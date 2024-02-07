The Dropped Kick-Off – A Middy for Schmidty (+ Money for Melbourne)

Dust off your dodgy internet and spicy hot takes, the Dropped Kick-Off is back for another year.

Nick W, Josh and Natho are joined by our Victorian rep Dylan Langes to chat the latest news, the Wallabies new coaching appointments, trials… and the whole situation unfolding at the Melbourne Rebels.

WARNING: couple of s&^%s and f@#%s cause stuff is depressing in Melbourne right now.

Key Topics:

Joe Schmidt appointed as Wallabies coach

The Melbourne Rebels up creek without a paddle

***

Also, we’re launching a new segment for the show this year, if you are in clubland we want to hear from you. Enough talking about ‘grassroots’, what does the grassroots think themselves?

Josh and Nick W will be leading ‘Clubhouse Chat’, where we get the low down from clubs on the state of the game, and what they need.

Email us at thedroppedkickoff@gmail.com.

Episode Code: 105