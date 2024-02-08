Ladies & Gents and all those in between, it’s time to breath again.

The eternal emptiness of the holiday season is over, rugby is back, so to the most sacred day of the Rugby week & you know what that means, Friday’s Rugby News is finally here. Refreshed, rotund and roaring to go, so let’s climb aboard the insanity express and hook into rugby, 2024 style.

We kick the year off with a look at the exciting prospects for the code with ‘Funk Off?’. Take a trip down south with some scandalous allegations in ‘Rebel’s Yell’. Go inside the gala awards season with ‘Nobody likes Sideshow Bob‘. Then a visit to the substantially augmented reality of ‘The Tahdashians: Episode 1. Great Expectations. And for a first week back bonus, come with me for an exclusive interview* with the new coach of the Queensland Communist’s, Wendy Matthews in ‘Like Angels Do?’. And farewell todays news with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss‘ – still not officially accredited with Rugby Australia, hmmmmm.

Funk Off?

There’s a bright golden haze on the meadow, or is it the light from a large, possibly thermonuclear munitions explosion? Let’s see.

Is it just me or does any other rugby fan feel like we’ve just woken for the worst nightmare we’ve endured over the last 20 years?

Let’s be clear, RA has got ‘our man’ with the appointment of St Joe. There really was only one sensible choice for a proven, consistent, world class coach to take over the basket case formerly known as ‘The Wallabies’. Calls for an ‘Australian’ coach from mental giants like Greg Martin are narrow minded, jingoistic crap. The same people jump into their Tesla, wearing their Apple watch, their Nikes & Levi’s, flying their Chinese made Australia Flag out the drivers side window on Oz day, on their way to a Pizzeria to enjoy some French bubbles. Give me a break already. The best person for the job, is the best person for the job. Borders be damned.

St Joe is a winner. Everywhere he goes he get’s results & more than that, he leaves teams, people & organisations better than when he found them. And that folks is what we crave, what we need & what we get with the appointment of St Joe.

The great temptation for fans is to expect too much, too soon. We need to temper our expectations and take small ‘wins’ along the way. For me, those wins will be around consistency of selection and a sustainable ‘improvement trajectory’. Does that mean we will win any trophies this year? Sure as spit – no. What it means to me though, is we see the emerging embryo of a playing squad to face the FUKIRS next year. A squad allowed time in the saddle, to build combinations and grow their games. It means the semblance of a game plan the players can execute week in – week out. It means consistency, tempered with patience and an understanding that game by game, camp by camp our men can regain their mojo. They will again understand they are infinitely better that that pillock of a former coach delivered us and that rugby in our country is in good hands and is reborn.

I am excited to see what St Joe can deliver us. Give us hope, mixed with patient, realistic understanding and consign 2023 to the deepest darkest recesses of our minds. Achieve this and Aussie fans might all shake the funk off once and for all.

Go well Mr Schmidt.

‘It’s a conspiracy I tells ya’.

Rebel’s Yell.

‘When the Rebels yelled, they cried, more, more, more. We got no coin, we need more, more, more’

It seems my brevity and excitement about Oz Rugby’s chapter-next lasted exactly one article! Breaking News in the Australian last night and a rather serious allegation from the Mexican side that RA had deliberately poisoned the financial well from whence the Reb’s & all Oz sides done drink.

The Australian is behind a paywall & for those without access, here are some quotes from the article to give you a brief, but general feel for the allegations:

‘Explosive documents obtained by The Australian also reveal the Melbourne franchise has privately been known for the past seven months as “Rebels Pasifika”, with it set to merge with fellow Super Rugby team Moana Pasifika this year.

The board document circulated revealed the Melbourne Rebels leadership felt they “could not” survive because of RA’s funding cuts, which saw $1.7m slashed during the Covid pandemic and not reinstated, accusing Rugby Australia of “oppressive conduct”.

The Rebels claim that RA’s leadership, headed by former Wallabies Phil Waugh (chief executive) and Dan Herbert (chair), were leading a board that had acted in a “unconscionable” and disrespectful manner towards Super Rugby clubs’.

Now, if I may. From a fan of Rugby in Australia, it is my own opinion that, by any metric, the Rebels should have been axed in 2017 & since their inception they have enjoyed more monetary arse wipes from RA & Victorian tax payers, than a toddler with irritated bowel syndrome has received from their parents. So whilst I feel for the players and their families and their 16 fans, the time has come to accept the experiment is over. It was noble, it was worthy of a calculated business gamble, but it’s failed and it’s time to turn off the financial life support at seasons end. We have indeed been sold a dead rugby parrot and no amount of additional funds will give it life.

As a resident of the Hunter Valley, I will leave you with this analogy. Everybody knows you don’t bring coal to Newcastle. The Rebels are a single piece of coal in a landscape completely awash with AFL coal already.

It was tried, it failed. Too bad, so sad, move on.

‘I knew I had it won’ Sideshow Bob Valentini at the gala evening

‘Nobody’ loves Sideshow Bob.

