Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Giteau Law, Fiji Coaching, Chocolate Wheel of Injustice,  Super Teams Men’s and Women’s

Today’s feature photo is from the Hong Kong Tens. It is worth the visit for any rugby fans.

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome, feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more, the merrier.

Strap in Guys and Girls

Late Mail Giteau Law To Stay

Personally happy about that.

Byrne accepts appointment as the new FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach

From the Fiji Times

This is either an astute appointment or the classic Reds world wide search of the carpark.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua mentor Mick Byrne is the new FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach.

This was revealed by the Fiji Rugby Union, which said in a press release that Byrne has accepted his appointment to the position.

“Following an extensive and rigorous selection and negotiation process, Fiji Rugby resolved to appoint him, whose formal application for a long-term work permit was granted by the Department for Immigration on April 15, 2024.

“In a meeting convened in Suva last month between World Rugby representatives Nigel Cass and Simon Raiwalui, Hon Siromi Turaga as Minister for Justice, Hon Jese Saukuru as Minister for Youth and Sports, Fiji Rugby represented by the Board of Trustees and ONOC representative Cathy Wong, it was resolved that it is in the best interests of Fiji Rugby, that Byrne take up the position.

“World Rugby clarified that the Flying Fijians’ performance and ranking at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, has put Fiji in strong position to be part of the Nations Championship competition commencing 2026 through to 2030.

“It would be detrimental to Fiji’s participation in the Nations Championship, in the 2024 Olympics, in the Super Rugby Pacific, the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the rest of the HSBC SVNS Series in Singapore and beyond, if the best qualified and proven coaches, are not appointed to Fiji’s high-performance national teams.

Chocolate Wheel of Injustice

Links to the rulings Tate McDermott and Fraser McReight

I am raging about the Omnishambles that is the judiciary. While I can accept the rulings against the players from my team. When compared to some of the outcomes against others, it defies belief.

Set aside the disgraceful two weeks for a headbutt by the Drua prop. The two weeks for Owen Franks for his head explosion against the Chiefs. The fact that the Highlanders halfback escaped any sanction for his chin music on the Rebels halfback at 60 minutes when the Rebels scored a try just pisses me off, some consistency would be useful.

Super Rugby Teams Week 9

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Fijian Drua v Hurricanes

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isikeli Rabitu, Epeli Momo, Kemu Valetini, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Michael Naitokani, Junior Ratuva

HURRICANES (1-15): Tevita Mafileo, James O’Reilly, Pasilio Tosi, Ben Grant, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, TJ Perenara, Aidan Morgan, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Kino Naholo. Josh Moorby

RESERVES: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki, Caleb Delany, Peter Lakai, Richard Judd, Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

Friday 7:35 PM AEST – Queensland Reds v Highlanders

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Daly, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (c), John Bryant, Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Suli Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa’agase, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Louis Werchon, Lawson Creighton, Tim Ryan

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Ricky Jackson, Saula Ma’u, Hugo Pummer, Pari Pari Parkinson, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), James Arscott, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Connor Garden-Bachop

RESERVES: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Ajay Faleafaga, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Nic Berry, Damon Murphy

Saturday 5:05 PM AEST – Blues v ACT Brumbies

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Cole Forbes

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Sam Darry, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Lucas Cashmore, AJ Lam

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni,

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – Western Force v Crusaders

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Sam Carter, Thomas Franklin, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White (c), Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Bayley Kuenzle, Kurtley Beale

RESERVES: Ben Funnell, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Izack Rodda, Michael Wells, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Henry O’Donnell

CRUSADERS (1-15): Joe Moody, Brodie McAlister, Owen Franks, Quinten Strange, Jamie Hannah, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie (c), Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Riley Hohepa, Macca Springer, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: George Bell, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Cullen Grace, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Ryan Crotty

Referee: Reuben Keane

Assistant Referees: Graham Cooper, Jeremy Markey

Happyman’s Picks

Drua by 5 I just have a feeling

Reds by 10 They seem to play to the oppositions level

Blues by a hairs breath it will be just down to a moment

Force by 3 “They will be up for this and the Saders are just not the same

Super Rugby Women’s Semi Finals

Is that Hoss over there?

The semi finals are here for a competition that has been all too brief.

Friday 5:45 pm AEST – NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies

WARATAHS (1-15): Brianna Hoy, Brittany Merlo, Eva Karpani, Kaitlan Leaney, Atasi Lafai, Leilani Nathan, Skye Churchill, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Katrina Barker, Georgina Friedrichs (c), Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

RESERVES: Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Emily Robinson, Bridie O’Gorman, Annabelle Codey, Sera Naiqama, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Jade Sheridan

BRUMBIES (1-15): Sally Fuesaina, Tania Naden, Iroha Kisimoto, Kate Holland, Ash Fernandez, Siokapesi Palu (c), Lydia Kavoa, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Kolora Lomani, Faitala Moleka, Jemima McCalman, Kayla Sauvao, Harmony Ioane, Biola Dawa, Ashlea Bishop

RESERVES: Erika Maslen, Allana Sikimeti, Iris Verebalavu, Jess Grant, Loretta Mailangi, Bonnie Brewer, Kyah Little, Chioma Enyi

Friday 2:35 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v Western Force

DRUA (1-15): Salanieta Nabuli, Keleni Marawa, Anasimeci Korovata, Jade Coates, Asinate Serevi, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa (c), Setaita Railumu, Jenifer Ravutia, Adita Milinia, Merewalesi Rokouno, Vani Arei, Merewairita Neivosa, Atelaite Buna

RESERVES: Litia Marama, Bitila Tawake, Vika Matarugu, Mereoni Nakesa, Fulori Rotagavira, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Repeka Tove

FORCE (1-15): Alapeta Ngauamo, Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Natsuki Kashiwagi, Michaela Leonard, Rosie Ebbage, Lucy Dinnen, Anneka Stephens, Tamika Jones, Samantha Wood, Nicole Ledington, Siutiti Ma’ake, Trilleen Pomare (c), Sheree Hume, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Renae Nona

RESERVES: Misaki Suzuki, Hannah Palelei, Harono Te Iringa, Libya Teepa, Keira MacAskill, Dallys Tini, Haylee Hifo, Georgia Cormick

Happymans Fearless Tips

Force by 10 they are just getting better

NSW by 30 The tournament is the Tahs invitational ATM.

Hoss back tomorrow