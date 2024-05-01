Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Stuart Hogg’s Troubles, Super Teams Men’s, Euro Semi Finals, Lies and Statistics

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

Ex-Scotland captain Hogg ‘resets’ in rehab after arrest

Stuart Hogg – pleased with try

It is always a good time to reach out to a friend acquaintance or colleague and ask the question are you OK mate. You do not have to wait for a specific week.

While some of Stuart Hogg’s wounds have been self inflicted I hope he is getting the help he needs. Link Here

Stuart Hogg says he has “reset” at a rehabilitation clinic after being arrested and charged last month.

The former Scotland captain, 31, was released by police following an incident in his hometown of Hawick on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Hogg retired from rugby union prior to last year’s World Cup, having amassed a century of senior caps and been involved in three British and Irish Lions tours.

He is Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer and won national and European titles with both Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs.

The father-of-four was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to rugby union.

“I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think,” Hogg posted on Instagram.

“I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

“It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”

Super Rugby Teams Round 11

Friday– Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

Nemani Nadolo

HURRICANES (1-15): Pouri Rakete-Stones, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Richard Judd, Brett Cameron, Bailyn Sullivan, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor (c), Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: Raymond Tuputupu, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Du’Plessis Kirifi, TJ Perenara, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi

WARATAHS (1-15): Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Julian Heaven, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Hugh Sinclair, Fergus Lee-Warner, Lachlan Swinton, Hunter Ward, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Will Harrison, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Mark Nawaqanitawase

RESERVES: Jay Fonokalafi, Lewis Ponini, Brad Amituanai, Miles Amatosero, Charlie Gamble, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Vuate Karawalevu

Referee: Dan Waenga

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Mike Winter

Friday 7:35 PM AEST – Melbourne Rebels v Blues at AAMI Park,

‘I’ll pay for the oranges at half time.’

REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Josh Canham, Josh Kemeny, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, David Feliuai, Matt Proctor, Filipo Daugunu, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Ethan Dobbins, Matt Gibbon, Sam Talakai, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Maciu Nabolakasi, Jack Maunder, Jake Strachan, Lachie Anderson

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, PJ Sheck, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Cole Forbes

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Marcel Renata, Sam Darry, Cam Suafoa, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Bryce Heem

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, James Palmer

Saturday 12:05 pm – Moana Pasifika v Highlanders at Teufaiva Stadium, Nuku’alofa,

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Lealiifano, Fine Inisi, Julian Savea, Henry Taefu. Viliami Fine, William Havili

RESERVES: Sama Malolo, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Solomone Funaki, Ereatara Enari, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Daniel Lienert-Brown, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Connor Garden-Bachop, Jake Te Hiwi, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Will Tucker, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Sam Gilbert, Martin Bogodo

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Saturday 2:35 pm – Crusaders v Queensland Reds at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Brodie McAlister, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Johnny McNicholl, Leigh Halfpenny

RESERVES: George Bell, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Chay Fihaki

REDS (1-15): Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Liam Wright (c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Lawson Creighton, Mac Grealy , Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Sef Fa’agase, Zane Nonggorr, Connor Vest, John Bryant, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Philips, Suliasi Vunivalu

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey

Saturday 5:05 pm – Chiefs v Western Force at FMG Stadium Waikato,

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo

RESERVES: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, Kauvaka Kalvelata, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane

FORCE (1-15): Josh Bartlett, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Tom Franklin, Jeremy Williams (c), Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Bayley Kuenzle, Kurtley Beale

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Izack Rodda, Michael Wells, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Henry O’Donnell

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Saturday 7:35 pm – ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Connal McInerney, Allan Alaalatoa (C), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Jahrome Brown, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Harrison Goddard, Noah Lolesio, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, Harry Vella, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Declan Meredith, Hudson Creighton

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi (c), Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Taniela Rakuro, Michael Naitokani, Iosefo Masi, Junior Ratvua, Selestino Ravutaumada

RESERVES: Mesu Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Motikiai Murray, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Ilaisa Droasese

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jordan Kaminsky, George Myers

Fearless Predictions

Canes by 10, Blues by 21, Moana by 10, Reds by 7, Chiefs by 14, Brumbies by 20

European Rugby is getting to the pointy end,

Link Here

Leinster Rugby fly-half Ross Byrne has labelled Saturday’s sell-out Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton Saints at the 82,300-capacity Croke Park as “huge”

The game is being played at the Irish equivilant of the MCG.

Leinster will be favorites for the game with Australian Interest being James Ramm (Ex Tahs) and Angus Scott Young (Ex Reds) for Northhampton.

Leinster massive favourites.

Toulouse host Harlequins in the other game with Toulouse being unbackable favorites.

Toulouse feature most of the French backline and a fair bit of their pack. Australian interest in this game will be around Italian Louse Lynagh.

Some interesting Super Rugby Stats

More Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics

The criteria I used is the highest ranked player for an Australian super rugby team. While Stats are not everything, they are certainly instructive of who is having an impact on the season, or as Morgan T of Stan says putting together a body of work.

Source Super Rugby Stats

Tries Corey Toole 7

Carries Harry Wilson 116

Clean Breaks Chase Tiatia 13

Defenders Beaten Andrew Kellaway 29

Lineouts Won Liam Wright 42

Metres Gained Tom Wright 707

Offloads Harry Wilson 13

Points Noah Lolosio 90

Tackles Carlo Tizzano 148

Hoss back tomorrow.