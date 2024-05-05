Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #29: Half were good and half were bad! So where are we?

Happy Monday G&GR’s, and I must say I am far happier now that we are back to the normal 6 games per week. The ladder moves normally, and you can track the team’s form without having to read into it whether the bye did or didn’t affect their form etc etc.

Let’s get into the rugby. This round produced some really good and some really bad for the Aussie teams. Half were good and half were bad. And yes I know before Yowie corrects me we have 5 teams and that would mean 2.5 were good and 2.5 were bad. All I say to that Yowie is ‘get farked’! Maths was never my strong point!

So G&GRs let’s dive into Super Rugby Pacific 24 Round Eleven, then look at the SRP ladder, and end with Old Man shouting at Clouds!

So sit down and pour yourself a quadruple shot of ☕the good stuff, and let’s get it on.

As always this is a fan-run site and any contribution is welcome, feel free to reach out to me at bris@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea, or an opinion piece. There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Round Eleven

Wellington Hurricanes 41 defeated NSW Waratahs 12

KARL’s beloved Canes have bounced back with a spring in their step after their defeat at the hands of the Brumbies last week by giving the shittest team in Oz Rugby the NSW Waratahs a bit of a touch-up with a 41-12 bonus point win.

The Canes didn’t field a full-strength team, being down a few of their starting players. But they came out of the starting gates at full sprint and bolted away to a 26-0 lead within the first 30 minutes maintaining 95% territory. The Canes used their scrum as a weapon and over-powered the Tart’s meagre pack. But the rapid start seemed to take it out of the Hurricanes players, and that allowed the Tarts back into the game in a small way.

The Waratahs managed to get some possession and territory in the last few minutes of the first half. They also started well after some time in the sheds and a few oranges. They will certainly try to take some consolation with some trouser-saving tries from Vuate Karawalevu and Hugh Sinclair.

The Canes pack was really strong, overpowering the Tarts. The NSWelshmen’s execution let them down significantly. TJ Perenara just seems to get better and better each round and seriously has to be the AB’s starting 9. All this considering he has only had 5 games back from a double achilies injury. The Tahs missed 41 tackles in the game, so pretty hard to pick a player that stood out. Their decision-making and rugby nouse also sucked the big one too. But if I had to pick someone it would have to be Hugh Sinclair.

Auckland Blues 38 defeated Melbourne Rebels 11

To be honest my fellow G&GRs the scoreline really doesn’t do this game much justice. The Rebels worked hard and had some great periods of territorial control. But it must be said that the Auckland boy’s defence was immense, a total Blue or in this case white wall. The Rebels were strongly contesting the game, but it was the last fifteen minutes when the score line really blew out. Auckland’s reserve lock Sam Darry trotted on and banged down two meat pies, breaking the Rebel’s hearts and taking the game way out of reach.

The statistics of the game really make the scoreline bear no resemblance to the match watched. But it was the little things that the Blues did in the last quarter that showed their absolute class. They, the Rebels, just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities they had, and lacked the ability to punch through the Blues rock solid defence.

Mark Telea demonstrated why he is still the hot favourite for All Black honours with a double meat pie. And for the Rebel’s, Josh Canham really stood up. He racked up nine carries in the first half, the majority in the opening quarter. Whilst I am not the biggest fan of Tongan Thor, he had what was probably his best performance of the year with a significantly increased work rate and put in a solid 50 minute performance. But he still has a long way to go to ensure he is a Wallabies starter.

Otago Highlanders 28 defeated Moana Pasifika 17

In the game between the underperforming teams of the year, the Clan managed to hang on to have a hard-earned win over the MPs in Tonga in a 28-17 victory. This first true home game for Moana Pasifika was played in front of the Tongan Royal family inspiring the boys to try and get up for a home win that would be regally ordained.

The weather conditions were crap to say the least, but alas that is the occasional downside of playing in the tropics. But the Clan seemed to manage them better, running out victors 28-17 in Nuku’alofa. The MPs started the game with vim and vigour but alas made some significant mistakes that were costly. Cameron Millar the young flyhalf for the men from Otago, seemed to direct his team around the ground far better than MP’s veteran fly half CLL. William Havilli was very impressive for Moana Pasifika, playing what had to be his game of the season.

