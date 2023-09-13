Results: Player Rankings – Australia V Georgia – as voted by you

The results are in!
After the Australia V Georgia game, we had 129 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.
Congratulations to Ben Donaldson!
|Player
|Points
|Ben Donaldson
|442
|Will Skelton
|395
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|355
|Taniela Tupou
|282
|Jordan Petaia
|103
|Fraser McReight
|92
|Angus Bell
|57
|Tom Hooper
|55
|Marika Koroibete
|51
|Tate McDermott
|32
|Carter Gordon
|22
|Richie Arnold
|19
|Rob Valetini
|12
|David Porecki
|8
|Samu Kerevi
|5
|Matt Faessler
|2
|Nic White
|2
|Langi Gleeson
|1
Our next Pick Your Top 5 will go live at the end of the match against Fiji.
