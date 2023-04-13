The Dropped Kick-Off 77 – Thank God For The Brumbies

Last few weeks have been a bleak time in Aussie rugby, with four out of five sides at the bottom of the ladder. The two Nicks and Natho come together to talk about the last few rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, including:
- If/when Brad Thorn leaves
- The Rebels loss to the Blues
- What all the sides can do to turn their form around
- How the Brumbies are salvaging Aussie Rugby
WARNING: few swearwords and increased innuendo aimed at a certain few players.
