Thursdays Rugby News 

Hi everyone, the teams are out the injuries are out and there is a bit of news. How good is Rugby.

RFU Mismanagement & Rugbynomics

Rugby in the UK is having a bit of an existential crisis with the Welsh having issues both on and off the field. In the midst of all of the this the RFU has reminded me of the omnishambles that was the ARU from about 2005 to 2020.

The meeting, which is reportedly set to take place in late March or early April, comes after 141 member clubs and referee societies have called for a vote on the incumbent’s future.

The demand for the SGM stems from a formal letter submitted to the RFU, which exceeded the 100 signatures necessary to trigger the meeting under the governing body’s rules.

Initially, the RFU rejected the letter on procedural grounds, citing “inaccuracies” and deeming it invalid.

In November, the RFU’s annual report revealed Sweeney had received a total of £1.1m for 2023/24, despite the organisation’s record operating loss of £37.9m. That figure comprised a salary of £742,000, as well as a bonus of £358,000.

The RFU made 42 redundancies in September, while England’s men’s national team secured only five wins from 12 matches last year. Concerns over grassroots participation declining and reductions in development officer roles.

The SGM will include a resolution calling for Sweeney’s removal from his role “as soon as practicably possible.” However, the RFU has reiterated that Sweeney retains the full support of the board. He also had written into his contract after Eddie Jones was sacked a 12 month payout as part of a termination agreement.

I am firmly of the view that too many people used to get on the board and RA and such like to round out their CV’s and not necessarily for the right reasons.

For those who like such thing I can highly recommend the pod from the Eggchasers (an English pod) who do a deep dive into the matter from a technical perspective. It is a reminder to us all that the game belongs to the players and fans and not to the administrators as some of them seem to think.

https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-eggchasers-rugby-podcast/id703611884

British and Irish Lions a Windfall

As reported in the SMH BIL Tickets are popular and RA looks like having some money in the bank at the end of the year. Possibly $100 Million

Phil Waugh is talking about making sure we choose the best available players and to be honest at the moment not many from overseas are peaking my interest, I can only think of two that would be worth a look being Samu Kerevi and Will Skelton and I can see a world where those guys come back into squad and don’t make the team.

I think RA are now smart enough to not waste the money that they will have in the bank on overpriced Gaol Ball players.

The one thing I would suggest that the a small portion of the funds could go and add real value to the game and also gain them some huge goodwill among the rugby community would be to pay the insurance portion of the fees that form part of the registration of all grassroots players. Any other Ideas on how to make the game more accessible I am sure there are some good ones on the inter webs.

Super Rugby Teams Round Six

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Chiefs at Navigation Home Stadium, Pukekohe

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Sione Mafile’o, Tom Savage (c), Allan Craig, Ola Tauelangi, Miracle Faillagi, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Losi Filipo, William Havili

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Michael Curry, Semisi Paea, Melani Matavao, Tevita Ofa, Tuna Tuitama

CHIEFS (1-15): Jared Profitt, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Gideon Wrampling, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, Sione Ahio, James Thompson, Jahrome Brown, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Quinn Tupaea

Referee: Marcus Playle

Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Shane McDermott

Happy’s Pick Chiefs

Saturday 2:35 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Queensland Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Taine Robinson, Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Tanielu Tele’a, Caleb Tangitau, Finn Hurley

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Sam Gilbert

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, John Bryant, Harry Wilson (c), Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray

Replacements: George Blake, Alex Hodgman, Massimo De Lutiis, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Dre Pakeho

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Happy’s Pick Reds

Saturday 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Crusaders at Eden Park, Auckland

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Kurt Eklund, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Cam Christie, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Xavi Taele, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans

Replacements: James Mullan, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Tristyn Cook, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Dallas McLeod, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, James O’Connor, Macca Springer

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referee: Mike Winter, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Crusaders are going to Sader

Saturday 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Hugh Sinclair (c), Ben Grant, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Henry O’Donnell, Triston Reilly, Andrew Kellaway

