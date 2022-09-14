￼Thursdays Rugby News 15/9/22

Happy Thursday everyone. The dawn of a game day my favourite day of the week. The Bled is upon us and hope springs eternal. Another big week in the world of rugby if you have Stan I would recommend the English League there were some cracking games on up there this week.

Let’s get into it

Wallabies it’s the Hope That Kills You – Opinion Part 4

IN Rennie we trust kinda

Well after tonight we will know something for sure. If Australia win it is in Rennie we trust and we are all back on the Kool aid. Lose and questions will be asked about the selections and the direction we are taking and quite frankly is Dave Rennie the best man for the job.

As a fan I have been so traumatised from the 2016 to 2019 version of Bernard Foley that I seriously cannot see why we would want to revisit that omnishambles. A good friend of mine used to say that getting married twice was a victory of hope over experience. I hope I am proved wrong about going back to Spanners.

The only thing we have been consistent with this year is a being good one week and poor the next.

Wallabies by 10 (Again a victory of hope over experience). Apparently, it is a sell out so well done to RA.

Hospital Cup (Brisbane Club Comp) Grand Final Preview

It is the big dance this weekend for all the Brisbane Grades competition from the mighty 6th grade through to Premier grade. To all the coaches and managers who participate in the community game each year well done and thank you. It takes up a great deal of time and emotional energy so enjoy your summer and get back into it in the new year.

Wests v University of Queensland

Wests V UQ the battle of the most expensive amateur rugby teams in Brisbane. Both teams are chock full of Super Rugby talent at this time of the year and will put together a high-quality game. UQ are in there 7thstraight grand final which is a testament to the recruitment and coaching of Mick Heenan a coach who would not be out of place in a pro set up if he wanted it.

The Major Semi-final was a 37 all draw with neither team being separated after nearly 100 minutes of football seeing Wests progress on the basis of being the first scorer.

The Game will be Wests to dominate the forwards and UQ to run it around.

My pick is Wests but to be honest on a dry day at Suncorp with a fast surface I can see UQ running them off their feet.

Ned Brockmann Running from Perth To Bondi

Tjhis is not Rugby but it is the sort of thing that makes you realise that there are some really great people out there.

Ned Brockmann is currently making his way from Perth to Bondi in 40 days assuming he makes it. He is an inspiring young man and is worth a follow on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiXY3fdgcZs/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Brockmann is setting his sights on a challenge: to run across Australia from Cottesloe Beach to Bondi in an effort to raise close to $1 million for another charity.

Titled Ned’s Record Run, he’s looking to set a new fastest time in the process, which will require the 23-year-old to run just shy of 100km every day, or the equivalent of two marathons, for a total of 3800km. Currently, the previous record recognised by the Guinness World Records is 62 days, with the fastest record run being 45 days. If we’ve come to learn anything about Brockmann, it’s that you can never bet against him. Where there is a will, there is a way and few people have as strong a mindset as this young bloke.

Though Brockmann is certainly looking to test himself and see what his body is capable of, he’s also looking to raise money for charity and will partner with homelessness charity We Are Mobilise to raise $1 million by the time he hits the sands of Bondi. The run will begin on the 1st of September, with Brockmann hoping to make it home by October 13th.

https://www.neddsrecordrun.com

In the World of SBW and Gallen fights this is something we can all get around

This Could Be a Game Changer

If this gets put together the Asian TV rights could obliterate the NRL.

From Rugbypass

As the Wallabies and All Blacks prepare to do battle in the Bledisloe Cup, Japan is offering to be peace-maker in the simmering Super Rugby stand-off between the trans-Tasman rivals.

The Australians are threatening to leave the Super Rugby Pacific competition at the end of the current agreement in 2023 if the Kiwis don’t agree to an even split of broadcast revenue.

Japan Rugby League One chairman Genichi Tamatsuka said including Japanese teams would be a win-win as they would improve through more exposure to Australian and New Zealand Super teams, while there would be more broadcast dollars.

“We don’t know precisely the situation for the Super Rugby future and what kind of decisions people will make, however one thing that’s very obvious for us is that we need a cross-border type of competition to push up our quality of the league,” Tamatsuka told AAP.

“We continuously discuss with the many unions, other foreign leagues, and we aggressively seek the opportunity.

