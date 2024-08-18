Game Review: New Zealand V Argentina – The Rugby Championship – 17 August 2024 – The All Blacks Come back hard!

The Nearlies got their ‘Mojo’ back in emphatic style, spanking the Argies in a 42-10 victory at Eden Park in pouring rain on Saturday evening. This was certainly a marked improvement over the previous weeks effrot. With the AB’s coming out from the start in full afterburner and really not easing off, dominating all aspects of the game, with the Argentinians appearing to show a post victory hangover from the week before.

First Half

As mentioned previously, the game started at a break neck pace and the Kiwi’s were in full afterburner from moment one, trying to set a marker make their intenions known. Captain Arde Savea had a blistering run, leading from the front. The pace, intent and dominance shown by the Kiwis was rewarded when Jordie Barrett dobbed a beautiful grubber behind Argentina’s lines and DMac grabbed it and put it down behind the tryline.

Not to be out done, Los Pumas got themselves on the scoreboard with a three-pointer off the boot from Carreras, But alas, the Kiwis were in just one of those moods, continuing the onslaught as the half progressed putting the Argies undersignificant territorial pressure. Savea, rather than leaving it to someone else to score, got his own points this time barging over the line, followed shortly by Caleb Clarke. Taking the AB’s to a 21-3 lead just into the second quarter of the game.

At the 30 min mark TJ Perenara suckered in multiple defenders only to defetly offload to Will Jordan who crossed over for a nice meat pie. And so it continued, with Beauden Barrett and DMac pairing up to get BB over the line for a 35-3 majority when the teams went into the sheds for oranges.

Second Half

Well if anyone thought the ABs were going to coast for the second half with a massie score already in the bank, you were wrong. They came out in the second half absolutely full bore. With Will Jordan crossing again not long after the half had started, lifting the lead to 42-3

What amazed me was that despite the numbers on the scoreboard, the Argies werent disheartened, instead they decided to try and meet fire with fire. They stepped up the pace of the game and went hammer and tongs at the homeside. Their defence stepped up a notch, which prevented the ABs adding to their scoreline. And in the 72 minute mark the FISMs through Mallia managed to save their trousers and added a meat pie as a consolation try to make the lose seem that little bit less 💩.

The All Blacks although not scoring again had some blistering passages of play, until replacement hooker Asafo Aumua was given a serve of 🧀 for an illegal hit on Mateo Carreras in the dieing minute of the match. Reviewed by the TMO, the card remained a yellow, and the Kiwis closed out the game on a slightly sour note to what was otherwise a stellar performance.

Player Watch

Really hard to pick apart the Kiwis and nominate a stand out performer, because to be honest they played really well individually and collectively. Beauden and Jordy Barrett both had pretty good games, along with TJ Perenara and Arde Savea.

I am pretty pretty sure Razor and the crew would have gone through a painstaking post match review after their devastating loss to the Argies last week. And what ever it was that they looked at, seemed to be correct. As the partnerships seemed to gel a lot better and they certainly played well as a team.

As most G&GRs will know, I have always said playing the Kiwis after they have lost a game the week before is not something you really want to be doing. They havn’t lost two in a row for decades, and always seem to come out really hard after a loss. And this is exactly what the Argies copped this week. That and the fact that I am sure the Argies had been celebrating pretty much non-stop post their victory last week.

For the Argies, they toiled hard and had some solid performances despite the loss and its magnitude. Pable Metera was their stand out, with some great turnovers.

Anyway G&GRs, over to you have at it!