observed, all I can say is that that is 80 minutes of my life that I won’t get back. There was only one try scored, with Folau Fakatava and his amazing hair do banging it down.

The game had more errors in it than points scored. With both teams handling errors looking like D-grade U-15s. Actually, that is an insult to D-grade U15s. I do apologise. It was shit.

The less said about this game the better.

Auckland Blues 41 Defeated Queensland Reds 34

In what was another game where there was a very clear indication that the Australian teams had caught up to the Kiwi teams, the Reddies lost after the hooter in a 41 – 34 belter at the Fortress that is Lang Park (Suncorp Stadium).

The QPRQ were looking like they were on track for a big upset when they had surged to a 31-20 lead. But the Blues somehow managed to scrap their way back into the game, managing to score three tries in the last 13 minutes of the game, including one in extra time.

In a fantastic and often brutal game of rugby, the Blues and Reds went at it hammer and tongs. Both sides had periods of dominance and then ceded their mojo to their opponents. Hoskins Sututu was immense for the Blues. For the Reds Liam Wright had 24 tackles and three turnovers, and lock Ryan Smith had 23 and Harry Wilson had 21 tackles and 22 carries. They were rock-solid in defence. Suliasi Vunivalu had a ‘Barry Crocker’, and I wonder why this man still gets picked. But the stand-out performance has to go to the debutant winger Tim ‘Junkyard Dog’ Ryan who scored a hat-trick. The former Junior Wallaby really turned it on, making it look easy.

Although a loss, the Reds were in it to the last minute and will be disappointed that they couldn’t close it out, against a team that absolutely pantsed the Brumbies the week before. With the return of their big guns, the Reds will be even more competitive come the finals. Definitely watch the full 80-minute replay of this one.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Ladder

The SRP 2024 ladder is starting to stabilise with the top half consolidating, and the bottom half starting to change. The Canes with a defeat under their belt are still holding the top by one point from the Blues. The Ponies have locked themselves into third with their great win over the Canes.

At the bottom of the ladder, the Crusaders (I still can’t believe I am writing this) have moved off the bottom of the ladder and started their crawl north. And the Waratahs (which I am enjoying writing immensely) have headed further south and are cellar dwellers with the Western Force. With 5 more games remaining, and some really hard runs home for some teams, I reckon the bottom half of the ladder could start looking dire.

Super Rugby W – Grand Final

The Women’s NSW Waratahs have further demonstrated why they should replace the Men Super Rugby team, by smashing the Fijiana Drua 50-14 at Ballymore Sunday afternoon. this victory brings the Tahs their 5th Super W title.

Desiree Miller banged down a hat-trick of tries, and Maya Stewart a double. This scoring dominance reflected the game and Tahs season, going through undefeated. The Drua women had a bad day, with only a couple of moments of defiance. But shocking discipline cruelled the two-time defending champions Fijiana and they were reduced to 13 players, with five-eighth Jeniffer Ravutia and winger Adita Milinia both given a healthy serve of cheddar cheese.

Well done to the Tahs ladies, maybe the blokes can head down to their locker rooms and get some advice, god knows they need it.

Anyway, G&GRs that is enough of me dribbling crap. Over to you! Have at it!