Results: Player Rankings – Australia V Georgia – as voted by you

The results are in!

After the Australia V Georgia game, we had 129 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.

Congratulations to Ben Donaldson!

Player Points Ben Donaldson 442 Will Skelton 395 Mark Nawaqanitawase 355 Taniela Tupou 282 Jordan Petaia 103 Fraser McReight 92 Angus Bell 57 Tom Hooper 55 Marika Koroibete 51 Tate McDermott 32 Carter Gordon 22 Richie Arnold 19 Rob Valetini 12 David Porecki 8 Samu Kerevi 5 Matt Faessler 2 Nic White 2 Langi Gleeson 1

Our next Pick Your Top 5 will go live at the end of the match against Fiji.

