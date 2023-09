The opening weekend of #RWC2023 is done and dusted, so who better to bring on than #HossOnThePod!

Nick W, Natho and the new head of GAGR Hoss sit down to chat all the international and non-Wallabies results across the weekend of rugby, including:

Favourite moments from the weekend

Who we think are favourites

Our single biggest WTF moments

preview next weekend

WARNING: it’s #HossOnThePod. If you don’t expect a bunch of shits and fucks that’s on you at this point.

