Game Review: Australia V South Africa – The Rugby Championship – 17 August 2024

Hi GAGRs, Reds and Wallabies fan here bringing you a review of the second test between the Wallabies and the Springboks. The teams headed west to Perth, which is sometimes referred to as Johannesburg East, or other South African sounding names. The Wallabies were looking for a stronger showing against the world champions and there were plenty of changes to both sides.

Optus Stadium Perth.

The springboks made 10 changes and while there was talk of a ack of respect by some commentators I personally think it is a sign of the incredible depth and belief in the wider squad from the Springboks. The Wallabies made 5 changes to the starting side with Angus Bell ,Marika Koroibete, Nic White, Angus Blythe, and Josh Nasser called up to replace Kailea, Daugunu, Gordon, Frost, and Faessler.

Congratulations to Seru Uru and Max Jorgenson who made their debuts off the bench tonight.

The first half

Heavy rain and a wet track to start the test match. In promising signs, the Wallabies first scrum held up and the wallabies earned a penalty in the ensuing phases. Noah was successful for a 3-0 lead.

Both sides were struggling to get into the match early, the first up throws by both hookers were loose, and both fly halves tried to get the ball in behind with cross field kicks. Australia’s scrum continued to hold up and even earned a penalty. Territory seemed to favour the Springboks throughout the first half.

South Africa probably should have scored twice in 5 minutes in the middle of the half from poorly executed Australian kicks, but the water, and a good covering tackle by Tom Wright denied them. The weight of territory and possession paid off though, with South Africa earning a penalty for 3-3.

Just when it looks like Australia would get some possession and territory, they knock the ball on, and South Africa go 80 metres to score a great try. And its 8-3 to South Africa.

The sides trade penalties, and it is 11-6 to South Africa.

At 30 minutes, its scrappy and Australia are struggling to get any traction in their attack, with the conditions, poor handling, loose passes, and poor kicks all contributing. This is a theme that would unfortunately carry on throughout the night.

More back and forth, and some nice individual work from Noah earns a penalty and it’s 11-9. A rare South African error from the restart with the kick out on the full, then a 50-22 from Wright and after a few phases, Australia earn a penalty, but Noah can’t slot this one, and it remains at 11-9 to South Africa as the teams head to the sheds for half time.

Overall impression of the first half are that Australia are actually still in the contest. The Wallabies set piece has achieved parity with good scrums, and good defensive lineouts. Wallabies can feel a bit lucky though with South Africa looking likely to score 3 or 4 tries but good cover defence, and some loose handling kept them out.

The second half

It was always going to be an uphill battle through the second half, with South Africa’s bench having dual world cup winners, and about 5,000 test caps of experience to draw on. Malcolm Marx certainly added to the game when he came on.

Malcolm Marx: Source PA Wire/PA Images

Australia made changes at half time with both props being replaced. Bell certainly put in a good shift in his first game back in months. 7As might have an injury, but it is a good chance for Nonggorr to get some game time. A back and forth start to the second half before a penalty, then some afters from Nic White (negative afters) and south Africa drive over from the lineout and are up 18-9.

There is a big development at 48 minutes, James Slipper went off for a HIA, which meant uncontested scrums. After some confusion, the officials worked out that Australia could keep 15 players on the field because Slipper was HIA. Slipper didn’t return so scrums stayed that way.

Jorgenson and Uru both made it on for their debuts and Jorgenson almost had a dream debut being put into space, but his chip kick hit the defender and the opportunity was lost. he certainly has pace, and good feet, hopefully he can get some extended time injury free. Uru saw a yellow card for collapsing the maul as South Africa scored their last try.

There was lots of kicking throughout the second half, but generally speaking South Africa got the better of it and again the territory and possession lead to penalties to South Africa, and that leads to driving mauls, and tries. Two of them in the second half, and all of a sudden it’s 30-12 to South Africa and Australia are trying to stay in touch.

At the end of the game, Australia have a big forward pack with Lukan, Uru, Hooper, Wilson, Valetini making up the back 5. It doesn’t really help though as the Springboks bomb squad did the job, and were dominant throughout the second half.

Australia looked lost in the second half and couldn’t get any sort of continuity or possession to trouble the Springboks. The Wallabies basic skills in attack went missing in the second half and there is plenty to work on before they take the field against Argentina. If we are looking for positive things to say, the Wallabies looked to work hard in defence, and scrambled well. If we are looking for something to dislike, it’s Nic White and Noah whingeing to the referee all game. Maybe try playing first and thinking about the game rather than the ref and the team would have better direction.

It’s disappointing to see the Wallabies beaten so comprehensively 2 weeks in a row, and it feels like it is very long hill to climb to be able to challenge the top teams consistently. Unfortunately we won’t be seeing anything like this in the rugby championships. Maybe next year.

during the Rugby Championship Test between Australia and South Africa at Suncorp Stadium on September 18th 2021 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. (Photo by Stephen Tremain)

That’s enough from me, over to you. Don’t forget to rate the players below and look forward to the comments.

