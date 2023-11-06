The Chewsday Chew – RWC23 Team of the Tourney

Hey Cobbers,

I remind all that this is a volunteer site. New contributors are always welcome and indeed sought. So please reach out on contact@greenandgoldrugby.com.au should you wish. There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

I’ve used my platform here to have a bit to say about the nature of the games leadership and governance in Australia over the past few weeks. I’m not backing away as it’s not an issue that will be resolved anytime soon. And the “Yeh, she’ll be right” trust we have bestowed on those on-high has been proven to be as foolish as it has been abused. So I see it as something that requires on-going and regular attention from now on. But it is bloody exhausting to keep talking about it, especially as the powers that be in this country have no compelling reason to change the model to introduce any accountability outside the current self-serving circle, let alone to the likes of us. So it can feel a bit like ‘shouting at clouds’ sometimes. Thus I’m giving it a rest this week.

Instead, I’m going back to one of my favourite topics and having a wee chat about a Team of the Tourney for the RWC23.

Last week, World Rugby offered a ‘Dream Team’ that flitted across my Facebook screen briefly. And it looked a little something like this:

Cyril Baille (Fra) Dan Sheehan (Ire) Tadhg Furlong (Ire) Eben Etzebeth (SA) Scott Barrett (NZ) Caelan Doris (Ire) Charles Ollivon (Fra) Ardie Savea (NZ) Antoine DuPont (Fra) Richie Mo’Unga (NZ) Will Jordan (NZ) Bundee Aki (Ire) Garry Ringrose (Ire) Damian Penaud (Fra) Thomos Ramos (Fra)

Now frankly, this team was clearly compiled to create some noise and hits because it certainly wasn’t done with any good sense in mind. At least, not to my mind anyhow. Coincidently though, over on the Roar, they offered up the following based on their voters:

Cyril Baille (Fra) Peato Mauvaka (Fra) Frans Malherbe (SA) Eben Etzebeth (SA) Franco Mostert (SA) Pieter-Steph Du Toit (SA) Levani Botia (Fji) Ardie Savea (NZ) Aaron Smith (NZ) Handre Pollard (SA) Mark Talea (NZ) Bundee Aki (Ire) Jesse Kriel (SA) Mack Hansen (Ire) Hugo Keenan (Ire)

There are some similarities between the two teams with Baille at Loosehead, Etzebeth at Lock, Savea in the Loose and Aki in the Centres. But the other three-quarters of the teams differ pretty significantly, both in individuals but also in the game they would then play. That probably reflects the North/South orientation of their audiences.

What the…? Ayre beat Whitecraigs last weekend in Scotland

In selecting my own Team of the Tourney, I thought to make sure I incorporate the best of the folk available into a working unit. Thus it was both insightful and instructive to consider the main statistics for the tournament as a whole. And there were some interesting names that came up:

Some other fairly obscure stats that came out of the World Cup were:

Coach Ages: Oldest was Eddie Jones (63yrs) whilst Steve Borthwick was youngest (43yrs)

Oldest player was PJ vanLill (Namibia) was 39yrs while Tornike Kakhoidze (Georgia) was 20yrs

10 countries had a ‘foreign’ coach

11 countries had a coach who was an ex-international player

4 squads used only ‘home based’ players (France, Ireland, Japan & NZ)

Of the approx 725 players ‘active’ in a squad, 152 (21%) ply their trade in France

There were 55 yellow cards and 8 reds issued (same red card count in 2019)

Some new All-time World Cup records were set including:

Most Appearances: Sam Whitelock with 26

Most Winning Appearances: Sam Whitelock with 23

Therefore, taking all that into consideration, Nutta’s RWC23 Team of the Tourney would be:

Ox Nche (SA). Fantastic bread & butter. Julian Montoya (Arg). Leads like a man possessed. Frans Malherbe (SA). Man-crush stuff. Sam Whitelock (NZ). Just so much experience. Franco Mostert (SA). Top3 tourney tackler Pieter-Steph Du Toit (SA). MOTM in final gets a ticket. Kwagga Smith (SA). Mr Indestructible. Ardie Savea (NZ). Beast. Antoine DuPont (Fra). Freak. Richie Mo’Unga (NZ). Genius. Will Jordan (NZ). Top try scorer of tournament. Bundee Aki (Ire). A truck with 2nd top carries and 3rd most tries. Garry Ringrose (Ire). Too creative to leave out. Emiliano Boffelli (Arg). Sniper with 3rd most points and most goals. Freddie Steward (Eng). A proper rock out the back.

And just for the sake of it, an Aussie Exiles outfit at the moment would arguably look like this:

Ethan DeGroot Finlay Bealham (can hook and even throw allegedly) Michael Alaalatoa Lopeti Timani Adam Coleman Jack Dempsey Richard Hardwick Billy Vunipola Tawera Kerr-Barlow Christian Lealiifano Mack Hansen Mosese Tuipulotu Ulupano Junior Seuteni Nigel Ah-Wong Duncan Paia’aua

What do you think? Who did I leave out (like Tamati Williams)? Who should I cut? Thoughts (and prayers?) welcome below.