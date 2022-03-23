The Dropped Kick-Off 43 – Short and Sweet*

There’s been a lot of news this week, so you get another podcast!
The two Nicks come together to chat the Wallabies squad and Super Rugby Pacific in a short and sweet summary of other Australian rugby news.
*It got away from us and wasn’t actually short and sweet.
Super W Thoughts (we’ll go into more detail in our next episode):
- All roads lead to Fiji vs the Waratahs right now. Both sides are guaranteed a finals position, with the winner likely being the favourite for the comp.
- Rebels and Force could be lined up to grab their first since 2020 and 2019 respectfully in the next few weeks. Force are a good shot against the Brumbies, while the Rebels are more of an outsider against the Reds, however I wouldn’t rule them out. Round 6 seems them clash against each other, so anything could happen.
