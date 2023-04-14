Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 78 – The Girls Are Doing It Better (Super W Rds.1-3)

Looking for a tonic for the troubles of Super Rugby Pacific? Look no further than this current season of Super W! Nick and Natho come together to chat: 

  • The progression of the teams
  • Potential Wallaroos bolters
  • Games we’re excited to see in Rds. 4-5
  • How we stack up against Super Rugby Aupiki