Three cheers for Sideshow Bob Valentini for his victory Wednesday night in the John Eales (‘Nobody’) Medal. Voted by his Wallaby peers as the players-player of 2023.

Few could argue with the result, with perhaps Angus Bell the only other serious contender for the title. Although Marika ‘don’t tally my missed tackles or bad defensive reads, but I run around a lot’ Koroibete making a charge home in third place.

Sideshow Bob played all bar 12 minutes of every test under that delusional former half-wit coach, ‘Voldemort’. Every one of his carries had purpose, mixed with vigorous intent. Whilst every tackle made was authoritative & bone rattling. For a big unit he has a terrific ‘engine’, good speed, great skills (remember his own kick and chase Brumbies try here), is mature beyond his years and despite his physical & abrasive play remains largely injury free, compared to Cliff Palu for example.

Not to be outdone, Eva Karpani was also named the Buildcorp Wallaroos Player of the Year. I really enjoyed watching Karpani play this year, in fact for mine, it was the year she found belief to marry her talents and delivered on both those fronts consistently all year. Some of her carries were outstanding. She nails the meat & potatoe work of a prop and has now added real grunt and skill to her work in attack. Very well deserved award.

Last man standing at rugby.com.au, Nathan Williamson has all the winners from the night.

Congrats to all who took home a gong at the awards from all at G&GR.

‘Must have been a free pec enhancement with every nose job purchased?’ NSW outside backs

The Tahdashians: Episode 1. Great Expectations.

Nary a ball has been kicked in anger and the drums are already beating at Tahdashian’s HQ. According to the SMH, third year coach, ‘Gary Coleman’ (‘watch you talkin bout Hoss’) has been told he has four games to ‘earn’ a contract extension. Now I don’t know what the configuration of wins might look like during said four games, but one might imagine a minimum would be a 2-2 W/L outcome. Now as someone often accused of a ‘Tahs bias’, I find the call, if true, fair enough.

For too long Oz rugby fans have accepted mediocrity form our players, coaches, administrators & clubs. If you want to change results, then change everything. Methods, players, training and / or coaches. By all means a certain investment of time is required, but if it aint happened by year three, why will it happen in year four?

And lets face it, it’s a competition of twelve (12) sides, that has a ‘top eight’ (8), so nearly everyone gets a prize and even the meek & mild make ‘the finals’. That’s like participation awards for all, even the fat, rancid, untalented kid at the back, you know, the Western Force of school kids.

In the Tahs case, the first four matches are:

Reds v Tahs at Suncorp (bonus point win to the Tah’s)

Crusaders v Tahs in shitsville (tough 4 point win to the Tahs, just to stick it to Rob Penney)

Tahs v Highlanders. Romping Tahs win for first home game. Tahs by 23

Tahs v Blues. Hard fought 19 point win to the Tahs.

So by round 4, not only will Coleman be safe, we’ll be 5 points clear at the top of the table and probably resting a few players for the home semi final later in the season!

The Tahs have seemingly flown under the radar with recruitment during the off season, but there are two additions to the playing ranks I am suitably impressed by. Firstly you have giant human Miles Amatosero, standing 318cm tall and weighing more that a Citroen hatchback, Miles returns from the land of the world cup chokers hosts France and bolsters what was an area of concern, the locks. Equally, one of my fave players in Oz and a Hunter Valley local (love Scone) Fergus Lee Warner returns ‘home’ to NSW. FLW was always a proper rugby player in that Scott Fardy mould. Never gonna make a highlight real, but every team is better when he is on the field and the Tahs will benefit from his presence. If the coaches can rid him of the bad habits and loss accustomed ways he inherited out West, he could be something special this year.

Sure, there have been some departures as well. Australia’s Best #10 under Voldemort, Ben Donno has headed west and taken one of the young bucks I thought had ‘Wallaby’ written all over him in Will Harris with him. But the Tahs will also welcome back the much forgotten, left footed attacking dynamo, Will Harrison from loooooong term injury to add some pressure to Tane ‘Ed Sheeran’ Edmed at #10.

The one fly in my whisky though is the pending departure of Mark ‘The Cockerel’ (not yet a rooster) Nawaqanitawase. The kids got game. He’s every inch an athlete. Great hands, fast, big, a real threat, even in little room and with a real thirst for work. How RA let him slip through their fingers is just mystifying and a lasting testament to life under Hammer & Voldemort. Sure we get Josef ‘Caitlyn Jenner’ (a former Rooster) Sua’ali’i in 2025, but those two together at the Tah’s, well that’s just rugby porn right there. Sigh

For those of you who don’t follow the Tahs, firstly, you’re all idiots, secondly, you can check out your sides full squads for the 2024 SRP courtesy Wide World of Sports wwos.nine.com.au

‘Brad who?’

Like Angels Do?

You have to love a good off-season dontcha Gaggers. It’s full of the promise of ‘growth’, of ‘engagement’ of ‘hunger and desire’. It’s like the early days of courtship, everything is new and fresh, exciting and you get that tingle of excitement and anticipation, that can be at once equally exhilarating, yet strangely nerve racking.

