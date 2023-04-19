Thursdays Rugby News 20/3/23

Happy Thursday after a couple of weeks of old guy shouting at clouds I have gone with a more positive spin this week.

Remember this is a fan run site and it is a big year ahead so if you have something you want to contribute, please feel free to reach out to sully@greenandgoldrugby.com

Ten Things I Love About Rugby

Men’s Aussie7s

I listen to the Good Bad and the Rugby Podcast and they had a show about the ten things they love about Rugby. It got me thinking that everyone likes to moan about the game and its problems, and they certainly exist but for a moment lets be positive.

Here are my ten things I love about the game from ten to one. Feel free to list yours in the Comments section.

10 Anthems

Does anyone do it better from 23 grown men singing poorly in a row shedding a tear is worth it. Think Nathan Sharpe with a single tear rolling down his cheek from the emotion.

9 The Hong Kong Sevens

Is there a better tournament in the game where 30 thousand like-minded people turn up to have a good time. I was there and saw the heavyweights of Jamaica and Morocco play.

8 The Sense of Community the Rugby Club

I love watching club games where you turn up to a game the entrance is free the beer is cheap and where the players will have a beer with each other and the ref after the game. The people at your local club are generally a great bunch. The juniors, MRP , girls, women’s, sevens, grades I love it all. There is a place for everyone at a club and if one club is not for you there is another that is.

7 The Game Can be Played in Different Ways

Unlike the other codes the game can be played in quite a few different ways dependant on you cattle and how the coach wants to do it. You can scrum and maul the opposition off the park or run the opposition off the park, Sometimes styles make fights and there is no right way to do it.

6 The Women’s Game

The Growth and embracing of the women’s game is just fantastic.

5 Super Rugby

The Games are great and the movement of the ball is truly entertaining. The Addition of the Drua and their fans just bring so much joy to the game.

4 The British and Irish Lions

A team that tours only every four years and is made up of world class talent with limited chances to build cohesion and only tour is a great. Their tourists are excellent and the first test in Brisbane was one of my favorite rugby memories. (Not for the game for the people)

3 The Rugby World Cup

How good is it to see teams from all over the world compete at an event where now more teams can win it than ever before. It’s the third most watched event in the world after the Olympics and the Soccer World Cup. Which does put the east coast code into perspective.

2 The Wallabies

They are our team and while we often deride our men in orange they represent our country with pride and distinction win lose or draw.

1 The Great Game

My favourite thing is the feeling you get having watched your club, State or Country play in that great game where both teams were there to play and the game had it all, a narrative positives and negatives with the final result being in the balance and the outcome being decided by that great moment. They are the games that you remember 10 or 20 years later. Things like Campese scoring against the Irish in the 91 World Cup or Lomu scoring with the final play to beat the Wallabies in 2000.

That is my list from ten to one I would probably change the order again tomorrow and at times others may come in or out.

Junior Wallabies April Training Squad

Junior Wallabies

From Peavda

They will face Fiji, Ireland and England in the pool stage of the Championship, which kicks off on 24 June in South Africa.

There are some handy players in the squad and some who cannot make it due to Super Rugby commitments.

Junior Wallabies Squad

Brumbies

Liam Bowron (Royals)

Massimo De Lutiis (Wests)

Lachlan Hooper (Tuggeranong)

Klayton Thorn (Gungahlin)

Henry Palmer (Tuggeranong)

Austin Anderson (Wests)

Matias Jensen (Randwick)

Baden Godfrey (Tuggeranong)

Chris Mickelson (Uni-Norths)

Toby MacPherson (Uni-Norths)

Xavier Degai (Southern Districts)

Force

Marley Pearce (Joondalup Brothers)

Ned Slack-Smith (Palmyra)

Ryan McGloin (Joondalup Brothers)

Jhy Legg (Wests Scarborough)

Rebels

Patrick Lavemai (Melbourne Harlequins)

Leafi Talataina (Endeavour Hills)

Mason Gordon (Wests Bulldogs)

David Vaihu (Wests Bulldogs)

Zac Hough (Wests Bulldogs)

Joey Fowler (Sydney Uni)

Reds

Floyd Aubrey (GPS)

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips (Souths)

John Bryant (Souths)

Ben Daniels (Brothers)

Nick Bloomfield (Easts)

Harrison Usher (Bond)

Jarrod Homan (Easts)

Tim Ryan (Brothers)

Nick Baker (GPS)

Max Craig (Easts)

Waratahs

Jack Barrett (Randwick)

Fritz Jahnke-Tavana (Eastwood)

Ollie McCrea (Eastern Suburbs)

Teddy Wilson (Eastern Suburbs)

Jack Bowen (Eastern Suburbs)

Henry O’Donnell (Northern Suburbs)

Charlie Worthington (Randwick)

Tom Morrison (Sydney Uni)

Jackson Ropata (Southern Districts)

Dan Nelson (Sydney Uni) *Max Jorgensen, Tom Lynagh, Taj Annan, Daniel Maiava unavailable for selection due to Super Rugby Pacific club commitments, and Darby Lancaster unavailable due to AU Sevens commitments.

Former Wallaby Scott Fardy joins Connacht

From the Irish Times

This is a guy who I would love to have been approached for the Wallabies defence coach.

Scott Fardy is to be the new Connacht defence coach after the province confirmed the former Leinster and Wallabies lock cum flanker has signed a two-year deal from the start of next season.

The 38-year-old played 80 times in four seasons with Leinster from 2017 to 2021, helping them to win a Champions Cup and four Pro14 titles. He also played 39 times for Australia, including the 2015 World Cup final against New Zealand at Twickenham, as well as 97 times in five seasons with the Brumbies in Super Rugby and three years at Kamaishi Seawaves in Japan.

Since his retirement in 2021, Fardy has gained coaching experience firstly in Japan with NEC Green Rockets, before moving back to Australia to work with his former Shute Shield club Warringah.

This is the latest move by Connacht in completing a reshaped coaching ticket for next season pending the departure of director of rugby Andy Friend after five seasons with the province, as well as forwards coach Dewald Senekal along with the attack and skills coach Mossie Lawlor, who is relocating to Munster.

The Irish are just doing it all at a world class level at the moment.