Queensland Reds 33 defeated Canterbury Crusaders 28

Well, the Junkyard Dog proved that last week’s debut wasn’t a fluke again starring for my beloved Queensland Reds in their 33-28 win over the DarkSaders in Christchurch, smashing a 25-year hoodoo. In what was the game of the round, the QPRQ Reds came out strongly in the first half and powered their way to a 14-7 halftime lead, and continued on that way at the start of the second half moving ahead to a 21-7 lead not long after oranges.

But the Dark ones at home, not to be embarrassed, weighed back into the contest. Corey Kellow and Quentin Strange grabbed the points for the Saders. But it was Harry Wilson for the Reds who barged through in the 60th minute to really put the Reds in a strong position, and the Junkyard Dog capped it off. The Red’s defence in the last 10 minutes was immense.

For the Reds, Fraser MacReight was the stand-out with three turnovers just in the first half, really showing #InJoewetrust that he is the first to be picked alongside Bobby V. Former AB Tomonga-Allen also had a solid game, showing that he might be a serious call up for the Wallabies. Zane Nonggorr had a solid game, and Tim Ryan had another belter.

The poor old Crusaders struggled a wee bit when Scott Barrett went off with a back injury. This kind of symbolised their season so far this year. Just when they look like they are getting it back together, injury strikes, and their team struggles.

Waikato Chiefs 56 defeated Western Force 7

The Twiggy Forrest All-Stars had another ‘Barry Crocker’ of a performance getting decimated by the Chiefs going down 56-7 in an absolute beatdown. The Chiefs started strong and kept their foot on the gas for the remainder of the game. The Force’s only points came off a penalty try which also saw the Chiefs back-rower Boshier grab himself a serve of cheddar cheese.

The Waikato Chiefs really made this look like a training run, running rampant and completely dominating the Western Force. Coach Cron has a lot of work to do to at least gain some credibility to his team’s season. Because so far this year what they have served up is utter dog shit.

ACT Brumbies 28 defeated Fiji Drua 20

Despite the wet and cold conditions, the Flying Fijians really gave a scare to the ACT Brumbies at Bruce Stadium on Saturday night. The 28-20 win to the Ponies, will have coach Larkham worried about his team’s ability to make the most of their opportunities, in what was a really clunky performance littered with poor handling and ill-discipline.

The Ponies started off the well banging down two meat pies through Icky sticky and 7 A’s, to go up 14-0. The Fijians managed to recover and get a try, but the Brumbies returned fire quickly with both teams going to the sheds at 21-10 at Oranges.

The Drua came out swinging hard in the second half, with Peni Matawalu almost grabbing a try but it was disallowed due to vision showing spilling the pill over the line. But this did not dampen their enthusiasm, and Fiji kept hammering away at the Brumbies with brutal work up front, and finally managing to bang one down. the Ponies responded through a good team try through Luke Reimer.

With ten minutes left, the Ponies were desperately seeking a bonus point and the Drua were desperately seeking their first away win for the season. The Brumbies managed to hang on, but it wasn’t their most convincing win for the year that is for sure.

The Brumbies lost talisman Jimmy Slips early in the game, and after that, they appeared rudderless. Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau had solid performances with both putting their hands up for higher honours. I am pretty sure most Brumbies fans and Coach Larkham will not be satisfied with that performance if they are wanting to see their team go deep into the finals.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Round Eleven – The Ladder

The ladder is really starting to consolidate itself with the top six looking fairly solidified. The Drua have slipped down the ladder, and the Reds have moved up to 5th. In what will be disappointing for Australian fans, the Western Force and Waratahs have further concreted themselves to the bottom of the ladder. With Hosstradamus earlier expressing that the Tahs would either end up 5th or 11th starting to look very accurate.

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

Well to continue that fine G&GR tradition of old men shouting at clouds, this week what really pissed me off was the level of cynical infringement inside the 22, and the lack of Referumps going to their pocket for a slice of the cheddar cheese.

It was evident in all of the games this week, but I think that the Brumbies and the Chiefs should consider themselves lucky that they didn’t end up with more players in the bin. What I noticed was a bucket load of hands in the ruck, and players flopping down deliberately to slow the play down.

The players were warned multiple times, and I think, particularly Nic ‘Red’ Berry, was a bit hesitant to reach into his pocket and start handing them out.

Anyway, enough of my rabbitting on. Have a chilled-out Monday lads and ladettes. Over to you, have at it.