The Dropped Kick-Off 91 – A Moral (Oral) Victory

The Bledisloe Cup is gone for another year, but is all lost? Nick W, Natho and Josh sit down to review the All Blacks triumph in Melbourne, and where to next for the Wallabies.

WARNING: coarse language and way too many themes. 

