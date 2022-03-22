Hump Day News

Judiciary showdown with the Reds

The Queensland Reds will fight Tupou’s retrospective charge of foul play. A bullocking Tupou shunted Jahrome Brown from the ruck in the first half of the Reds tight loss in Canberra, referee Damon Murphy reviewing and clearing him of any discretion at the time. However the incident was referred to SANZAAR’s Foul Play Review Committee after a post game inspection deemed it a Red Card for high contact.

That opinion was upheld by the committee and the Reds have knocked back an offer of a 2 week suspension with an early guilty plea. The Reds management believing that the incident was fine and that there should be no sanction. No doubt they are still fuming over the no decision on McReight being held back and this would have only reinforced their decision to fight the review.

Personally speaking I think the incident was fine. In my mind Tupou came in with his hands at his chest, hit shoulder to shoulder and then used the momentum along with a push to clear Brown. I’m not sure what the review is looking at, and maybe they have access to other video footage but I certainly wouldn’t have called that in a match I was refereeing.

Highlanders forced to pick non contracted players for Blues match

Covid is really causing some issues in New Zealand with the Highlanders having so many players out that they are forced to call in non contracted players to full the gap.

The two teams have played already this year with the Highlanders going down 32 – 20 to the Blues. Currently sitting at 1-4 for the season it’s looking like things won’t improve any time soon.

Not sure what is going on in NZ but they clearly don’t seem to have the right protocols in place for the disease to spread so fast and throughout so many teams. Personally I’m not too concerned and I’ve just accepted that this year a lot of the Super Rugby results and success are going to be artificially set due to Covid more than anything else. Good luck to the Australian teams but if it does make a difference I’d just be careful of reading too much into any results.