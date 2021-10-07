The Dropped Kick-Off 34 – Bringing Bill Back (with Phil Kearns)

Yep, we’ve got another podcast episode to tide you over until the start of the Spring Tour!

The Dropped Kick-Off returns to it’s traditional interview format for a special podcast, as we discuss Australia’s forthcoming bid for 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Ahead of the second match against Argentina last week, Nick W sat down with Phil Kearns to talk about his involvement with the World Cup, what we’ll be doing for the new bid, engagement within the community for the bid, what Australia can bring to the World Cup that other bids cannot, and more.

To sign up to the Australia 2027 Bid, head to australia2027.rugby to register your support, or start a conversation using the hashtag #GameOn or #Australia2027.