Which leads us nicely to all the noise coming out of the Queensland Peoples Republic of Queensland (QPRQ) players, fans & administrators about their new coach ‘Wendy Matthews’. So in search of fact over fiction, of meat over ‘vegan meat’, yours truly sojourned to the banjo capital of the universe for this exclusive* one on one:

H: Wendy, welcome to Friday’s Rugby News on G&GR, pleasure to have you here.

W: ‘Thanks Hoss, but before we start, just to clarify, I am actually Les’.

H: We all are at some point Wendy, no judgements here, G&GR is a broad and inclusive rugby church. Life after The Padre, Brad Thorne, seems to have bee seamless for you, are you pleased with what you’ve achieved thus far?

W: ‘I am Hoss. The first week was a mess. I spent a few days throwing out bibles from The Padres office, not to mention the protein shake satchels in his drawer, but after that it’s been full steam ahead to achieve our goals for ’24.

H: Just on that front, you seemed to inherit a side that underperformed over the last couple of years and when you came in, looking from the outside, you had fewer props than a low budget porn movie. How have you set about the recruit & rebuild required?

W: ‘I think it’s fair to say the side didn’t meet their own internal expectations last year and yep, when I arrived here we were a few piggies short of a barnyard, that’s for sure‘.

H: That’s coach talk for ‘we were proper shite’ right?

W: ‘Guilty as charged. But we’ve signed a couple of Kiwi props, recruited well and I like our chances for the year ahead, plus we’ll get our Melbourne based players back next year as well, when the Reb’s fold, so the future is looking rather peachy’

H: Well maybe not if your a Rebel player or fan, but I get your drift. There’s been a lot of noise north of the border about a ‘new attacking style’. Just what can Reds & Oz fans expect from your side this year?

W: ‘More attack’.

H: Wow, inciteful. How do you plan to get the ball wider? Given you have a #9 who can’t pass and #10’s either past their best or still with ‘L Plates’ on and a #12 in The Squatter, who ‘sells’ more dummies than Baby Target, thus starving outside backs of ball? Not to mention the ‘prop’ problem we discussed earlier.

W: ‘Woo up Hoss, they told me you were a Rick with a silent P. Joe Dirt has matured and is growing his game, we have a few young guys being mentored by JOC2.0, We have pace & size in the backs and a big athletic pack. So we look ok.

H: And props?

W: ‘Piss off Hoss’

H: Thought as much. Despite the mediocre results, the organisation seems to be a good space at present. Ballymore is up & running, there’s money in the bank account. How do you build on the momentum you have as an organisation?

W: ‘By winning and playing a brand of rugby that resonates with Queenslanders. Well that & banjo concerts at half time for all home games’.

H: One last question Wendy, How has it been having former Reds & Wallaby legend ‘Lieutenant Dan’ Herbert sitting atop the RA throne. How do you best leverage that?

W: ‘That’s not on our radar Hossy, we will simply let our rugby do the talking this year. Prepare well, have some fun along the way and belt the Tahs a few times’.

H: Sounds like the realm of dreams & fantasy Wendy.

W: ‘What, like angels do Hoss?’

H: Well played Wendy, well played indeed.

*Interview may not have actually happened. It might have, but who’s to really say.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss with Hoss.

Blowing the whistle.

Interesting news from World Rugby and there ability to track a ‘Queensland Idiot’ (that’s an exhaustive list if ever I saw one) who made vile threats to Wayne Barnes after the RWC final. Now as a neutral I thought Mr Barnes had an exceptional game. Anyhow, to that end, rupgypasstv have the excellent ‘Whistle Blower‘ doco that’s well worth a look. It does require a free account set up & 18 years of harassing ‘promotional’ emails, but worth it none the less.

For the record, I find people who sit behind fake online names & write stuff about people to be complete toss pots. Well from a Monday-Thursday anyway.

6N Name change?

6N fixture, or…….

planetrugby.com has all your 6N news, teams & stat’s for round two this weekend.

Halfpenny not the full quid.

Disappointing news for former Welsh star & new Crusaders recruit Leigh Halfpenny has torn a pectoral muscle when he ran out for the Saders against Munster in Oirland last weekend.

The Saders have confirmed surgery will be required with best case scenario he will be able to take the field later in the season. Here’s to a speedy recovery and return for the Welsh & Lion legend.

Rassie wrangles rookies

Water boy turned head coach Rassie Erasmus has unveiled his new & somewhat surprising coaching set up for 2024 & beyond, planetrugby.com has more.

Yowie mating call?

‘Trial, my backside!’

Lets be clear here Gaggers, when the Reds & Tahs face off, the only thing ‘trial’ about it is Reds fans ‘trialling’ new excuses for losing: ‘the last pass was forward’, ‘we had a cyclone’, ‘I lost my banjo’, ‘we only had 16 co-captains’, ‘my marriage is over cause my sister left me’.

Both squads have been announced via rugby.com.au for the Santos Fracking Festival of Rugby in Roma this Saturday. For the record, it’s Tahs by 38.

That’s all for now, it’s good to be back.

Take it away Wendy

