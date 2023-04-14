The Dropped Kick-Off 78 – The Girls Are Doing It Better (Super W Rds.1-3)

Looking for a tonic for the troubles of Super Rugby Pacific? Look no further than this current season of Super W! Nick and Natho come together to chat:
- The progression of the teams
- Potential Wallaroos bolters
- Games we’re excited to see in Rds. 4-5
- How we stack up against Super Rugby Aupiki
Enjoy the show? Drop us a review wherever you’re listening!
