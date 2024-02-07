Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Once More Unto The Breach Dear Friends

Welcome back to all of you friend and foe alike for another year of to paraphrase the great rampaging Roy Slavin “Where too much rugby is not enough”

This year I am starting out positively. I have decided not to blame the current administration for the errors of the past but only to hope that the new RA board learn from it. I will judge the current board on what they do from now going forward.

However as the KGB says “Trust but Verify”.

Australian Super Teams Coaching – Opinion

I saw a piece on facepages earlier in the week where it made the statement that Darren Coleman had until round four to determine if he was going to be the Coach going forward. I made this comment last year that the best organisations have stability at this position. The Pittsburgh Steeler’s NFL Team has had 4 Coaches in 55 Years. The Tahs have had 4 in ten years.

Let’s look at the facts. A professional coach is appointed usually as a result of underperforming team results. From a contracting perspective he usually deals with a 25 percent turnover of talent each year. So unless he inherits a very good roster it usually takes two seasons to turn the roster into a team that plays the way he wants.

I would argue that Australia’s Super teams have the best coaches they have had in quite a while. Each has had success at every point along the road.

Darren Coleman inherited an Omnishamles he now has what looks to be a good roster capable of doing good things.

Kevin Foote has transitioned the Rebels into a very interesting roster, one can only hope it stays together.

Simon Cron has developed the Force into a tough squad that could do things with a bit of luck. No team will want to take the trip west this year.

Les Kiss has had success at every step along the way and has a great squad. The transition seems to have been smooth from the Thorn era so I can see success. HE also seems to be the type of coach who will ask a lot of questions of the opposition.

Stephen Larkham IMHO is under the most pressure. His squad is aging and are unlikely to seen 7A’s at all this year (The most important player is your tighthead).

In a business where the result is binary you must define what success looks like and own your results.

Six Nations Round Two

Scotland V France

As a Scotland supporter which is always difficult, I fear for a French backlash after they were well beaten by the best team in the world on the weekend. Scotland got the BOK treatment and managed get a lucky win in Cardiff last week. A win which shows Scotland are still a fragile team.

Scotland by I don’t care how much just get it done.

England V Wales

England were lucky against a plucky Italian team to get away with a 3 point win. Wales were unlucky not to finish the job after being 27 points in arrears against the Scots. For mine the English will win this one as I cannot see a very young and inexperienced Welsh team being able to replicate the 2nd half against the English.

England by 7

I do not want to sound too disrespectful against the Italians but this will be a contest between a hammer and a nail. It Irish at home should win by 20 at least.

Rugbynomics How to Build a Better Australian Rugby Landscape

Earlier in this article I made mention of the fine work from the guys at Pillar to Post. They are affiliated with the Wests club in Brisbane. https://www.westsbulldogsrugby.com.au The Wests club provide a blueprint on how to regenerate a facility. They have the best clubhouse (It used to be the worst by some margin) in Brisbane and what is clearly a sustainable business model. Pillar to Post put out some slides (With I have borrowed/Stolen) which I can only hope Phil Waugh saw and is working on now.

Santos Rugby Festival at Roma

If you do not have anything on this weekend this is the type of event that Rugby does better than any code in the world. Link Here

In partnership with Queensland Rugby Union and New South Wales Rugby Union, Santos is pleased to present the Santos Festival of Rugby, 9 – 10 February 2024.

The centerpiece of the festival will once again be a pre-season game between the Queensland Reds and New South Wales Waratahs Super Rugby teams. Playing for the Santos Cup, this is a chance for the teams to get a good hit-out before the Super Rugby Pacific tournament kicks off.

The annual celebration of rugby will also include Roma Sevens, and men’s and women’s Super Rugby fixtures.

Besides the action on the field, the program of events includes junior coaching clinics and family fun activities. There will be live entertainment on the Friday and Saturday nights with a performance from Hot Dub Time Machine on Saturday 10th February.

Thank you to the Maranoa Regional Council for their continued support, and the Roma Echidnas Rugby Club for hosting this event.

WHEN: Friday 9 February to Saturday 10 February 2024

WHERE: Gallas Fox Park, home of the Roma Echidnas Rugby Union Club (Warrego Hwy, Roma, QLD 4455)

