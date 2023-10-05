The Dropped Kick-Off 99 – (Good)Bye Week w KARL

The Wallabies World Cup pool games are over as they got the job done against Portugal, winning 34-14. As we sweat on the result of the final match between the Flying Fijians and Os Lobos, Nick and Natho are joined by G&GR stalwart KARL (Kiwi Aussie Rugby Lover) to discuss the Portugal match, the potential outcomes from this coming weekend, and the ugly fallout that awaits Australian rugby upon the squad’s return home.

WARNING: we swear, as usual. At this point if you have an issue, it’s clearly on you.