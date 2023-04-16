Monday’s Rugby News – 17/4/23

G’day G&GRs, and welcome to Monday’s Rugby News. Alas, time has seemingly disappeared this week so only the barest minimum (or what Wednesday’s craparazzi would call a “good effort”) of news today. We’ll recap the Super Rugby games and associated Aussie rah rah news, the Women’s Six Nations and a delightful piece of refereeing from a Welshman that isn’t Nigel Owens. Have a doozy, folks.

SUPER RUGBY ROUND EIGHT

Brumbies def Drua – match report here

Reds def Moana Pasifika – match report here

Chiefs def Hurricanes – match report here

Tahs def Force – match report here

SUPER W

Waratahs def Reds – match report here

Brumbies def Rebels – match report here

Force def Drua – match report here (something to savour, Rob Hill!)

WALLABY WINNERS AND LOSERS

I’ve honestly only really managed to watch the Brumbies game properly. The scheduling of the Moana v Reds game meant I only had half an eye on the match and then had better things to do than watch the Battle for the Wooden Spoon in Sydney last night. Therefore, not really much to say in this department. Therefore, tell me who deserves to be in each column!

Winners – the seven six called up – what would a Wallaby camp be without an Achilles rupture of two? Suli Vunivalu, who appears to suddenly be the world’s greatest winger* and has everyone raving about him**

Losers – Brumbies ego (seriously, WTF lads?), the Force, Lachie “Oh shit, I’ve been cited again” Swinton.

*sarcasm

**dunno why. He was better, but there are still at least seven better wingers in the country.

Women’s Six Nations Championship Round 1, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 1/2/2019 Ireland Women v England Women The Ireland team during the National Anthems Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS – ROUND THREE

England def Wales – match report here

Italy def Ireland – match report here

France v Scotland – TBC

BEN WHITEHOUSE SENDS OX NCHE PACKING

Welsh referee, Mr Ben Whitehouse (a gentleman and a bloody good laugh with a pint in hand) has done something that will have many of you nodding your head in agreement. I’ll let the clip do the talking – enjoy!

You won't see this often, Ben Whitehouse penalises Ox Nche for trying to 'buy a penalty from the TMO'. #URC pic.twitter.com/XxXXTvtQv4 — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) April 14, 2023

REDS IN SAMOA

Enjoyable article from Jim Tucker – read here – about the Reds journey to Samoa. The highlight of the article was this clip from the Reds during the post-match function (something that is hopefully never lost from the game)

The Reds added a special touch with their Ua fa’afetai (song of appreciation) to thank hosts #Samoa + Moana Pasifika. Way better than an oi-oi-oi 👏 🇼🇸 A wonderful first trip to Apia that all #SuperRugbyPacific teams need to enjoy @Reds_Rugby @MoanaPasifika_ pic.twitter.com/1GMC3b08GX — Jim Tucker (@HulaBulaJim) April 15, 2023

JACQUES NIENABER TO QUIT POST AFTER RWC2023

The puppet of Rassie head coach of the Bokke, Jacques Nienaber, has announced he’ll return to Ireland after the Festival of the Bill later this season. Consequently, Planet Rugby has announced a wide range of coaching options for the DDFs. Strangely, they must have accidently omitted Jake White and Nick Mallet – they’re usually good for some press when HC jobs come up!

Have a happy Monday, folks!