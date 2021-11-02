Wednesday’s Rugby News 03/11/2021

Today’s news sees the Reds run through the jungle, “World 12s” rugby tournament no fortunate son, Beale denies sinister purpose and the night time is the right time for telling jokes according to James Haskell.

Reds camp it up

Seru Uru wins a lineout

With the Wallaby contingent in the UK, the rest of the Reds Super Rugby AU-champion squad have gone through an intense three-day camp at the notorious Kokoda Army Barracks training facility at Canungra according to Ex-P.F.C Williamson.

The site has become a favourite of coach Brad Thorn, adopting a similar approach in 2018 ahead of his rookie season, the three-year break being necessary to allow the hoop-snakes, drop-bears and other nasties time to psychologically recover from their last encounter with Thorn.

“I think it’s going to draw us all together,” lock Ryan Smith said. “We were split into three different battalions and I had a few boys there that I hadn’t really spoken to but now that we’ve been chatting for three days, looking within to inspire each other to get through the hardships.”

“(The experience) can do nothing but bring us tighter together. Even when you are tired, you got to push through and show up for your teammates. To pair the physical and mental side is massive (for us). When you have the 70th minute and a decision to throw a pass or hold it, you want to have mental clarity so to be able to practice things like that at this camp is going to be awesome for our Rugby.”

“I think learning how to push when you think you have nothing left, we hadn’t slept for 40+ hours* and you think at that point you out of trouble but when you get into the situation, you have to focus on your task and I think being task-orientated, we learnt plenty about when you might be hurting, shutting all that noise off and focusing on what’s to come,” fullback Mac Grealy added.

[*only 40 hours with no sleep? Pfft. The Reds should ask Hoss to re-tell some of the stories from his “Hunter S Thomson phase”]

World 12s rugby tournament not dead, just resting

The proposed World 12s tournament has suffered a potentially terminal blow following opposition from unions and domestic competitions, according to Rugbydump.

Dubbed the Indian Premier League of rugby, organisers planned to launch the 12-a-side tournament next August in the hope that its franchise system, including a player auction, would entice new fans and money into the game.

But World Rugby has released a statement that appears to end hopes of it ever taking place after a report revealed that a letter written by stakeholders including the Gallagher Premiership and Top 14 outlined their objections.

“World Rugby has reflected the views of national unions, international and domestic competitions to the group proposing World 12s and confirmed that stakeholders do not wish to explore the concept further at this time.” a World Rugby spokesperson said.

“This is a position endorsed by the World Rugby executive committee and professional game committee, which includes representatives from across the elite men’s and women’s game.“

“The priority for the sport is advancing productive discussions regarding the establishment of a welfare-focused, streamlined and harmonious annual international calendar.”

World 12s organisers remain confident the competition, which would be played over three weekends and is backed by World Cup-winning coaches Steve Hansen and Jake White, will still launch as planned next year.

However, there is an understanding that the aim of recruiting 192 of the sport’s best players from tier one and tier two nations is a longer-term goal, in the same sense that forming a romantic relationship with Margot Robbie is Yowie’s longer-term goal (suspended sentence for unlawful stalking be damned!).

Beale going from yellow to orange

2018 Captain’s Run – Taniela Tupou and Kurtley Beale

Kurtley Beale said on Sunday it was an “honour” to return to the Test set-up next week after being shown a yellow card as Racing 92 beat French Top 14 champions Toulouse 27-18, according to Pravda.

Beale, 32, who was recalled by Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie for games against Scotland, England and Wales in November due to injuries, spent 10 minutes in the sin bin for a dangerous tackle.

“There was no intent, no malice. He was going down. It was quite fast, I went to bear hug him. It’s unfortunate what happened,” Beale said about the collision.

He added: “I’m very excited to be joining up with the Wallabies. A bit of a suprise but an opportunity to be amongst the national squad is an honour.”

“Being away from it makes you realise how great it is, how special it is to represent your country.”

Channel 9 reports that Beale shapes as a bench option with Andrew Kellaway and Jordan Petaia more likely options at 15 as he integrates back into the squad.

“We get a chance to look at Kurtley in our group and get an understanding of how he would fit in from a cultural perspective and a rugby perspective,” Rennie said last week.

Rugby comedians

The BBC reports that former England and BIL flanker James Haskell has been forced to abandon his plan to become a mixed martial artist after having back surgery, turning his attention to becoming a stand-up comedian, obviously.

Aside from his fight training, Haskell endured the jungle on reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, wrote the award-winning book What A Flanker and became a popular podcaster on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, alongside former England team-mate Mike Tindall and presenter Alex Payne.

“I’m a massive show-off,” he said. “Everything’s about performing.”

So much so that he will go on tour with a four-night, one-man show in November, as well as being booked for more live podcast dates in the new year.

“I always wanted to do this. And I secretly want to do stand-up. But this is a nice little sojourn into that world, a chance to dip your toe in the water,” he said, revealing that he loved it when he was sent videos of people laughing in reaction to his podcast.

“Stand-up should be fun,” he said. “It’s a natural progression from my book and podcast.” (Is it though?)

“I might die on my backside and never be heard from again but it might be fun to risk it all and find out.”

Meanwhile, Rugbydump reports on the youtube prankster who briefly joined the All Blacks singing the national anthem before the Wales game last weekend.

“Jarvo69” hopped over the advertising boards at the Principality Stadium dressed in a full replica All Blacks strip and head over to the players in the build-up to kick-off.

The YouTuber jogged past several security guards and staff members on the pitch to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the New Zealand team as they sang their national anthem.

In short order Jarvo69 was found out and eventually got escorted from the pitch to a standing ovation from the packed out crowd. Mr 69 has since released a seven-minute video on the thirty second incident.