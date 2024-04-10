Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Angus Bell, Chocolate Wheel of Injustice, An Unpopular Opinion, Super Teams Men’s and Women’s

Rugby School was established in 1567 and is famous for two things: Tom Brown’s School Days, and inventing the game of rugby. The legend of William Webb Ellis, a pupil who picked up a ball during a game of football and ran with it, is part of the sport’s folklore. The game that evolved was picked up by other schools and then codified at Rugby School in 1845

Waratahs star Angus Bell ruled out for Season

Angus Bell is pulled down short of the try-line

In what sounds a lot like an injury that NFL people call turf toe Angus Bell has been ruled out for the season. It is an injury that has ended many careers.

It’s a huge blow for the side who’ve won just one match so far this year and are currently on a five match losing streak, and are facing an injury crisis that has decimated their forward pack.

“Losing Angus is a big blow. Not only for the team but for Australian rugby,” Tahs coach Darren Coleman said. “He took it pretty hard but there’s a bit of the clouds lifting.

“He’s up in Brisbane on Wednesday to see another specialist and get a plan on how he can do a bit of remodelling on his foot to alleviate the pressure that goes through his toe. At this stage, he’s still gathering opinions from specialists. He’s got some really good medical support around him through the Wallabies and our own medical staff who can advise him. He’ll pick a pathway forward over the next week or so and get on with the rehabilitation of that injury.

I would observe that the two Australian teams that are really struggling at the moment have been decimated in the front row.

Backs can play the Piano but the forwards are the ones who move it into place.

Chocolate Wheel of Injustice

Links to the rulings Lomani and Koroiduadua

In what seems to be relatively fair outcome for Lomani who had a bit of a brain expolsion. I feel the Jone Koroiduadua got off pretty lightly as a headbutt can cause some very serious injury.

An Unpopular Opinion

The Pop culture classic character Ted Lasso states “I hope either all of us or none of us are judged by our weakest moments”.

Now baring in mind, I am a white middle aged male I come to the argument from a privileged perspective and cannot know what it is like to suffer that kind of abuse. To be clear I do not condone his words or actions in any way.

With that in mind some of the talking heads around are stating that the spectator who made the appalling racial slur against Frank Lomani last weekend should be banned for life are in my view wrong. They are correct that it has no place in Rugby.

I would argue that a game that is inclusive should not exclude someone based on this singular piece of behaviour. I can only assume the culprit was probably horrified at his own actions. Assuming he owns them and reaches out to the Rebels and through them to the Drua and makes a sincere apology he should be welcomed back into the fold.

Also from the SMH Prominent Shute Shield club hit with breach notice over alleged racial abuse not ideal.

Super Rugby Teams For The Week

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Moana Pasifika v Queensland Reds at Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei,

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Irie Papuni, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Ereatara Enari, William Havili, Fine Inisi, Julian Savea, Henry Taefu. Viliami Fine, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Sama Malolo, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Miracle Faiilagi, Melani Matavao, Christina Lealiifano, Nigel Ah Wong

REDS (1-15): Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suli Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Alex Hodgman, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Lawson Creighton, Mac Grealy

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Nick Hogan

Friday 7:35 pm AEST – NSW Waratahs v Crusaders

WARATAHS (1-15): Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Julian Heaven, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Ned Hanigan, Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Triston Reilly, Max Jorgensen

RESERVES: Theo Fourie, Lewis Ponini, Tom Ross, Miles Amatosero, Hugh Sinclair, Jack Grant, Will Harrison, Joey Walton

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Jamie Hannah, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie (c), Cullen Grace, Noah Hotham, Riley Hohepa, Johnny McNicholl, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Kaminski

Saturday 13 April 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Chiefs

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (c), Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Richard Judd, Peter Umaga-Jensen

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders at AAMI Park,

REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai (c), Tuaina Taii Tualima, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Maciu Nabolakasi, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, David Feliuai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Alex Mafi, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Daniel Maiava, Jack Maunder, Matt Proctor, Nick Jooste

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Daniel Lienert-Brown, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Oliver Haig, Pari Pari Parkinson, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Ajay Faleafaga, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Ricky Jackson, Ethan de Groot, Rohan Wingham, Hugo Plummer, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Matt Whaanga, Connor Garden-Bachop

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

My Tips are Reds by 10, Crusaders by 20, Chiefs by 10 and the Rebels by 7.

Super Rugby Womens Teams

Friday 12 April 5:05 pm AEST – NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds

WARATAHS (1-15): Brianna Hoy, Brittany Merlo, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Annabelle Codey, Atasi Lafai, Skye Churchill, Leilani Nathan, Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Katrina Barker, Georgina Friedrichs (c), Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

RESERVES: Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Ruby Anderson, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Jade Sheridan

REDS (1-15): Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Charli Jacoby, Ashlee Knight, Lucy Thorpe, Grace Baker, Carola Kreis, Jemma Bemrose, Nat Wright, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Cecilia Smith (c), Mel Wilks, Dianne Waight, Lori Cramer

RESERVES: Isabelle Robinson, Liz Patu, Janita Kareta, Doreen Narokete, Sarah Dougherty, Mercedez Taulelei-Siala, Alana Elisaia, April Ngatupuna

Saturday 13 April 2:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v Western Force

BRUMBIES (1-15): Sally Fuesaina, Tania Naden, Iroha Kisimoto, Kate Holland, Ash Fernandez, Siokapesi Palu (c), Lydia Kavoa, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Kolora Lomani, Faitala Moleka, Chioma Enyi, Kayla Sauvao, Harmony Ioane, Biola Dawa, Ashlea Bishop

RESERVES: Erika Maslen, Allana Sikimeti, Iris Verebalavu, Madeleine Gogala, Loretta Mailangi, Bonnie Brewer, Kyah Little, Martha Fua

FORCE (1-15): Hinata Komaki, Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Natsuki Kashiwagi, Michaela Leonard (c), Rosie Ebbage, Lucy Dinnen, Anneka Stephens, Tamika Jones, Samantha Wood, Nicole Ledington, Saelua Leaula, Siutiti Ma’ake, Sheree Hume, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Renae Nona

RESERVES: Sara Cline, Harono Te Iringa, Alapeta Ngauamo, Libya Teepa, Keira MacAskill, Kendra Fell, Dallys Tini, Haylee Hifo

Saturday 13 April 5:05 pm AEST – Melbourne Rebels v Fijian Drua

REBELS (1-15): Ana Mamea, Jayme Nuku, Jiowana Sauto, Sydney Niupulusu, Tiarah Minns, Melanie Kawa, Sui Pauaraisa, Grace Hamilton, Lucy Brown, Cassie Siataga, Teuila Pritchard, Crystal Mayes, Ashley Marsters, Chanelle Kohika-Skipper, Samantha Treherne

RESERVES: Mary Tuaana, Laiema Bosenavulagi, Paula Ioane, Easter Savelio, Laetitia Bobo, Millicent Scutt, Grace Freeman, Mia-Rae Clifford

DRUA (1-15): Salanieta Nabuli, Keleni Marawa, Vika Matarugu, Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa (c), Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Repeka Tove, Atelaite Buna

RESERVES: Litia Marama, Anasimeci Korovata, Tiana Robanakadavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Setaita Railumu, Merewalesi Rokouono, Luisa Tisolo

My picks NSW by 30, Force by 10, Rebels to break the duck by 3