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Isaac Kailea, Daniel Botha, Felix Kalapu, Jamie Adamson, Leafi Talataina, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Rory Scott, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Austin Anderson

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referee: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Glenn Newman

Happy Pick Brumbies

Sunday 5:05 pm AEDT – Western Force v Fijian Drua at HBF Park, Perth

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Atu Moli, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Reed Prinsep, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Reesjan Pasitoa

DRUA (1-15): Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Meli Tuni, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Meli Derenalagi, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Taniela Rakuro, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi, Ponipate Loganimasi, Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Vuate Karawalevu

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jordan KaminskiTMO: James Leckie

Happy Pick Force

Round Six Injury/Unavailability list and Various Broken Toys

Blues

PJ Sheck (shoulder)

Zarn Sullivan (foot)

Ben Ake (shoulder)

Beauden Barrett (hand)

Adrian Choat (knee)

Taufa Funaki (shoulder)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ricky Riccitelli (chest)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck)

Anton Segner (concussion)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

AJ Lam (leg)

Brumbies

David Feliuai (concussion/round 7)

Tuaina Taii Tualima (dengue/TBC)

Charlie Cale (back/TBC – long-term)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/TBC – long-term)

Tevita Alatini (ACL/TBC – long-term)

Harry Vella (ACL/TBC – long-term)

Chiefs

Simon Parker, Knee, Short-term

Anton Lienert-Brown, Leg, Short-term

Josh Lord, Knee, Mid-term

Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Kaleb Trask, Hamstring, Mid-term

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Long-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term

Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term

Wallace Sititi, Knee, Long-term

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Shoulder, Short-term

Crusaders

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ 2 weeks)

Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 2-4 weeks)

Ethan Blackadder (Quad/TBC)

Kershawl Sykes-Martin (Knee/ 3 weeks)

George Bell (Foot/season)

Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/TBC)

Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

Fijian Drua

Selestino Ravutaumada (HIA)

Epeli Momo (Knee)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (Foot / 3 weeks )

Jonah Lowe (ACL / 1-2 weeks )

Cameron Millar (Concussion / 1-2 weeks)

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Neck / 3-4 weeks)

Folau Fakatava (Hamstring / 1-2 weeks)

Hugh Renton (Groin / 1-2 weeks)

Moana Pasifika

Ardie Savea (hamstring)

James Lay (elbow)

Julian Savea (knee)

Lotu Inisi (hamstring)

Sione Havili Talitui (ankle)

Neria Fomai (knee/season)

Danny Toala (knee)

Solomon Alaimalo (shoulder)

NSW Waratahs

Jake Gordon (medial ligament)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (toe)

Lalakai Foketi (groin)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Queensland Reds

Jock Campbell

Matt Faessler

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Will McCulloch

Fraser McReight

Josh Nasser

Liam Wright

Western Force

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Papillon Sevele (knee)

Mauvaka cited for yellow card challenge on White

France hooker Peato Mauvaka has been cited for foul play following his off-the-ball challenge on Scotland’s Ben White in Paris on Saturday.

The hosts ran out 35-16 victors at Stade de France to clinch their first Six Nations championship since 2022.

But many were bemused as Mauvaka escaped with a yellow card following an apparent headbutt on the grounded Scottish scrum-half after 20 minutes of a tight first half.

“The decision not to raise it to a red card was because there was not excessive force,” said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend after the match. “I’m not sure that’s really the criteria for a non-tackle incident.

“It clearly was a non-tackle incident, it was after the whistle. So, if there was head contact and that was intentional, it shouldn’t be anything to do with the force that was involved.

“I feel sorry for Ben White here, because he did nothing. He was first of all pushed to the ground, and a push is nothing in rugby, and then he got collided in the head, so I don’t know how it wasn’t raised to a red card.”

Mauvaka will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Thursday via video conference.

A three-person panel will examine the case regarding Law 9.12 (A player must not… strike with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s)).

The incident had been referred by referee Matthew Carley to review officer Ian Tempest to decide whether the sanction should be upgraded to a 20-minute red card, with another player replacing Mauvaka.