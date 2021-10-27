Thursdays Rugby News 28/10/21

Due to a busy week at work and too much driving around I have not been able to comment on some of the goings on in the Rugby front this week. So here goes.

KB I think I speak for most GAGR fans when I say for the love of god no.

I also listened to a Scotland Rugby Pod this week and they fancy their chances.

This weekends Autumn Nations Series fixtures

From our friends at ESPN

This weekend we will naturally focus on the games that affect our teams int eh Autumn nations cup.

The big games are

Scotland v Tonga.

Wales V New Zealand

and the USA v Ireland

I urge you to think about how truly international the game is when you look at the other games on this weekend and over the coming weeks.

Slovenia v Matla

Cyprus v Croatia

Latvia v Sweeden

Lithuania v Germany

Each of these games represents an opportunity for these players to represent their country and each are just as proud of the achievement as any tier one player.

Link Here

Drua confirm further signings as they announce major New Balance partnership

Fijian internationals Mesulame Dolokoto, Teti Tela and Haereiti Hetet headline ‘Wave Six’ of signings as they build for the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season.

Dolokoto has gone on to play 10 times for Fiji since making his debut in 2018, playing in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He is joined by Tela and Hetet, who have been recent call-ups to the national side, with Tela coming off a stint with the Reds in 2019.

The signings are wrapped up by Fijian U20s flyhalf and fullback Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, young Nadi forward Vilive Miramira, as well as Counties Manukau NPC stars Zuriel Togiatama and Viliame Rarasea.

“Wave Six announcement sees seven strong additions to our foundation squad for the 2021 season,” Interim Fijian Drua CEO Brian Thorburn said.

Queensland Rugby people will be especially happy for Tela who is one of the classiest players running around in Brisbane over the past few years and I feel we will be writing rainless about another who got away from the Australian system in a couple of years time.

Wallaroos and Sevens legend Cheryl McAfee inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Wallaroos and Sevens legend Cheryl McAfee has been honoured for her incredible career, inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame, No. 152.

McAfee (née Soon) played an integral role in the first Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2009, scoring the first try in tournament history against China.

She would go on to lead Australia to the title, defeating New Zealand 15-10 in Dubai.

The following year, McAfee would guide the Wallaroos to third at the 2010 Rugby World Cup, which remains Australia’s highest finish at the event.

The induction comes in a fitting year for the Sevens pioneer, having played a major role in the successful bid for the sport to join the Olympics.

She would join the World Rugby’s Rugby Committee in 2012 after retiring two years earlier, helping the promotion of women’s and Sevens Rugby.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement “Being inducted into World Rugby’s Hall of Fame is a huge honour and I’d like to congratulate Cheryl as well as the other six inductees on their admission into such a select group.

“Cheryl has been a terrific advocate for Rugby, in particular the Women’s game, and her passion has been a driving force in the game’s growth in Australia.”

Just Ask RUOK

Everyone I urge you to ask any friend or acquaintance if they are OK today. We all go through tough times in our life and I cannot walk in another mans shoes. I don’t know what demons are in your head all I can tell you is that you are not alone your friends are here for you and everyone of them will want to talk to you if you are having a tough time.

I thought long and hard about if this was appropriate for this site, I am not a religious man but we all need to reach out to one another and ask the question RUOK.

Link HERE

Sean Wainui: coroner investigating death of New Zealand rugby player

The death of New Zealand rugby union player Sean Wainui is being treated as a suspected suicide, according to a coroner.

The 25-year-old, who played for Super Rugby team the Chiefs, Bay of Plenty and the Māori All Blacks, died on 18 October.

Wainui is survived by his wife Paige and their two children. The coroner Louella Dunn confirmed on Tuesday that Wainui’s case is being treated as a suspected suicide.

“We know Sean’s passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs teammates, and we share their sorrow and their shock.”

From The Guardian