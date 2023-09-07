Iona College: Breaking News!

An update about the young gents of Iona College currently battling it out in France. This from guest writer Michael Westlake of Iona College.

IONA COLLEGE THROUGH TO WORLD RUGBY FINAL IN FRANCE

Brisbane’s Iona College is through to the final of the Rugby Heritage Cup competition in France after a thrilling 20-5 win over Ballyclare High School from Northern Ireland in the first semi-final in France.

Iona, representing Australia in Pontlevoy, will now meet the winner of the second semi-final between St Michael’s College (Ireland) and Condor NZRPA (New Zealand) to be played at 6pm (Qld time).

The final of the global schools rugby sevens competition will then be held at 10pm (Qld time).

The final will be live streamed on You Tube from 9.45pm AEST

You can watch Iona play for rugby history here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nymeKqcYINo