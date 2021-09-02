The Dropped Kick-Off 28 -The Great Puma Trophy Heist

The rugby is officially back. The two Nicks, Jacko and Natho sit down to cover Bledisloe III, the revised Rugby Championship, the announcement of Super Rugby Pacific and more.
WARNING: moderate coarse language
The Hot Topics:
- What do you reckon about the AU/NZ situation, and what’s the way forward?
- What is one thing we’re looking forward to in the revised Rugby Championship?
- What would qualify as a solid result for the Wallabies?
- What are we excited for re. Bledisloe III?
- Super Rugby Pacific – a return to the good old days or a last roll of the dice?
