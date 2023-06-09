The Dropped Kick-Off 87 – The Nightmare XV

Yep, we’re dropping another podcast on unsuspecting listeners this afternoon, and this one is all about year end lists.

In line with all the other rugby pods, Nick H, Nick W and Natho sat down to talk about their standout players from Super Rugby Pacific. But once we saw Stephen Jones’ mental Dream XV, we decided to go the other way and create a Nightmare XV designed to annoy EVERYONE as much as possible.

WARNING: Strong coarse language