Hump Day News

I must admit I think Gordon is playing very well this year and thoroughly deserves his call up into the Wallaby camp. He seems to find a good balance between attacking the play himself and feeding his outside backs. I also like that he defends in place – none of this hiding in the back line stuff

Gordon did his best to put his case forward on Tuesday, ripping passes left and right as Jones watched on in approval.”Just go out there and play,” Gordon said of the directive.

Gordon is rooming with veteran halfback Nic White during the camp, which wraps up on Wednesday, and is the first under new coach Jones. “I knew I had to use my voice,” he said of the advice he’s received in his first international experience. Luckily Nic will be able to offer a lot of advice in how to do that.

A year ago Gordon had been dropped from his battling Super Rugby Pacific side, then recalled but at fullback as he played second fiddle to Matt Toomua. “Yeah it was a tough few weeks (after being dropped), but I didn’t put myself in the best position to play well. I wasn’t as prepared as what I am now.”

Writing here in Rugby.com.au, Murray Wenzel talks about Carter Gordon is refinding his love of rugby after losing both form and enjoyment last year. The 22-year-old has been relishing his first Test squad call-up under new coach Eddie Jones.

Despite the recent loss of form and a host of stars departing the club, there is no doubt of his impact and the positive he has brought. “It can’t be underestimated what he’s done for this club and we have a lot to thank him for,” Reds GM of Rugby Sam Cordingley said. The Reds will weigh up their potential options, with Mick Heenan set up as the current favourite. Cordingley will search far and wide to ensure the best option is selected for his replacement. “It is a World Cup year. There is no better year to be looking at head coaches but that is for another day,” he said. “We will certainly have the right people involved in the process to appoint (a new coach) and Rugby in Queensland deserves the right process.” Lets just hope they look past the carpark at Moore Park.

However, the hard-line and prioritising of youth started to deliver results for the club. Of the 62 players to debut for the Reds under Thorn, 10 have gone on to play 50 matches for Queensland while another 14 players have since represented the Wallabies. Wright, one who flourished under Thorn’s leadership has said “What he’s done here in the past eight years with me has been a major part of our learning and growth,” In the end, the crowning achievement will be the 2021 Super Rugby AU title, the perfect storm that delivered one of the brightest nights in Australian Rugby over the past five years.

Love him or hate him, and I absolutely love the guy, his time in charge of the Reds comes to an end this year. Our very own Nathan W writes here about the legacy of Thorn moving on after six years in charge. The former All Black has overseen a generational shift since taking over in 2017. The team hadn’t sniffed the finals since 2013, with the first seasons under Thorn a brutal reality check as he made several key decisions for the future. He moved on Quade Cooper, Karmichael Hunt and James Slipper. Moves which polarised fans with some decrying the moves and others lauding him for his stance.

Wallabies’ discipline not a matter of life and death – it’s far more important

Wayne Smith has written a piece on the effect of cards and send offs here. His article starts reminiscing about both Hodge and Kerevi getting carded (rightly I might add) at the last RWC’s opening matches. As he says. Everything is heightened at a World Cup. Small issues grow large very quickly and decisions that cause the referees to get involved can play a huge role in determining outcomes. He also noted that “Australia is already the most heavily penalised Tier One side in the game.”

The article then has a focus on 3 players. Swinton – Cited for an incident that happened within the first 30 seconds last week and his RC on debut. Swain – last year conceded 3 YC and a Red and also received a YC for cynical play against the Drua and Ryan Smith – received a YC against the Canes and arguably cost the Reds victory against the Rebels with a dumb move that had a try disallowed.

Arguing that Dave Rennie installed an aggressive approach with statements like “We’ve got men in our squad who, when they cross the chalk, we want them to become a different creature, aggressive and competitive.” While Jones might agree with that statement he needs to find a way that allows the aggression to remain within the laws of the game. Over the past week, Jones sent some fairly pointed messages to a number of players to improve and it appears that they did. Now he must do the same but even more forcefully with the most undisciplined members of his squad. The World Cup itself might be riding on it.

If Jones is going to pull off his “smash and grab raid” to win the RWC he doesn’t need any of his players shooting themselves in the foot with ill discipline.

Jones Pre-Wallabies

An interesting article written by Georgina Robinson popped up in my reading list here. It is a discussion Jones had with Robinson just after he was sacked and prior to taking the Wallaby job. Somer great insights into his thinking and state of mind at the time.

Eddie Jones confirmed he could be tempted by a fairytale reconciliation with the Wallabies but warned it would not happen unless Australian rugby puts its house in order. Jones told the Herald he would not rush into a decision on what he does next and said it was unlikely he would coach another side at next year’s World Cup. “Coaching at the next World Cup will be difficult,” he said. “It probably has struck me that the last three years has taken a fair bit out of me”.

Jones played his cards close to his chest regarding a return to Australia, confirming he was interested in “anything where I can add value”.

“That would be my starting point: whether I can add value and whether they can win. They’re the two things I’m looking at.” Asked whether Australia was ready for a second Jones chapter, he responded: “I don’t think I’m equipped to handle that question”

Talking about coaching a national team where you don’t control the development of the players coming through he said “Coaching at the international level is for experienced coaches because everything’s put into a small period of time and you have to try to get everything right in a small period of time”. “Secondly, you’ve got to look at … is the country set up to maximise the development of the talent coming through? A big player pool doesn’t give you advantages. What gives you advantages is a lot of good players. Then there’s the current situation. Every Super Rugby coach in Australia wants the Australian job. They’d say, ‘Why would we bring back someone from the outside when we have these people here?’. There’s always that battle going on and the only way Australia can get over that is if they get this collaborative, competitive spirit where everyone’s in it together. The main show is the Wallabies and I think if they can work together then it can be a fantastic opportunity.

One comment that resonates with me is “The only regret I’d ever have as a coach is if I didn’t feel like I worked hard enough to get the best out of the players, because as a coach you’re a servant to the players and your job is to get the best out of them.”

Now personally I don’t think Jones will be the raving success a lot of the media are saying. I feel he is a better motivator than coach and I think his selections and game plan with England were very poor. At the same time he has done wonders for Australian rugby since he arrived and I am genuinely interested unseeing how far he can go.