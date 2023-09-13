Rugby World Cup

Results: Player Rankings – Australia V Georgia – as voted by you

HydieBy No Comments27 Views

The results are in!

After the Australia V Georgia game, we had 129 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.

Congratulations to Ben Donaldson!

PlayerPoints
Ben Donaldson442
Will Skelton395
Mark Nawaqanitawase355
Taniela Tupou282
Jordan Petaia103
Fraser McReight92
Angus Bell57
Tom Hooper55
Marika Koroibete51
Tate McDermott32
Carter Gordon22
Richie Arnold19
Rob Valetini12
David Porecki8
Samu Kerevi5
Matt Faessler2
Nic White2
Langi Gleeson1

Our next Pick Your Top 5 will go live at the end of the match against Fiji.

\

Share.

Related Posts