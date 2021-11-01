Tuesday with a difference – 2 Nov 2021

The view from a Waratah lover

Demonstrating how singularly out of touch focussed on NSW players some Waratah supporters can be, professional shit stirrer journalist Gorgina Robinson stepped up the pressure on the Northern tour – as if it needed more – with a nice little article saying that Skelton coming into the team would resolve all the issues of losing players back to Japan. Gorgina says that this years tour will be a Spring tour with “Spice” and “heralds the return of a singular player to Australian rugby and on the other it could be the end of the road for the man at the top of the tree.”

Talking up Will Skelton she notes that the wrecking ball second-rower who has earned the nickname “Eclipse” (whatever that means) and who barely scratched the surface of his talent when he was last in Australia has the power to put Dave Rennie’s first tour back on track after the messy exits of Cooper, Kerevi and McMahon.

To be honest I do actually hope she is right and Skelton is the saviour that so many are predicting. I’m just not so sure how a lock, no matter how good, can take the place of a 10, 12 & 7. I will be very happy to be eating humble pie on this but I haven’t seen enough in either Youtube clips or his previous play to be more than hopeful and I’m still not sure how a non-jumping lock can provide so many benefits in other areas that the loss of his core skill is acceptable.

Eddie Jones defends “brutal” coaching style

Eddie Jones has defended his coaching methods and high turnover rate of backroom staff in response to criticism of his England regime. A report in The Times last week, drawing on testimony from past and present players and staff, often anonymous, painted a picture of a tense and demanding environment lacking in enjoyment.

Jones has finished rebuilding his coaching team for the 3rd time with John Mitchell the most recent departure in a management team with high churn and turnover of both coaching and supporting staff since Jones took over the role of head coach. “These things happen. Everyone has an opinion on how you operate. I can’t say it’s right or wrong, I try to be a reasonable person,” Jones told BT Sport. “Brutal” was one of the words used to describe the way Jones treats his staff, but the 61-year-old said: “I think the fact that I’ve been coaching for this period of time would indicate that that’s not the truth.” He maintained that some of his so called old-School coaching was the best coaching and that he is excited where he believes the English team is going to go.

Having never been coached by Jones, or watched any of his training runs I can’t really comment on his style. He certainly has had some successes over the years that indicates he certainly has some coaching skills and that players have reacted well to his style at times. However, I am also in the belief that people don’t quit jobs they quit managers and if there is a high turnover in any organisation the leadership of that organisation holds a large part of the blame.

I just hope the Wallabies win against the English in two weeks.