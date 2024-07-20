Gamarjoba GAGRs, and welcome to my match report.

A much-anticipated (by me) test of brawn, game smarts and Joe the Gadget Man’s grand vision. Whatever happens, cries of “Lelo, Lelo, Sakartvelo!” (Try, Try, Georgia!) will ring out from Tbilisi to Batumi – and everywhere in Georgia. It means a lot to them that they are sitting at the big people’s table.

Pre-match

Super windy, but a lovely sunny Sydney winter’s day. Massive wait for a bunch of junior players to get on the field for the March Past. Awesome to have a test with so many kids able to attend.

Wallabies v Georgia (Getty Images)

The Game – first half.

Australia under pressure early, conceding a penalty at the 2-minute mark which put the Lelos in front, 0-3. Gold hit straight back with a passable scrum and a set play to the left. Paisami goes in. 7-3. A Wallaby penalty kick fails to find touch, due to the wind. Far-from-teeny goes in from a series of mauls with a penalty advantage. Donaldson misses the kick due to the… wait for it… wind. 12-3.

The 20th minute sees Australia cross again through Kailea Minogue after a jinking Joe Dirt run (and much TMO deliberation). 19-3. The visitors showing some flair, but the marsupials manage a penalty on their own line. Georgia denied a try due to a forward pass, but have a penalty. Then they knock on, but Australia are penalised again and Georgia finally get over at the LP mark (33-and-a-third). 19-10 after conversion.

I’m pretty disappointed with the crowd reaction to Daugunu’s knee to Tabutsandze’s head. Calls of “soccer cheat” and “It’s a contact sport” were way out of line, IMO. After all, our reserve scrum half once sustained a head injury after his moustache got bruised by Faf’s fingernail. In any case, Daugunu gets cheese and we head towards oranges. McReight crosses with 15 seconds to go after a penalty, and Dono slots the conversion from the sideline. Despite the wind. 26-10 at the break.

A few takeaways from me:

I knew the beer would be pricey, but… Oh yes, the match. Did I mention it was windy? Australia so far seems to have answers to most of the attacks that the Lelos dish up, but it’s still anyone’s game.

So close, yet….. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

The Second Half

Fellopia’s card almost immediately upgraded to ‘saperavi’ (a very decent Georgian red). Game on, and Georgia almost immediately score under the posts. More boos – what’s with this crowd? I don’t remember us being so uncouth. 26-17.

Stunning length-of-the-field try to the Lelos after a clever regather from a hefty boot and a fine sprint to the line. Game on at 26-24. Dono shanks a sideline penalty kick, but we offer a solid lineout response. Georgian offside offers kickable penalty, but apparently there’s some wind about. Gold opt for touch, and draw another penalty from an impressive charge to the line, which sees a YC to White.

Silky hands in forward play get Bobby Vee and the Crickets get a second meaty. McReight handles twice in the process, and it’s 33-24 at 55 minutes. Some desperation from Gold: clearly playing to save face and keep the good graces of the new boss. Successive Lelo penalties bring a classic driving maul, and a denied try due to lineout interference. That’s quickly repeated, only legally this time to McReight, and the Wallabies have some breathing space, at 40-24.

Sunset making things a little slippery. Georgia conceding quite a few penalties.

Lovely corner touchdown to Tabutsandze at 68 minutes, but the conversion can’t find the posts, and it’s 40-29 with 10 to go.

At this point, Sputnik was desperate for the toilet, so I missed a bit, but made it back in time to see a late Lelo press for the line with a couple of minutes left. A penalty kick for touch with 5 seconds left is fluffed (presumably due to some prevailing atmospheric conditions). Only the third scrum of the match is set, but I can’t tell what happened, because everyone started to leave, obscuring my view. In any case, it was all over, with the final score 40-29.

(Georgia) Satellite Imagery:

I don’t think Lancaster bombed on his debut. Huey, Dewie and Louie’s cousin did well in blustery circumstances (although apparently Hoss disagrees). John Denver seems to be turning some of his stones into uncut gems. The Wallabies did well to avoid the scrum. Big Bobby bagged a deuce, but the Player of the Match for mine was Malcolm McReight.

I’m knackered, and must procure a new chapstick, but a great day overall.

So, G&GRs, what say you? Look forward to the comments and the ratings.

Didi madloba and Nakhvamdis!

‘How’d we do?’ Chris Hyde / Getty Images.

