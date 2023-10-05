Results: Player Rankings – Australia v Portugal – as voted by you

The results are in!
After the Australia v Portugal game, we had 64 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.
Congratulations to Angus Bell!
|Player
|Points
|Angus Bell
|217
|Rob Valetini
|167
|Andrew Kellaway
|94
|Fraser McReight
|86
|Izaia Perese
|70
|Ben Donaldson
|42
|Dave Porecki
|40
|Marika Koroibete
|40
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|35
|Lalakai Foketi
|32
|James Slipper
|30
|Tate McDermott
|30
|Tom Hooper
|19
|Nick Frost
|18
|Carter Gordon
|15
|Richie Arnold
|15
|Issak Fines-Leleiwasa
|5
|Pone Fa’amausili
|3
|Matt Faessler
|2