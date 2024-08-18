Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #43: Back in Black with More of the Same!

Good morning to you G&GRs. Well another painful round for us Wallabies fans, but a Slice of Heaven (did you see that little Dave Dobbyn pun there) for our Kiwi supporters. With both games being played in sub-optimal conditions.

So let’s look at the weekend’s games, a review of the TRC ladder (hint no surprises there) and then have a bit of an ‘Old Man Shouting at Clouds!’ moment. So strap yourself in, grab a big cup of you know what ☕, and let’s get it on.

The Rugby Championsip Round 2

New Zealand 42 defeated Argentina 10

If you didn get the chance, have a look a the G&GR review of the Kiwis V Argentinians here.

As mentioned in my review of the game, you really dont want to have to play the All Blacks after they have come off a loss. And last weeks loss was an embarrassing home game loss in Wellington. They dont lose two in a row very often if at all, but then to have to play them at Eden Park where they havnt lost in over 50 years, was always going to be Arnhem! A Bridge too far!

The game was exciting and fast paced. And I mean really fast paced. Blistering attacking raids and speedy breakdown work. The ABs were certainly out to extract some revenge, and that they did. The Argies came out firing in the second half but alas it wasnt enough, considering the 35-3 margin at oranges.

A good match to watch the full replay of that is for sure. Certianly more entertaining than the Wallabies game!

South Africa 30 defeated Wallabies 12

If you haven’t already read RAWFs excellent game review, click here, and make sure you vote in the player ratings survey.

Well I have watched this game twice now, and for one am not certain if we were better or worse than the previous week. Some parts had me going “yes we have improved”, then other parts going “gee we have regressed further”! So overall I will land on the balanced view that we were as 💩 this week as we were last week.

It will be interesting to see what the ‘Player Scores’ comeback with. But I thought we had a few players out there that were busting a gut, and others that just had really bad days. Here is Bris’s player feedback dribble:

Angus Bell – Good to see the big forward back. I though he put in a great shift, and added some starch to our tight five and the scrum.

Good to see the big forward back. I though he put in a great shift, and added some starch to our tight five and the scrum. Angus Blythe – The big Queenslander, who for the record I thougt was pretty lukcy to make the squad based off little game time this year due to injury, put in a solid shift and got his head in some dark places.

The big Queenslander, who for the record I thougt was pretty lukcy to make the squad based off little game time this year due to injury, put in a solid shift and got his head in some dark places. Tom Wright – Had another ‘rocks and diamonds’ kind of game. Some moments of skill and pace, coupled with some poor decision making, bad kicks and defensive lapses. But to be honest he wasnt on his Pat Malone there.

Had another ‘rocks and diamonds’ kind of game. Some moments of skill and pace, coupled with some poor decision making, bad kicks and defensive lapses. But to be honest he wasnt on his Pat Malone there. Nic White – Time to move this fella on. Slow passing from the base of the ruck and appalling whinging at referees. Itlooks like Tate Mc and Jake Gordon (scarily enough) will be our 9’s going forward.

Time to move this fella on. Slow passing from the base of the ruck and appalling whinging at referees. Itlooks like Tate Mc and Jake Gordon (scarily enough) will be our 9’s going forward. Lolo – Yep another Barry Crocker for the young fella. And as well as the poor performance picked up Nic ‘The Lips’ trait of whinging at the officials. Time for you to leave the tribe.

Yep another Barry Crocker for the young fella. And as well as the poor performance picked up Nic ‘The Lips’ trait of whinging at the officials. Time for you to leave the tribe. Seru Uru – I was so hoping for a great debut for the big Fijian / Queenslander, but alas his debut turned into a bit of a nightmare. A couple of penalties and a slice of 🧀, hurt the big fella. I do hope he can bounce back from it.

Anyway, lets see what the score cards bring out, but it was a bad night at the office for our guys, and I dont expect their scores will reflect much otherwise. Time to focus ont he next match

The TRC Ladder

Did we expect anything different?

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

I have to be honest and say there were two things that made me a little cranky over the weekend. And for the second week in a row, the referumping wasnt it. It was the Wallabies dsicipline and the way we dealt with the Referumps. So lets have a shout!

Discipline – Well the first half went reasonably well with us being competitive. But the moment we get put under score board pressure our discipline turns to 💩. The second half we started conceeding penalties and for silly things. Seru Uru came on and copped a few, and by no means am I hanging it in him, but he just seemed to be the man in the wrong place at the worng time. Two quick penalties and a 🧀, was costly. The cards and the discipline have been an issue for the Wallabies for a while. If we had a deeper squad people would be dropped for next week. But alas we dont. Maybe Joe gets the players that really ‘screw the pooch’ to forfeit their match payments or something. But there has to be a consequence and there just isnt. Thoughts?

Dealing with the Match Officials – Back in the dark days, I used to have a big problem with the way our players and especially Michael Hooper as Captain dealt with the match day officials. In recent times under different Captains this seemed to improve. Jimmy Slips, Skelton, and 7 A’s all seemed to have a much more nuanced approach. Well last night that changed and went to poo. It wasnt the Captain, who ever the Captain was at that point of the game, as it was hard to tell. But Nic the Lip White and Later LOLO Mc Lolo decided to be obnoxious, beligerent reprobates! You could even hear the referump warning Nic White. I thought Australia and the Wallabies had moved past that point. But apparently not. Man those two lads need to be dropped for that reason alone. It didnt help that they were also having a crap nights performance wise. But I no longer want to see those two in the Green and Gold based off that behaviour alone. Time for them to go and write their Autobiogrphies now!

Anyway enough of this fat old man raving. Over to you G&GRs! Have at it.