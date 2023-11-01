Happy Thursday Comrades. What a great final my favorite quote from the RWC was we have to go to a dark place to win. But to win we have to know where the light switch is.

RWC – What Did We Learn

Tendai Mtawarira arrives in Paris with the Webb Ellis Trophy

The top end of the game is decided by very fine margins. South Africa won the three knockout games by a combined total of three points. New Zealand gave it everything and came up just short WR are serious about the high tackle framework, and it time the players and coaches figured that out. The on-field Refs are very good. Personally I would get rif of the TMO but fair play they had the minerals to make the biggest decisions on the biggest stage.

Fine Margins – The Final Edition

This weekend’s game was decided by a few big decisions.

The cards which IMHO the refereeing team got right on each occasion.

Reiko Ioane going for the corner with the ball in the wrong hand and giving the Saffa defence a clear shot at him

The Kiwi disallowed try 4 phases after a knock on. Tough but fair

The Kiwi try after a very close to forward pass. Also tough but fair.

All of this leads up to IMHO the second best RWC final. 2003 being the best.

The Eddie Omnishambles

For those who have the time I would recommend listening to the Phil Waugh interview in full. He does not have an easy task of it going forward. I am hopeful that he can effect change. Let’s look at his playing history as a view of his character.

He was at his peak in the best 5 openside flankers in the world but never the best in Australia. As a Queenslander I hated him due to his win at all costs attitude and that he played for the Tahs. Hopefully he can bring that same attitude to RA

He is an insider a part of the inbred eastern Sydney clique that has been a consistent handbrake on the code. We have consistently seen how they knife outsiders in the back so perhaps someone from the inside can effect change.

Hopefully he comes to realise that the code exists outside of the insular peninsular. I know Phil will be a regular reader so my advice is be bold and remember they cannot stab you in the back if you keep them in front of you.

Schadenfreude

Sir Richie’s halo falling

Schadenfreude is a combination of the German nouns Schaden, meaning “damage” or “harm,” and Freude, meaning “joy.” So it makes sense that schadenfreude means joy over some harm or misfortune suffered by another.

Ok I know I am being petty but the verbal excrement coming from the talking heads from across the ditch has made me feel a lot better about 2023 rugby.

To be clear the same excrement would be coming from South African media if they had lost. Here are some of the highlights.

Steve Hansen having no self-awareness after being the beneficiary for a long time of many many marginal call.

All Blacks demanding answers from World Rugby over refereeing in Rugby World Cup final

Sam Cane red card: Who really made the call to upgrade All Blacks captain’s yellow to red?

The loudest ones are the usual suspect who talk the talk of respect the referee’s decision bro. I guess that is only true when it favours the Darkness.

Hoss won’t be with us tomorrow, he must still be on his way back from the RWC awards. I believe Yowie will be pulling double duty tomorrow.