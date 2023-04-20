The Dropped Kick-Off 79 – 2023 Queensland Reds Special w RugbyReg

The Reds have had a chaotic year so far, culminating in the news that Brad Thorn will be stepping down after six years at the helm. Nick H and Nick W welcome original GAGR host RugbyReg to talk all things in the Sunshine State, including:
- Brad Thorn’s tenure as coach
- The Reds squad and coaching
- Who he’d like to see take on the Head Coach role
- Will the GAGR Show return.
WARNING: a few swearwords
RSS