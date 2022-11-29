Hump Day News

The ‘worst week in English rugby history’

Well, according to Sir Clive Woodward anyway. In Planet Rugby here Sir Clive bemoans the result of last weekend. England were completely overpowered, as well as being outplayed, by the Springboks at Twickenham as the visitors went away with a dominant victory. This gave England its worst year since 2008 and, to be fair, the country has had some pretty disappointing results all round under Eddie’s guidance. Performances have declined steadily since claiming the 2020 Six Nations title with few outward signs that they’ll improve before the RWC just 10 months away.

“This was the worst week in English rugby history,” Woodward told The Mail on Sunday. “The game in this country is a total shambles and defeat to a South African side without nine of its best players showed it.” Woodward went on to say “When are the leading figures at the RFU going to wake up and realise English rugby is in trouble? Everything is not OK.”

Other people are joining in this with former full back, Mike Brown, who played under Jones, agreeing with Woodward. He believes that the head coach is not being made answerable to his decisions. “I have stopped believing what comes out of Eddie Jones’ mouth. I’m hearing the same things over and over again,” Brown told The Mail on Sunday.

Now, while I admit Eddie seems to’ve got a few things wrong and is making selection decisions that make DR’s look good, dear old Sir Clive seems to have let his annoyance (was going to say hatred but that may be too harsh) cloud his memory a bit. Sure the result last week, and a few before that, wasn’t good but are they worse than getting kicked out of the RWC at the pool stage when you are the host of the tournament, or losing to Australia 76-0 in 1998 when he was the coach of the team?

I think it’ll be interesting to see if Eddie survives the end of season review and what, if anything, will be put in place to assist him if he stays. Eddie is certainly a polarising figure and with a multi million 8 year deal on the books with the USA, maybe he won’t care if he gets punted.

Warren Garland tipped for second stint with Wales as Pivac faces review

With Wayne Pivac’s job looking a bit tenuous ahead of next year’s RWC after some pretty poor results this year and especially following the loss to Italy in last year’s Six Nations. BBC Rugby reports here that Warren Gatland is the leading contender to take over as Wales coach if the Welsh Rugby Union decide to replace Wayne Pivac.

The WRU is holding a review after the dismal autumn campaign that will consider Pivac’s position. Wales suffered defeats against New Zealand, Georgia and Australia with a solitary win against Argentina.

Gatland could be in line for an interim role until the RWC in France. However, as yet no official decision has been made to part company with Pivac or any formal deal agreed with Gatland.

Pivac is in danger of paying the price for the Georgia loss, which came eight months after a first Six Nations home defeat by Italy. Wales have lost nine out of 12 matches in 2022 and suffered 20 defeats in 34 games during Pivac’s threeyear tenure. There’ve also been highlights, with a first test win over the Springboks in South Africa in July, plus the 2021 Six Nations title success.

Meanwhile, hooker Ken Owens says the autumn internationals were difficult “for a number of reasons” which he “was not going to go into today. That’s how it is. We need to stay tight, see what happens, and hope Welsh rugby sorts itself out.” he concluded.

I think Wales is facing a lot of similar challenges to Australia with a declining rugby population, lack of funding and competition with the NH clubs for players. At the same time Pivac seems to not know who his best players are and the constant changing of players is adding to the struggle the players face. Sound familiar?