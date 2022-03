The Dropped Kick-Off 42 – Bienvenido Cheika! (with Paul Tait)

The Dropped Kick-Off is back with our first interview of the year!

This week, the two Nicks sit down with Paul Tait to discuss Los Pumas, the struggles Argentine rugby has had over the last few years, what Michael Cheika can bring to the team, Americas Rugby in general and more.

NOTE: we encountered some audio issues with Paul, so the sound quality is occasionally variable.

Paul Tait: AmericasOval on Twitter

Paul Tait on Americas Rugby News