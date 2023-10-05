Rugby World Cup

Results: Player Rankings – Australia v Portugal – as voted by you

HydieBy 5 Comments194 Views

The results are in!

After the Australia v Portugal game, we had 64 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.

Congratulations to Angus Bell!

PlayerPoints
Angus Bell217
Rob Valetini167
Andrew Kellaway94
Fraser McReight86
Izaia Perese70
Ben Donaldson42
Dave Porecki40
Marika Koroibete40
Mark Nawaqanitawase35
Lalakai Foketi32
James Slipper30
Tate McDermott30
Tom Hooper19
Nick Frost18
Carter Gordon15
Richie Arnold15
Issak Fines-Leleiwasa5
Pone Fa’amausili3
Matt Faessler2
