Hump Day news – in from the side – as usual

Apparently going in from the side is just what Kiwis do. Welcome fellow G&GRs to another Hump Day where we spend the 1st half of the day reliving the previous week and the 2nd half of the day starting to look forward to the games that will be played next weekend. The Super Rugby ladder is starting to sort itself out and while there may be some team changes, especially in the 6, 7 & 8 positions, I think the rest is pretty much there, although the order may change a bit. I do like that things are closer this year and while the demise of the Crusaders is welcomed by many, especially here, I’m still not writing them off from both making the finals and upsetting more teams on the way.

As always this is a fan site and if you have an idea for an article and don’t feel comfortable putting it up yourself, try this link and let us know so one of us can then take your words and get them out here.

Referee Corner – applying the laws of the game

The idea of writing something from the referee perspective came from discussions held over a few beers in Brisbane before the opening game of the season when we all got together for a great weekend. Now this is only my view of the subject so please don’t take it as official or as any sort of policy. Happy to discuss any point I bring up.

This week didn’t actually have that much that was contentious or where there was a huge outcry on decisions being made. There was the usual ref X is crap and ref Y is having a bad day, usually from supporters of the losing team, but not a lot of talk about any particular incident. So, for this week in Referee Corner, I thought I’d talk a bit about how the laws are applied in a game. Rugby has a lot of laws. There are 21 separate areas for the laws of the game. Each of these areas has multiple sub laws and sub, sub laws and even sub, sub, sub laws in many cases. Looking at the law book, there are roughly 26 separate laws for a ruck, 95 for lineouts, 28 for mauls and 29 for a tackle. There are even 23 for the ground, 7 for the ball and 26 just for clothing. Most of these don’t really matter in a game. The ground, the ball, time and match officials are generally set and don’t change or need to be worried about except by those organising the games. Even the clothing is only an issue when you see something way different and even then, most have a simple explanation and there’s very little contention. Where it gets a bit more difficult is applying those laws that deal with the play during a game and whether to apply them technically of tactically or a bit of both.

Technical application of the laws is pretty simple. The law is applied exactly as it is written. Was a player offside? Was a tackle legal? Did the ball get thrown forward? Note: no actual law about a forward pass, only that the ball can’t be thrown forward. The issue with applying the laws technically is that there are so many, and rugby is so dynamic, that you’d have to call at every contact and the game would become very boring very fast.

Tactical application of the law is different. For a start it is absolutely subjective based on the experience and knowledge of the individual referee. Two referees looking at the same incident are likely to adjudicate it differently based on their experience and knowledge. The tactical application is actually quite simplistic. For example, in a scenario where there is a ruck and the defending flanker is offside on the right. The ball is passed left and the flanker being offside doesn’t affect the outcome and isn’t sanctioned. Applying the law tactically allows the game to continue and is a better outcome for both the players and the spectators. There are two issues with this. Firstly, because it is subjective two different referees may see it slightly differently and so call it differently. One might feel the ball went left because the flanker was offside and did have a material effect on the outcome, while another might not see it that way and let it go. Secondly, all the supporters will see is two incidents that look exactly the same but one with the opposition offside there’s no sanction, and the other where their player is offside there is a sanction. This of course brings claims of bias, inconsistency and worse. Not because there is any of that, but because the supporter doesn’t ever know why the decision is made. Personally, don’t think there’s a lot we can do about this. The laws have to be applied tactically as well as technically to ensure the game flows. Supporters will always notice decisions against their team and not the opposition and not knowing why the decision is made they will always question it. Referees are always going to bear the brunt of the frustration because they are actually the cause of it. I guess we just need to have a bit more trust and accept that things happen which we don’t know why, never will know why and have to accept. Good luck on that!